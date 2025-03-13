Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Offerta Kit Esclusivo: TV 77 pollici LG OLED evo AI C4 4K + Soundbar Home Theater LG S95TR, 9.1.5 canali
OLED77C43LA.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Offerta Kit Esclusivo: TV 77 pollici LG OLED evo AI C4 4K + Soundbar Home Theater LG S95TR, 9.1.5 canali

Offerta Kit Esclusivo: TV 77 pollici LG OLED evo AI C4 4K + Soundbar Home Theater LG S95TR, 9.1.5 canali

  Foto frontale TV e Soundbar OLED77C43.S95TR
Foto frontale TV e Soundbar OLED77C43.S95TR
Funzionalità principali

  • [TV] Tecnologia Brightness Booster: il processore α9 Gen7 con AI ti dà immagini più luminose e brillanti
  • [TV] webOS Re:New Program: 4 aggiornamenti garantiti del sistema operativo nel corso dei prossimi 5 anni per un'esperienza sempre nuova
  • [TV] Gaming di nuova generazione: ben 4 porte HDMI con VRR, G-sync e Freesync per giocare in 4K fino a 144fps con la massima fluidità
  • [Soundbar] Dolby Atmos con triplo speaker up-firing: immergiti completamente in ciò che guardi grazie all'audio spaziale Dolby
  • [Soundbar] Audio spaziale su 3 livelli: goditi un'esperienza audio più immersiva grazie alla creazione di un piano d'ascolto virtuale intermedio
  • [Soundbar] Audio a 9.1.5 canali da 810W: la soundbar più ricca e potente che abbiamo creato per un effetto cinema autentico che farà tremare i muri
Altro

Un capolavoro affinato da anni di esperienza

L'esperienza non si conquista da un giorno all'altro. E noi, sui TV OLED, ne abbiamo accumulata tanta nel corso di più 10 anni di innovazione, per offrirti una visione impareggiabile.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

Logo CES 2024 Innovation Award

CES 2024 Innovation Awards

LG OLED C4 da 83''

Premiato

Un emblema dorato su uno sfondo nero che riporta il fatto che LG è numero 1 al mondo da 11 anni. Un riflettore brilla sullo stemma e stelle astratte dorate riempiono il cielo sopra di esso.

I numeri 1 al mondo

Da 11 anni,
sempre al top

Siamo i leader dell'OLED

Da 11 anni, <br/>sempre al top Maggiori informazioni

*Fonte: Omdia. Riferito alle unità vendute dal 2013 al 2023.

Cosa rende i nostri TV OLED evo AI così straordinari?

4 immagini che ritraggono i punti di forza dei TV OLED evo LG. Il processore LG α9 Gen7 con AI sopra una scheda madre, emette lampi di luce viola e rosa. Il Brightness Booster con l'immagine di un leopardo bianco. Il design ultra sottile del TV OLED C4 affisso al muro in un ambiente moderno. Il menu OLED Care di un TV OLED evo.
Processore α9 Gen7 con AI

Con un processore così, l'OLED diventa ancora più bello

Il processore α9 di settima generazione raffina le immagini aggiungendo dettagli precisi e realistici.

Maggiori informazioni
Il processore α9 Gen7 di LG è appena visibile nell'oscurità. Il processore si illumina di verde e da esso escono raggi di luce colorati. Altri lampi appaiono sulla scheda madre, allungandosi ulteriormente, e vengono visualizzati punti bianchi come stelle, creando l'impressione di una scena intergalattica.
1,5x

Prestazioni AI

4,5x

Grafica

2,2x

Velocità di elaborazione

*Rispetto al processore LG α5.

**Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

L'intelligenza che raffina l'esperienza

Un TV LG OLED in uno spazio abitativo moderno che mostra una performance musicale sullo schermo. Onde circolari blu che rappresentano la personalizzazione circondano la TV e lo spazio. Si vede una donna con penetranti occhi azzurri e un top arancione bruciato in uno spazio buio. Linee rosse che rappresentano i miglioramenti dell'intelligenza artificiale coprono parte del suo viso, che è luminoso e dettagliato, mentre il resto dell'immagine appare opaco. Poi si vede un TV LG OLED dal cui schermo escono bolle e onde sonore che riempiono lo spazio.
AI Customization

In sintonia con ciò che ti piace

 

 

 

Si vedono 6 immagini di mongolfiere nel cielo. Ne vengono selezionate due, dopodiché appare una galleria con 6 immagini di persone che fanno bolle di sapone. Ne vengono selezionate altre 2. Poi, viene visualizzata una schermata nera con un'icona di caricamento rosa e viola. Infine, appare un paesaggio mistico e le raffinatezze appaiono gradualmente da sinistra a destra.

Immagini che seguono i tuoi gusti

Scegli le immagini che ti piacciono e l'AI Picture Wizard regolerà la resa visiva per adattarla ai tuoi gusti, analizzando 85 milioni di possibilità.

Un TV LG OLED posizionato in un moderno appartamento di città. Sull'ambiente appare una griglia per simulare la scansione dello spazio. Dopodiché delle onde sonore blu escono dallo schermo e si diffondono nella stanza, riempiendola.

AI Acoustic Tuning

Ottimizza l'audio
in base al tuo ambiente

Calibra la resa audio in maniera automatica, in modo da ricreare un profilo sonoro avvolgente in base all'acustica della stanza e a dove ti siedi.

Un TV LG OLED in uno spazio abitativo moderno durante la notte. L'immagine sullo schermo dell'aurora boreale viene visualizzata con i livelli di luminosità ideali.

Notte

Un TV LG OLED in uno spazio abitativo moderno durante il giorno. L'immagine sullo schermo dell'aurora boreale viene visualizzata con i livelli di luminosità ideali.

Giorno

Brilla sotto ogni luce

Che tu guardi un film di giorno o di notte, l'Intelligenza Artificiale del TV rileva la luminosità del tuo ambiente e bilancia l'immagine di conseguenza, per offrirti una visione nitida e chiara.

AI Picture Pro

Il realismo
ha una nuova casa

AI Super Upscaling

Bassa risoluzione? No problem!

﻿L'Intelligenza Artificiale analizza i singoli fotogrammi e migliora la nitidezza e la risoluzione grazie all'AI Noise Reduction e all'AI Super Resolution, mantenendo il realismo della scena.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

AI Sound Pro

Ascolta ogni sfumatura
del suono

Immagine di un TV OLED LG dal cui schermo escono bolle e onde sonore che riempiono lo spazio.

Surround virtuale a 9.1.2 canali

L'emozione passa anche dalle tue orecchie

Immergiti in un audio surround virtuale a 9.1.2 canali che sembra provenire tutt'intorno a te.

Si vede un uomo che guida una moto su una strada sterrata. Dei cerchi colorati attorno alla moto mostrano la potenza del rumore emesso.

Dynamic Sound Booster

Senti l'impatto del suono

Il processore rielabora l'audio per dargli più corpo e potenza, così le scene saranno ancora più coinvolgenti.

Un TV OLED LG su cui si vede un concerto musicale. Dei cerchi colorati sui microfoni e sugli strumenti fanno capire che vengono enfatizzati questi elementi.

Adaptive Sound Control

Il suono si adatta a ciò che guardi

Il sistema di controllo adattivo del suono bilancia l'audio in tempo reale a seconda del genere del contenuto che stai guardando.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

**Questa funzione deve essere attivata dal menu audio.

***La resa sonora può variare in base all'ambiente in cui è posizionato il TV.

Brightness Booster

Diamo più luce ai tuoi contenuti

Abbiamo migliorato l'algoritmo di incremento della luce per rendere le immagini più chiare e dettagliate.

*L'incremento di luminosità del 30% è misurato con schermo completamente bianco, rispetto a un TV LG OLED senza tecnologia evo. L'incremento è applicabile ai TV OLED C4 da 55, 65, 77 e 83''. I modelli da 48 e 42'' non sono inclusi.

