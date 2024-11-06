Offerta Kit Esclusivo: TV OLED Serie B4 55'' 4K + Soundbar S77TY 400W su 3.1.3 canali Dolby Atmos

Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
OLED55B42LA.S77TY

(0)
Immagine del TV OLED evo serie B4 e della soundbar S77TY
Prodotti in questo Kit Esclusivo
Vista frontale del TV LG OLED AI serie OLED B4. Sul TV ci sono il logo 11 anni, l'emblema OLED n. 1 al mondo e il logo webOS Re:New Program.

OLED55B42LA

TV 55 pollici LG OLED AI B4 4K Smart TV
OLED55B42LA EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica
Immagine frontale della soundbar col subwoofer

S77TY

Soundbar S77TY | 400W su 3.1.3 canali | Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, 3 speaker up-firing, WOW Interface, HDMI passthrough VRR

Un capolavoro affinato da anni di esperienza

L'esperienza non si conquista da un giorno all'altro. E noi, sui TV OLED, ne abbiamo accumulata tanta nel corso di più 10 anni di innovazione, per offrirti una visione impareggiabile.

 

 

 

 

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

Un emblema dorato su uno sfondo nero che riporta il fatto che LG è numero 1 al mondo da 11 anni. Un riflettore brilla sullo stemma e stelle astratte dorate riempiono il cielo sopra di esso.

I numeri 1 al mondo

Da 11 anni,
sempre al top

Siamo i leader dell'OLED

*Fonte: Omdia. Riferito alle unità vendute dal 2013 al 2023.

Cosa rende i nostri TV OLED evo così straordinari?

4 immagini che ritraggono i punti di forza dei TV OLED evo LG. Il processore LG α9 Gen7 con AI sopra una scheda madre, emette lampi di luce viola e rosa. Il Brightness Booster con l'immagine di un leopardo bianco. Il design ultra sottile del TV OLED C4 affisso al muro in un ambiente moderno. Il menu OLED Care di un TV OLED evo.
Processore α8 con AI

Profondamente intelligente

Il processore α8 raffina le immagini aggiungendo dettagli precisi e realistici.

Il processore α9 Gen7 di LG è appena visibile nell'oscurità. Il processore si illumina di verde e da esso escono raggi di luce colorati. Altri lampi appaiono sulla scheda madre, allungandosi ulteriormente, e vengono visualizzati punti bianchi come stelle, creando l'impressione di una scena intergalattica.

*Rispetto al processore LG α5.

**Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

L'intelligenza che raffina l'esperienza

Un TV LG OLED in uno spazio abitativo moderno che mostra una performance musicale sullo schermo. Onde circolari blu che rappresentano la personalizzazione circondano la TV e lo spazio. Si vede una donna con penetranti occhi azzurri e un top arancione bruciato in uno spazio buio. Linee rosse che rappresentano i miglioramenti dell'intelligenza artificiale coprono parte del suo viso, che è luminoso e dettagliato, mentre il resto dell'immagine appare opaco. Poi si vede un TV LG OLED dal cui schermo escono bolle e onde sonore che riempiono lo spazio.
Si vedono 6 immagini di mongolfiere nel cielo. Ne vengono selezionate due, dopodiché appare una galleria con 6 immagini di persone che fanno bolle di sapone. Ne vengono selezionate altre 2. Poi, viene visualizzata una schermata nera con un'icona di caricamento rosa e viola. Infine, appare un paesaggio mistico e le raffinatezze appaiono gradualmente da sinistra a destra.

Immagini che seguono i tuoi gusti

Scegli le immagini che ti piacciono e l'AI Picture Wizard regolerà la resa visiva per adattarla ai tuoi gusti, analizzando 85 milioni di possibilità.

Un TV LG OLED posizionato in un moderno appartamento di città. Sull'ambiente appare una griglia per simulare la scansione dello spazio. Dopodiché delle onde sonore blu escono dallo schermo e si diffondono nella stanza, riempiendola.

