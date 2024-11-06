Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Offerta Bundle: TV OLED evo Serie C3 77'' 4K, α9 Gen6 + Soundbar S95QR I 810W 9.1.5 canali

OLED77C35LA.S95QR

(0)
Immagine del TV OLED evo serie C3 e della soundbar S95QR
Prodotti in questo Kit Esclusivo
Front view with LG OLED evo and 10 Years World No.1 OLED Emblem on screen.

OLED77C35LA

TV OLED evo | Serie C3 77'' | 4K, α9 Gen6, Brightness Booster, 40W, 4 HDMI con VRR, G-Sync, Wi-Fi 5, Smart TV WebOS 23
OLED77C35LA EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica
lg-soundbar-S95QR

S95QR

LG Soundbar S95QR I 810W I 9.1.5 canali I Meridian, Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro, Wi-Fi

Perché amerai il nostro TV OLED?

11 anni di nero perfetto e contrasto infinito

I pixel autoilluminanti ti offrono immagini eccezionali

Ti fa vivere l'emozione del cinema

Col Dolby Vision e il Dolby Atmos vivi ogni scena come fossi lì

È Smart ed è facile da usare

Con il telecomando puntatore lo controlli con dei semplici gesti

È il top per i videogiochi next-gen

Gioca fino a 4K a 120fps con VRR e tempi di latenza bassissimi

LG OLED evo. Il frutto di 11 anni di innovazione.

Sai cosa rende la tecnologia OLED evo il punto più alto raggiunto dai nostri TV? Il fatto che ciò che guardi ti sembra così realistico e coinvolgente da farti sembrare proprio lì, nel mezzo della scena. Immagini brillanti, luminose e definite2,3,4 unite a un suono spettacolare5 che amplifica il realismo dei tuoi contenuti. E una tecnologia così evoluta1 che porta la tua esperienza di visione su un altro livello.

Un'immagine che presenta le caratteristiche principali dell'LG OLED evo C3 su uno sfondo nero con fuochi d'artificio rosa e viola. Il riflesso rosa dei fuochi d'artificio sul terreno mostra le parole "OLED evo". All'interno dell'immagine, un'immagine che ritrae il processore α9 AI 4K Gen6 mostra il chip in piedi davanti a un'immagine di una scena del lago che viene rimasterizzata con la tecnologia di elaborazione. Un'immagine che presenta Brightness Booster Max mostra le piume luminose di un uccello. Un'immagine che presenta la soundbar SC9 mostra la soundbar LG OLED evo C3 e SC9 ordinatamente appesa al muro con un concerto musicale riprodotto sulla TV. Un'immagine che presenta AI Sound Pro mostra uno spettacolo rock riprodotto sulla TV con bolle musicali che raffigurano onde sonore che riempiono lo spazio abitativo.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.
**La luminosità massima può variare in base alla dimensione dello schermo.
***La soundbar è venduta separatamente.

OLED con pixel autoilluminati

Niente retroilluminazione, solo luce propria

La tecnologia OLED non richiede retroilluminazione, perché ciascun singolo pixel si accende e si spegne autonomamente, producendo così la luce perfetta che serve per comporre le immagini. Il nero è davvero nero, i colori sono brillantissimi e il contrasto è infinito.
Processore α9 Gen6 con AI

L'esperienza di 11 anni di evoluzione

Entra nel mondo dell'α-realismo¹ e scopri immagini così nitide e brillanti che ti daranno la sensazione di essere davvero lì. Non è più solo una questione di vedere una scena, ma di viverla, grazie alle prodezze dell'Intelligenza Artificiale del processore sinergico α9 Gen6 con AI. Un risultato che abbiamo perfezionato grazie ai 11 anni di innovazione della tecnologia LG OLED.