**La luminosità nominale varia in base alla serie e alla dimensione.

***Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

S95TR

TechRadar

“L’LG S95TR è un fantastico sistema Soundbar.” (TechRadar, 05/2024)

Scopri di più
Video che mostra la soundbar LG in diverse posizioni per mostrarne il design in tutti gli aspetti. Dopo varie rotazioni, lo sfondo nero si trasforma in una parete con un TV LG sotto cui si installa la soundbar.

La miglior soundbar che il tuo TV LG OLED possa desiderare

Rendi l'esperienza OLED ancora più appagante con una soundbar fatta appositamente per stupirti, sia nell'aspetto sia nel suono.

*Immagini a scopo illustrativo

Il suono ti persuade

Canale centrale up-firing

Dialoghi più udibili

Oltre che frontalmente, la soundbar emette i suoni dedicati al canale centrale anche verso l'alto. In questo modo i dialoghi arriveranno alle tue orecchie in maniera più diretta, senza ritardi né disturbi.

Una soundbar e un TV LG in una stanza nera che riproducono uno spettacolo musicale. Goccioline bianche che rappresentano le onde sonore vengono sparate verso l'alto e in avanti dalla soundbar. Un subwoofer crea un effetto sonoro dal basso.

*Test interni LG.

**Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo.

Le parole “ONE EXPERIENCE” con un motivo sfumato verde e giallo

Le Soundbar LG completano l’esperienza dei TV LG

Dolby Atmos

Il suono del cinema, a casa tua

Proprio come al cinema, l'audio Dolby Atmos ti stupisce per la sua spazialità, nitidezza e realismo. E con un TV LG con Dolby Vision i tuoi contenuti saranno ancora più coinvolgenti!

Un film viene riprodotto su un TV OLED LG e su una soundbar LG in un moderno appartamento di città con vista laterale. Perline bianche raffiguranti onde sonore si proiettano verso l'alto e verso il basso dalla soundbar e dalla TV, creando una cupola sonora nello spazio. Logo Dolby Atmos Logo DTS X

*Dolby e Dolby Vision sono marchi registrati di Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Il simbolo della doppia D è un marchio di Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo.

Audio spaziale su tre livelli

Uno strato virtuale che rende tutto più realistico

Elabora il suono e ricrea uno strato sonoro aggiuntivo per darti un'esperienza più coinvolgente e ricca di sfumature.

Una soundbar e un TV LG in un grande appartamento in città. Tre bande rosse appaiono una alla volta raffigurando gli strati virtuali che si uniscono per creare un'intera cupola sonora.

*Il “Triple Level Spatial Sound"" è disponibile nella modalità audio CINEMA e AI Sound Pro della soundbar.

**Lo strato intermedio viene creato utilizzando gli speaker della soundbar. Il suono dei diffusori frontali e di quelli up-firing viene sintetizzato per creare un campo sonoro addizionale.

***Per creare il campo sonoro posteriore sono necessarie le casse satellite (vendute separatamente)

Audio surround a 15 canali

Immersione totale

Ecco la soundbar più immersiva che abbiamo realizzato: ben 810W di potenza totale, 5 canali up-firing e casse posteriori con 6 canali totali, per sentirti letteralmente dentro al film che stai guardando.

Una soundbar, della casse posteriori, un TV LG e un subwoofer installati nel soggiorno di un grattacielo riproducono un concerto. Tre rami di onde sonore bianche composte da goccioline si proiettano dalla soundbar e un subwoofer crea un effetto sonoro dal basso. Logo Dolby Atmos Logo DTS X

*Dolby e Dolby Vision sono marchi registrati di Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Il simbolo della doppia D è un marchio di Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate. L'interfaccia e le funzionalità di WOW Interface mostrate nell'immagine sono a scopo indicativo e potrebbero variare in base alla soundbar.