AI Acoustic Tuning

Ottimizza l'audio
in base al tuo ambiente

Calibra la resa audio in maniera automatica, in modo da ricreare un profilo sonoro avvolgente in base all'acustica della stanza e a dove ti siedi.

Un TV LG OLED in uno spazio abitativo moderno durante la notte. L'immagine sullo schermo dell'aurora boreale viene visualizzata con i livelli di luminosità ideali.

Notte

Un TV LG OLED in uno spazio abitativo moderno durante il giorno. L'immagine sullo schermo dell'aurora boreale viene visualizzata con i livelli di luminosità ideali.

Giorno

Brilla sotto ogni luce

Che tu guardi un film di giorno o di notte, l'Intelligenza Artificiale del TV rileva la luminosità del tuo ambiente e bilancia l'immagine di conseguenza, per offrirti una visione nitida e chiara.

AI Picture Pro

Il realismo
ha una nuova casa

AI Super Upscaling

Bassa risoluzione? No problem!

L'Intelligenza Artificiale analizza i singoli fotogrammi e migliora la nitidezza e la risoluzione grazie all'AI Noise Reduction e all'AI Super Resolution, mantenendo il realismo della scena.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

AI Sound Pro

Ascolta ogni sfumatura
del suono

Immagine di un TV OLED LG dal cui schermo escono bolle e onde sonore che riempiono lo spazio.

Surround virtuale a 9.1.2 canali

Emozioni per le tue orecchie

Immergiti in un audio surround virtuale a 9.1.2 canali che sembra provenire tutt'intorno a te.

Si vede un uomo che guida una moto su una strada sterrata. Dei cerchi colorati attorno alla moto mostrano la potenza del rumore emesso.

Dynamic Sound Booster

Senti l'impatto del suono

Il processore rielabora l'audio per dargli più corpo e potenza, così le scene saranno ancora più coinvolgenti.

Un TV OLED LG su cui si vede un concerto musicale. Dei cerchi colorati sui microfoni e sugli strumenti fanno capire che vengono enfatizzati questi elementi.

Adaptive Sound Control

Il suono si adatta a ciò che guardi

Il sistema di controllo adattivo del suono bilancia l'audio in tempo reale a seconda del genere del contenuto che stai guardando.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

**Questa funzione deve essere attivata dal menu audio.

***La resa sonora può variare in base all'ambiente in cui è posizionato il TV.

Il TV LG OLED C4 è rivolto a 45 gradi a sinistra e mostra uno splendido tramonto con una barca sul lago. Il TV è collegato a una soundbar LG tramite la staffa Synergy in uno spazio abitativo minimalista.

Design sottile

Essenziale e raffinato

An angled view of the bottom corner of LG OLED C4 showing an absrtact artwork of a forest on the screen. The TV is attached to an LG Soundbar via the Synergy bracket and has an abstract artwork of a forest on screen. An image of LG OLED C4 and an LG Soundbar in a clean living space flat against the wall with an orchestral performance playing on screen.

Bordi sottili

Con dei bordi così sottili, l'immagine riempirà lo schermo senza distrazioni, fondendosi alla perfezione con il tuo arredamento.

*Lo spessore del bordo varia in base alla dimensione del TV.
*Il treppiede è al solo scopo di dimostrare una possibile installazione del prodotto.

Un'ampia gamma di dimensioni

La grandezza giusta per ogni esigenza

Abbiamo il TV adatto per qualunque tua esigenza: dal 55" fino al maxi schermo da 77".

Immagine con la gamma completa di TV della serie C4 disponibili: 83'', 77'', 65'', 55'', 48'' e 42''.

Logo webOS Re:New Program su uno sfondo nero con una sfera circolare gialla, arancione e viola nella parte inferiore.

webOS Re:New Program

Un'esperienza smart che si rinnova per 5 anni

I TV sono dei dispositivi smart evoluti, proprio come il tuo smartphone. Per questo ti garantiamo 4 aggiornamenti del sistema operativo nel corso dei prossimi 5 anni.