AI Super Upscaling

Quando visualizzi un contenuto con una risoluzione più bassa del 4K, l'Intelligenza Artificiale del processore interviene per migliorare le immagini e restituirti la migliore esperienza di visione. Classifica ciò che stai guardando e rimuove il rumore di conseguenza, usando le tecnologie AI Noise Reduction e AI Super Resolution. In più, gli algoritmi derivanti dal deep learning migliorano i volti e gli oggetti per farli apparire più definiti, espressivi e multidimensionali senza risultare artificiali.

Un'immagine di una donna in una città. Una sovrapposizione quadrata viene applicata sopra la donna rappresentando la funzionalità di Super Upscaling con IA, mettendo a fuoco la donna con i dettagli su uno sfondo sfocato ad arte.

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Grazie alla nostra esperienza decennale, abbiamo implementato una mappatura dinamica dei toni specifica per i nostri TV OLED. L'OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro perfeziona le immagini enfatizzando il contrasto nelle aree a bassa gradazione, schiarendo quelle dei mezzi toni e aggiungendo dettagli espressivi a quelle ad alta gradazione. Un processo che si svolge su ben 20.000 aree delle immagini in modo da darti una rappresentazione ancora più efficace di ciascun dettaglio.
Un video che mostra l'immagine di una persona in campeggio tra le montagne. Una griglia sovrappone l'immagine per rappresentare le diverse aree raffinate per immagini più luminose ed espressive.

HDR Expression Enhancer

La nostra Intelligenza Artificiale è progettata per pensare come pensi tu, migliorando proprio quegli elementi che catturano la tua attenzione. La funzionalità HDR Expression Enhancer applica curve di mappatura dei toni specifici per gli oggetti nella scena su cui si focalizza il tuo sguardo, facendoli quindi risaltare in modo netto ed espressivo.
Un video di un fenicottero rosa in piedi in un lago. Una sovrapposizione a griglia copre solo il fenicottero, facendolo risaltare in modo luminoso e vivido contro l'ambiente circostante.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.
**Soundbar venduta separatamente.

La soundbar LG S95QR e il TV LG sono collocati insieme nel soggiorno. Il TV è posizionato sopra e mostra un’immagine in bianco e nero.



L'unione
perfetta

Collega la soundbar LG al TV LG per un’esperienza audio più coinvolgente.

Sfrutta al massimo il tuo TV LG

Le soundbar LG sono state progettate per migliorare le prestazioni del TV LG e disegnate per integrarsi con il loro design. Un'accoppiata vincente per creare la migliore esperienza audio.

WOW Orchestra: insieme per un suono che ti ammalia

Se abbini la nostra soundbar con uno dei nostri TV potrai ottenere un suono perfetto e armonioso, derivante dalla riproduzione simultanea da entrambi i dispositivi come fossero parte di un'orchestra. Così riuscirai a sentire ogni dettaglio del suono.

Dalla Sound Bar e dal televisore vengono emesse onde sonore di vari colori blu. Il testo NEW (NOVITÀ) viene visualizzato nell’angolo superiore sinistro.

*TV compatibili: OLED serie Z3, M3, G3, C3, B3, Z2, G2, C2, CS, B2 e A2; QNED serie 99, 95, 90, 85 e 80.
**WOW Orchestra viene abilitato con un aggiornamento software attraverso la connessione a Internet.

WOW Interface: pieno controllo nelle tue mani

Finalmente potrai vedere l'interfaccia per il controllo della soundbar direttamente sullo schermo del tuo TV LG, in modo da poterla controllare con un unico telecomando. Basta un clic per vedere il menu e le impostazioni della soundbar, ad esempio il volume, lo stato della connessione e la modalità audio. Il controllo è nelle tue mani, ed è ancora più semplice.

*La funzione Soundbar Mode Control può variare a seconda dei modelli di soundbar.

**L’uso del telecomando del TV LG è limitato solo ad alcune funzionalità.

***TV compatibili: OLED serie Z3, M3, G3, C3, B3, Z2, G2, C2, CS, B2 e A2; QNED serie 99, 95, 90, 85, 80 e 75, NanoCell serie 80 e 75, UHD serie UR e UQ80, FHD serie 63.