**L'utilizzo del telecomando del TV LG è limitato solo ad alcune funzionalità.

***WOW Interface è compatibile con le seguenti serie di TV: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANOCELL 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. La compatibilità con i TV FullHD della serie 63 dipende dall'anno di immissione sul mercato

****WOW Orchestra è compatibili con le seguenti serie di TV: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. La serie QNED 80 è limitata ai modelli 2022 e 2023.

*****Queste funzionalità potrebbero attivarsi in seguito all'aggiornamento software della soundbar. Per l'aggiornamento è necessaria una connessione di rete e l'app LG Soundbar sullo smartphone.

Il suono si adatta a te

AI Room Calibration Pro

Calibra accuratamente il suono in base al tuo ambiente

Il suono è influenzato dall'ambiente circostante, per questo è importante effettuare una calibrazione che tenga conto di come è configurata la tua stanza. E il bello è che la nostra soundbar lo fa automaticamente sfruttando l'Intelligenza Artificiale! Grazie alla funzione AI Room Calibration Pro, la soundbar analizza con precisione la tua stanza e corregge le distorsioni sonore.

*AI Room Calibration Pro è una tecnologia di calibrazione automatica del suono che compensa l'ambiente in cui è posizionata la soundbar utilizzando algoritmi che migliorano le prestazioni sonore.

**Il sistema di calibrazione supporta sia la configurazione base senza casse posteriori (6 canali totali), sia quella con casse posteriori (8 canali totali). Il numero di canali non influisce sulla calibrazione.

***La calibrazione AI Room Calibration Pro si attiva solo quando sono collegate le casse posteriori e necessita l'utilizzo di uno smartphone su cui è installata l'app LG Soundbar. Quando le casse posteriori non sono collegate, viene utilizzato l'algoritmo di calibrazione AI Room Calibration del 2023.

****Questa funzionalità potrebbe attivarsi in seguito all'aggiornamento software della soundbar. Per l'aggiornamento è necessaria una connessione di rete e l'app LG Soundbar sullo smartphone.

*****Immagini dello schermo simulate.

Caratteristiche principali

Tipologia dello schermo

OLED 4K

Gamma colore

OLED Color

Processore

α9 Gen7 4K con AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

Compatibilità NVIDIA G-Sync

Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

Potenza audio

40W

Diffusori

2.2 canali

Dolby Atmos

Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

1.711 x 982 x 47,1

Peso senza base (kg)

23,5

Tutte le specifiche

SCHERMO

Tipologia dello schermo

OLED 4K

Risoluzione

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 pixel)

Gamma colore

OLED Color

IMMAGINE

Processore

α9 Gen7 4K con AI

Upscaling dell'immagine con AI

α9 Super Upscaling 4K con AI

Mappatura dinamica dei toni

Sì (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

Selezione automatica del genere con AI

Sì (SDR / HDR)

Controllo della luminosità con AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

Tecnologia di dimming

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Modalità immagine

10 preset (Personalizzato, Vivace, Standard, APS (Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sport, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Esperto ambiente luminoso, ISF Esperto ambiente scuro)

AI Picture Pro

GAMING

Compatibilità NVIDIA G-Sync

Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

HGiG

Game Optimizer

Sì (con Game Dashboard)

Modalità automatica a bassa latenza (ALLM)

VRR

Sì (fino a 144Hz)

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Tempo di risposta

Meno di 0,1ms

SMART TV

Compatibile con Apple Airplay2

Sistema operativo

webOS 24

Impostazioni famiglia e limitazioni d'uso

ThinQ

Compatibile con webcam USB

Always Ready

Amazon Alexa

Sì (Preinstallato)

Browser Internet

Riconoscimento vocale in vivavoce

Home Hub

Riconoscimento vocale intelligente

Sì (linque supportate: italiano, inglese, francese, tedesco, spagnolo, greco, danese, olandese, norvegese, svedese, polacco e russo)

LG Channels

Telecomando puntatore

Incluso

Multi View

App per smartphone

Sì (LG ThinQ)

Compatibile con Apple Home

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

AI Sound

α9 AI Sound Pro (Upmix virtuale a 9.1.2 canali)

Nitidezza voce

Sì (con livellamento automatico del volume)