*Il programma webOS Re:New prevede un totale di 4 aggiornamenti webOS nell'arco di cinque anni.

**I cinque anni si contano dall'anno in cui il prodotto è stato immesso sul mercato globale per la prima volta e non dalla data di acquisto del prodotto.

***Il primo aggiornamento di webOS avverrà due anni dopo il lancio del prodotto sul mercato (ad esempio, webOS 25 arriverà nel 2026 sui modelli lanciati nel 2024.

****I modelli del 2022 che verranno aggiornati sono gli OLED, i QNED e i TV 8K. I modelli del 2023 invece sono gli OLED, i QNED, i NanoCell e gli UHD.

*****Gli aggiornamenti potrebbero introdurre modifiche a funzionalità esistenti. Alcuni aggiornamenti di funzionalità, applicazioni e servizi possono variare in base al modello.

webOS 24

Un TV che è davvero a tua misura

I nostri TV sono dedicati a ciascun membro della tua famiglia. Ognuno avrà un profilo personale, potrà impostare le caratteristiche d'immagine preferite, ricevere suggerimenti personalizzati e accedere rapidamente alle app più utilizzate.

Immagine con la schermata principale webOS 24 su cui si vedono le categorie Home Office, Giochi, Musica, Home Hub e Sport. La parte inferiore dello schermo mostra consigli personalizzati nella sezione dedicata.

*I menu e le app supportati possono variare in base al Paese e al momento del rilascio.

**I consigli sulle parole chiave variano in base all'app e all'orario e vengono forniti solo nei Paesi che supportano il riconoscimento vocale nella propria lingua madre (inclusa l'Italia e l'italiano).

***L'interfaccia potrebbe variare in seguito agli aggiornamenti di webOS.

****Immagini su schermo simulate.

Preparati a film da cinema
e videogiochi mozzafiato

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Mode

Questo sì che è cinema

Non c'è niente da fare: un film deve essere visto al cinema. E quando sei a casa, è importante che il tuo TV ti dia la migliore esperienza cinematografica. Grazie alla profondità dei colori del Dolby Vision e alla modalità FILMMAKER che preserva le intenzioni del regista, i nostri TV OLED ti offrono una visione autentica, ottimizzata in base al contenuto e scevra di artefatti.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

**FILMMAKER MODE è un marchio registrato dell'UHD Alliance Inc.

Dolby Atmos

Lasciati avvolgere dal suono

Immergiti completamente nell'azione con il Dolby Atmos. Sentirai i suoni con una nitidezza cristallina, potrai apprezzare anche i più piccoli dettagli e goderti un'incredibile profondità spaziale.

Uno spazio abitativo accogliente e poco illuminato, un TV LG OLED che mostra una coppia che usa un ombrello e una grafica circolare luminosa circonda la stanza. Logo Dolby Atmos nell'angolo in basso a sinistra.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

LG Soundbar su una superficie beige su uno sfondo beige in prospettiva aerea angolata.

La compagna ideale per il tuo TV LG

Abbina una soundbar al tuo TV LG e trasforma la tua stanza in una sala cinema.

Soundbar S77TY

Ci sono 3 immagini. La prima mostra una soundbar e un TV LG in una stanza nera che riproducono uno spettacolo musicale. Goccioline bianche che rappresentano le onde sonore vengono sparate verso l'alto e in avanti dalla soundbar, mentre il subwoofer crea un effetto sonoro dal basso. La seconda mostra una soundbar e un TV LG in salotto mentre riproducono un concerto. Onde bianche di goccioline che rappresentano le onde sonore vengono sparate verso l'alto e in avanti dalla soundbar e si proiettano dalla TV, poiché il subwoofer crea un effetto sonoro dal basso. La terza mostra una soundbar LG con tre diversi schermi TV sopra. Uno mostra un film, uno mostra un concerto e l'altro mostra un notiziario. Sotto la soundbar ci sono tre icone per mostrare ciascun genere.