****Questa funzione supporta il controllo dello stato della Sound Bar e la modifica delle impostazioni tramite lo schermo del televisore, la corrispondenza del livello del volume (40-100) e il controllo della modalità Sound Bar.

*****WOW Interface viene abilitato con un aggiornamento software attraverso la connessione a Internet.

Disegnata per l'eccellenza

I design abbinati delle Soundbar LG e dei TV LG sono stati pensati per integrarsi nella tua casa oltre che fra loro. Ogni elemento è stato attentamente preso in considerazione al fine di far diventare questi dispositivi parte integrante della tua casa. Inoltre, conferiscono un tocco di stile al tuo ambiente.

Un suono migliore grazie al processore con AI del TV LG

L'accoppiata vincente per il tuo TV LG. TV Sound Mode Share consente alla soundbar LG di sfruttare la potenza di elaborazione del televisore per migliorare il suono e renderlo più chiaro e cristallino. Dalle notizie al gaming puoi sempre utilizzare al massimo il tuo TV LG.

*Verifica che la funzione TV Sound Mode Share sia supportata dal tuo TV LG.

**La versione del processore AI del TV LG potrebbe variare a seconda dei modelli.

Caratteristiche principali

Tipologia dello schermo

OLED 4K

Refresh rate

100Hz nativi

Gamma colore

OLED Color

Processore

α9 Gen6 4K con AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

Compatibilità NVIDIA G-Sync

Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

Potenza audio

40W

Diffusori

2.2 canali

Dolby Atmos

Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

1 711x982x47,1

Peso senza base (kg)

23,5

Tutte le specifiche

SCHERMO

Tipologia dello schermo

OLED 4K

Risoluzione

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 pixel)

Refresh rate

100Hz nativi

Gamma colore

OLED Color

IMMAGINE

Processore

α9 Gen6 4K con AI

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

Upscaling dell'immagine con AI

Super Upscaling 4K con AI

Mappatura dinamica dei toni

Sì (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

Selezione automatica del genere con AI

Sì (SDR / HDR)

Controllo della luminosità con AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

Tecnologia di dimming

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Modalità immagine

10 preset (Personalizzato, Vivace, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sport, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Esperto ambiente luminoso, ISF Esperto ambiente scuro)

GAMING

Compatibilità NVIDIA G-Sync

Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

HGiG

Game Optimizer

Sì (con Game Dashboard)

Modalità automatica a bassa latenza (ALLM)

VRR

SMART TV

Compatibile con Apple Airplay2

Art Gallery

Sistema operativo

webOS 23

Sport Alert

Impostazioni famiglia e limitazioni d'uso

ThinQ

Compatibile con webcam USB

Always Ready

Browser Internet

Riconoscimento vocale in vivavoce

Riconoscimento vocale intelligente

LG Channels

Telecomando puntatore

Incluso

Multi View

App per smartphone

Sì (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Upmix virtuale a 9.1.2 canali)

Nitidezza voce

LG Sound Sync

Sound Mode Share

Uscita audio simultanea

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sì (Riproduzione a 2 vie)

Potenza audio

40W

Regolazione dell'acustica con AI

Codec Audio

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (consulta il manuale per i dettagli)

Direzione dei diffusori

Verso il basso

Diffusori

2.2 canali

ACCESSIBILITÀ

Contrasto elevato

Scala di grigi

Colori invertiti

DIMENSIONI E PESO

Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

1 711x982x47,1

Dimensioni con la base (L x A x P mm)

1 711x1 035x267

Dimensioni con l'imballo (L x A x P mm)

1 879x1 130x228

Base del TV (L x P mm)

520x267

Peso senza base (kg)

23,5

Peso con la base (kg)

27,1

Peso con l'imballo (kg)

38,5

Dimensioni VESA (L x A mm)

300x200

CODICE EAN

CODICE EAN

8806084072429

CONNETTIVITÀ

ARC (Audio Return Channel via HDMI)

eARC (ingresso HDMI 2)