Predisposizione per diffusori WiSA

Sì (fino a 2.1 canali)

LG Sound Sync

Sound Mode Share

Uscita audio simultanea

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sì (Riproduzione a 2 vie)

Potenza audio

40W

Regolazione dell'acustica con AI

Codec Audio

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (consulta il manuale per i dettagli)

Direzione dei diffusori

Verso il basso

Diffusori

2.2 canali

WOW Orchestra

ACCESSIBILITÀ

Contrasto elevato

Scala di grigi

Colori invertiti

DIMENSIONI E PESO

Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

1.711 x 982 x 47,1

Dimensioni con la base (L x A x P mm)

1.711 x 1.035 x 267

Dimensioni con l'imballo (L x A x P mm)

1.879 x 1.130 x 228

Base del TV (L x P mm)

520 x 267

Peso senza base (kg)

23,5

Peso con la base (kg)

27,1

Peso con l'imballo (kg)

38,5

Dimensioni VESA (L x A mm)

300 x 200

CODICE EAN

CODICE EAN

8806096267028

CONNETTIVITÀ

ARC (Audio Return Channel via HDMI)

eARC (ingresso HDMI 2)

Bluetooth

Sì (v5.1)

LAN

1

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Uscita audio ottica SPDIF

1

Slot modulo CAM

1

Ingressi HDMI

4 con supporto di 4K a 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM e QMS

Ingressi TV antenna / TV via cavo

2

Ingressi USB

3 (USB 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 5

ALIMENTAZIONE

Alimentazione (Tensione, Hz)

100~240V, 50-60Hz

Consumo in standby

Meno di 0,5W

ACCESSORI INCLUSI

Telecomando

Telecomando puntatore con NFC (MR24)

Cavo di alimentazione

Sì (non rimovibile)

Batterie per telecomando

Sì (2 batterie AA)

SINTONIZZATORE

Ricevitore TV analogica

Ricevitore TV digitale

DVB-T2/T (Digitale terrestre), DVB-C (Cavo), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
Dismantling information(OLED77C43LA)
estensione
EU Energy label 2019(OLED77C43LA)
estensione
Product information sheet (OLED77C43LA)
estensione
GPSR Safety Information(OLED77C43LA)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
Caratteristiche principali

Dolby Atmos

DTS:X

Unità principale

1.250 x 63 x 135 mm

Subwoofer

201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm

Tutte le specifiche

EFFETTI AUDIO

AI Sound Pro

Standard

Musica

Cinema

Clear Voice Pro

Sport

Gaming

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

AUDIO HI-RES

Campionamento

24bit / 96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit / 96kHz

FORMATI AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Dolby Digital

DTS:X

DTS Digital Surround

AAC

AAC+

CONNETTIVITÀ

Ottico

1

Ingresso HDMI

1

Uscita HDMI

1

USB

1

Codec Bluetooth - SBC / AAC

Wi-Fi

Predisposizione per diffusori posteriori

Works with Alexa

Spotify Connect

Tidal Connect

AirPlay 2

Chromecast

Works with Google Home

SUPPORTO HDMI

Pass-through

Pass-through 4K

VRR / ALLM

120Hz

HDR10

Dolby Vision

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

CEC (Simplink)

FUNZIONI AGGIUNTIVE

App per smartphone (Android / iOS)

AI Room Calibration Pro (tramite app)

Soundbar Mode Control

TV Sound Mode Share

WOW Interface

DIMENSIONI (L X A X P)

Unità principale

1.250 x 63 x 135 mm

Diffusori posteriori

159 x 223 x 142 mm

Subwoofer

201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm

PESO

Unità principale

5,65 kg

Diffusori posteriori (2)

4,08 kg

Subwoofer

10,0 kg

Peso con imballo

26,4 kg

ACCESSORI

Garanzia

Cavo HDMI

Staffe per installazione a muro

Telecomando

CODICE EAN

Codice EAN

8806091959805

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
GPSR Safety Information(S95TR)
estensione
WEB INFO(S95TR)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