*Immagini simulate

Completa l'esperienza del tuo TV LG

Sullo schermo si vede un concerto. Il menu WOW Interface viene visualizzato in sovrapposizione e l'utente accede alle impostazioni della soundbar.

WOW Interface

La semplicità prima di tutto

Puoi selezionare il profilo audio della soundbar, la modalità e altre funzioni direttamente dal menu del tuo TV, usando un solo telecomando.

 

Una soundbar e un TV LG in salotto mentre si vede un concerto. Onde bianche di goccioline che rappresentano le onde sonore vengono sparate verso l'alto e in avanti dalla soundbar e si proiettano dal TV, mentre il subwoofer crea un effetto sonoro dal basso.

WOW Orchestra

TV e soundbar, come in un'orchestra

Rendi l'audio ancora più ricco facendo suonare in sinergia la soundbar e il TV: la prima darà corpo al suono grazie a bassi e medi sostenuti, il secondo invece si concentrerà sugli alti.

 

 

 

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate. L'interfaccia e le funzionalità di WOW Interface mostrate nell'immagine sono a scopo indicativo e potrebbero variare in base alla soundbar.

**L'utilizzo del telecomando del TV LG è limitato solo ad alcune funzionalità.

***WOW Interface è compatibile con le seguenti serie di TV: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANOCELL 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. La compatibilità con i TV FullHD della serie 63 dipende dall'anno di immissione sul mercato

****WOW Orchestra è compatibili con le seguenti serie di TV: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. La serie QNED 80 è limitata ai modelli 2022 e 2023.

*****Queste funzionalità potrebbero attivarsi in seguito all'aggiornamento software della soundbar. Per l'aggiornamento è necessaria una connessione di rete e l'app LG Soundbar sullo smartphone.

Il suono ti persuade

Canale centrale up-firing

Dialoghi più udibili

Oltre che frontalmente, la soundbar emette i suoni dedicati al canale centrale anche verso l'alto. In questo modo i dialoghi arriveranno alle tue orecchie in maniera più diretta.

Una soundbar e un TV LG in una stanza nera che riproducono uno spettacolo musicale. Goccioline bianche che rappresentano le onde sonore vengono sparate verso l'alto e in avanti dalla soundbar. Un subwoofer crea un effetto sonoro dal basso.

*Test interni LG.

**Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo.

Caratteristiche principali

Tipologia dello schermo

OLED 4K

Refresh rate

100/120Hz nativi

Gamma colore

OLED Color

Processore

α8 4K con AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

Compatibilità NVIDIA G-Sync

Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

Potenza audio

20W

Diffusori

2.0 canali

Dolby Atmos

Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

1.228 x 708 x 45,9

Peso senza base (kg)

14,3

Tutte le specifiche

SCHERMO

Tipologia dello schermo

OLED 4K

Risoluzione

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 pixel)

Refresh rate

100/120Hz nativi

Gamma colore

OLED Color

IMMAGINE

Processore

α8 4K con AI

Upscaling dell'immagine con AI

α8 Super Upscaling 4K con AI

Mappatura dinamica dei toni

Sì (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

Selezione automatica del genere con AI

Sì (SDR / HDR)

Controllo della luminosità con AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Tecnologia di dimming

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Modalità immagine

10 preset (Personalizzato, Vivace, Standard, APS (Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sport, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Esperto ambiente luminoso, ISF Esperto ambiente scuro)

GAMING

Compatibilità NVIDIA G-Sync

Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

HGiG

Game Optimizer

Sì (con Game Dashboard)

Modalità automatica a bassa latenza (ALLM)

VRR

SMART TV

Compatibile con Apple Airplay2

Sistema operativo

webOS 24

Impostazioni famiglia e limitazioni d'uso

ThinQ

Compatibile con webcam USB

Always Ready

Amazon Alexa

Sì (Preinstallato)