Bluetooth

Sì (v5.0)

LAN

1

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Uscita audio ottica SPDIF

1

Slot modulo CAM

1

Ingressi HDMI

4 con supporto di 4K a 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM e QMS come da specifiche HDMI 2.1

Ingressi TV antenna / TV via cavo

2

Ingressi USB

3 (USB 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 5

ALIMENTAZIONE

Alimentazione (Tensione, Hz)

100~240V, 50-60Hz

Consumo in standby

Meno di 0,5W

ACCESSORI INCLUSI

Telecomando

Telecomando puntatore con NFC

Cavo IR Blaster

Cavo di alimentazione

Sì (non rimovibile)

Batterie per telecomando

Sì (2 batterie AA)

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
Dismantling information(OLED77C35LA)
estensione
EU Energy label 2019(OLED77C35LA)
estensione
Product information sheet (OLED77C35LA)
estensione
GPSR Safety Information(OLED77C35LA)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
Tutte le specifiche

SPECIFICHE

Canali

9.1.5

Potenza totale

810W

Potenza diffusori frontali

45W x 2

Potenza diffusore centrale

40W

Potenza diffusori laterali

45W x 2

Potenza diffusori up-firing

45W x 2

Potenza diffusore up-firing centrale

40W

Potenza diffusori posteriori

40W x 2

Potenza diffusori posteriori surround

40W x 2

Potenza diffusori up-firing posteriori

40W x 2

Potenza subwoofer

220W (Wireless)

FORMATI AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Dolby Digital

Dolby Digital Plus

Dolby TrueHD

DTS:X

DTS Virtual:X

No

DTS Digital Surround

DTS-HD High Resolution Audio

IMAX Enhanced

DTS-HD Master Audio

LPCM

FORMATI FILE

MP3 - C4A / USB

Sì / Sì

WMA - C4A / USB

No / No

AAC - C4A / USB

Sì / Sì

FLAC - C4A / USB

Sì / Sì

OGG - C4A / USB

Sì / Sì

WAV - C4A / USB

No / No

Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC

Sì / Sì

MODALITÀ AUDIO

AI Sound Pro

Meridian

Hi-Res Audio Sampling

24 bit, 96KHz

Hi-Res Audio Up-Sampling

24 bit, 96KHz

Cinema

Standard

Music

Sì (con Meridian)

Clear Voice

Sport

Game

Bass Blast

FUNZIONALITÀ AGGIUNTIVE

HDR10

Dolby Vision

Radio FM

No

AI Room Calibration

Soundbar Mode Control

TV Sound Share

Simplink

Sound Sync

Ottico

Canale di ritorno audio (ARC / eARC)

eARC

Predisposizione altoparlanti posteriori

Integrati

App per smartphone (iOS e Android)

Accensione e spegnimento automatici

Ottico

CONNESSIONI

HDMI In

2

HDMI Out

1

USB

1

Portable in (jack 3,5mm)

No

Optical in

1

Bluetooth

5.0

Google Assistant compatibile (Google Home)

Google Cast

Google Multi Zone

Compatibile Alexa

AirPlay 2

Spotify Connect

DIMENSIONI E PESO

Principale (L x A x P) mm ; Peso kg

1200 x 63 x 135 ; 5,03

Subwoofer (L x A x P) mm ; Peso Kg

201,7 x 407 x 403 ; 10

Speaker posteriori (L x A x P) mm ; Peso kg

159 x 223 x 142 ; 4,08

Imballo (L x A x P) mm ; Peso kg

1296 x 574 x 261 ; 25,3

NETWORK

Cavo Ethernet

No

Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)

COLORE

Unità Centrale e Subwoofer

Dark Steel Silver

ACCESSORI

Manuale d'uso

Telecomando

Batterie

Garanzia

Cavo ottico

No

Cavo HDMI

Staffe montaggio a parete

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
GPSR Safety Information(S95QR)
estensione
WEB INFO(S95QR)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

I nostri consigli