Browser Internet

Riconoscimento vocale intelligente

LG Channels

Telecomando puntatore

Incluso

Multi View

App per smartphone

Sì (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

AI Sound

α8 AI Sound Pro (Upmix virtuale a 9.1.2 canali)

Nitidezza voce

Sì (con livellamento automatico del volume)

Predisposizione per diffusori WiSA

Sì (fino a 2.1 canali)

LG Sound Sync

Sound Mode Share

Uscita audio simultanea

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sì (Riproduzione a 2 vie)

Potenza audio

20W

Regolazione dell'acustica con AI

Codec Audio

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (consulta il manuale per i dettagli)

Direzione dei diffusori

Verso il basso

Diffusori

2.0 canali

ACCESSIBILITÀ

Contrasto elevato

Scala di grigi

Colori invertiti

DIMENSIONI E PESO

Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

1.228 x 708 x 45,9

Dimensioni con la base (L x A x P mm)

1.228 x 772 x 235

Dimensioni con l'imballo (L x A x P mm)

1.360 x 810 x 172

Base del TV (L x P mm)

1.057 x 235

Peso senza base (kg)

14,3

Peso con la base (kg)

14,5

Peso con l'imballo (kg)

19,5

Dimensioni VESA (L x A mm)

300 x 200

CODICE EAN

CODICE EAN

8806096052259

CONNETTIVITÀ

ARC (Audio Return Channel via HDMI)

eARC (ingresso HDMI 3)

Bluetooth

Sì (v5.1)

LAN

1

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Uscita audio ottica SPDIF

1

Slot modulo CAM

1

Ingressi HDMI

4 con supporto di 4K a 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM e QMS

Ingressi TV antenna / TV via cavo

2

Ingressi USB

2 (USB 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 5

ALIMENTAZIONE

Alimentazione (Tensione, Hz)

100~240V, 50-60Hz

Consumo in standby

Meno di 0,5W

ACCESSORI INCLUSI

Telecomando

Telecomando puntatore con NFC (MR24)

Cavo di alimentazione

Sì (non rimovibile) 

Batterie per telecomando

Sì (2 batterie AA)

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
Dismantling information(OLED55B42LA)
estensione
EU Energy label 2019(OLED55B42LA)
estensione
Product information sheet (OLED55B42LA)
estensione
GPSR Safety Information(OLED55B42LA)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
Caratteristiche principali

Unità principale

890,0 x 61,5 x 126,0 mm

Tutte le specifiche

EFFETTI AUDIO

AI Sound Pro

Musica

Cinema

Gaming

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Clear Voice Pro

Sport

Standard

FORMATI AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Dolby Digital

AAC

DTS Digital Surround

DTS:X

CONNETTIVITÀ

Ottico

1

Ingresso HDMI

1

Uscita HDMI

1

USB

1

Codec Bluetooth - SBC / AAC

Predisposizione per diffusori posteriori

SUPPORTO HDMI

Pass-through

Pass-through 4K

HDR10

Dolby Vision

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

CEC (Simplink)

120Hz

VRR / ALLM

AUDIO HI-RES

Campionamento

24bit / 96kHz

FUNZIONI AGGIUNTIVE

App per smartphone (Android / iOS)

TV Sound Mode Share

Soundbar Mode Control

WOW Interface

WOW Orchestra

DIMENSIONI (L X A X P)

Unità principale

890,0 x 61,5 x 126,0 mm

Subwoofer

195 x 361 x 280 mm

PESO

Unità principale

3,6 kg

Subwoofer

6,3 kg

Peso con imballo

13,0 kg

ACCESSORI

Cavo HDMI

Staffe per installazione a muro

Telecomando

Garanzia

CODICE EAN

Codice EAN

8806087978636

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
GPSR Safety Information(S77TY)
estensione
WEB INFO(S77TY)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

