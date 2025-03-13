Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Offerta Kit Esclusivo: TV 55 pollici LG OLED evo AI C4 4K + Soundbar SC9S, 3.1.3 canali, 400W
OLED55C43LA.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Offerta Kit Esclusivo: TV 55 pollici LG OLED evo AI C4 4K + Soundbar SC9S, 3.1.3 canali, 400W

OLED55C43LA.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
OLED55C43.SC9S

Offerta Kit Esclusivo: TV 55 pollici LG OLED evo AI C4 4K + Soundbar SC9S, 3.1.3 canali, 400W

  Foto frontale TV e Soundbar OLED55C43.SC9S
Foto frontale TV e Soundbar OLED55C43.SC9S
Funzionalità principali

  • [TV] Processore α9 Gen7: le immagini diventano più realistiche e i suoni più immersivi grazie all'Intelligenza Artificiale
  • [TV] Design Ultra Slim con bordi sottili: un TV dal look minimalista che si integra alla perfezione nel tuo ambiente
  • [TV] Gaming di nuova generazione: ben 4 porte HDMI con VRR, G-sync e Freesync per giocare in 4K fino a 144fps con la massima fluidità
  • [Soundbar] WOW Orchestra: sfrutta l'audio del TV in sinergia con quello della soundbar per amplificare l'effetto di spazialità del suono
  • [Soundbar] Audio spaziale su 3 livelli: goditi un'esperienza audio più immersiva grazie alla creazione di un piano d'ascolto virtuale intermedio
  • [Soundbar] Gaming fluido e immersivo: grazie al 4K pass-through al supporto del VRR fino a 120Hz puoi collegare direttamente la tua console e goderti i tuoi videogiochi next-gen
Altro

Un capolavoro affinato da anni di esperienza

L'esperienza non si conquista da un giorno all'altro. E noi, sui TV OLED, ne abbiamo accumulata tanta nel corso di più 10 anni di innovazione, per offrirti una visione impareggiabile.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

Logo CES 2024 Innovation Award

CES 2024 Innovation Awards

LG OLED C4 da 83''

Premiato

Un emblema dorato su uno sfondo nero che riporta il fatto che LG è numero 1 al mondo da 11 anni. Un riflettore brilla sullo stemma e stelle astratte dorate riempiono il cielo sopra di esso.

I numeri 1 al mondo

Da 11 anni,
sempre al top

Siamo i leader dell'OLED

Da 11 anni, <br/>sempre al top Maggiori informazioni

*Fonte: Omdia. Riferito alle unità vendute dal 2013 al 2023.

Cosa rende i nostri TV OLED evo AI così straordinari?

4 immagini che ritraggono i punti di forza dei TV OLED evo LG. Il processore LG α9 Gen7 con AI sopra una scheda madre, emette lampi di luce viola e rosa. Il Brightness Booster con l'immagine di un leopardo bianco. Il design ultra sottile del TV OLED C4 affisso al muro in un ambiente moderno. Il menu OLED Care di un TV OLED evo.
Processore α9 Gen7 con AI

Con un processore così, l'OLED diventa ancora più bello

Il processore α9 di settima generazione raffina le immagini aggiungendo dettagli precisi e realistici.

Maggiori informazioni
Il processore α9 Gen7 di LG è appena visibile nell'oscurità. Il processore si illumina di verde e da esso escono raggi di luce colorati. Altri lampi appaiono sulla scheda madre, allungandosi ulteriormente, e vengono visualizzati punti bianchi come stelle, creando l'impressione di una scena intergalattica.
1,5x

Prestazioni AI

4,5x

Grafica

2,2x

Velocità di elaborazione

*Rispetto al processore LG α5.

**Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

L'intelligenza che raffina l'esperienza

Un TV LG OLED in uno spazio abitativo moderno che mostra una performance musicale sullo schermo. Onde circolari blu che rappresentano la personalizzazione circondano la TV e lo spazio. Si vede una donna con penetranti occhi azzurri e un top arancione bruciato in uno spazio buio. Linee rosse che rappresentano i miglioramenti dell'intelligenza artificiale coprono parte del suo viso, che è luminoso e dettagliato, mentre il resto dell'immagine appare opaco. Poi si vede un TV LG OLED dal cui schermo escono bolle e onde sonore che riempiono lo spazio.
AI Customization

In sintonia con ciò che ti piace

 

 

 

Si vedono 6 immagini di mongolfiere nel cielo. Ne vengono selezionate due, dopodiché appare una galleria con 6 immagini di persone che fanno bolle di sapone. Ne vengono selezionate altre 2. Poi, viene visualizzata una schermata nera con un'icona di caricamento rosa e viola. Infine, appare un paesaggio mistico e le raffinatezze appaiono gradualmente da sinistra a destra.

Immagini che seguono i tuoi gusti

Scegli le immagini che ti piacciono e l'AI Picture Wizard regolerà la resa visiva per adattarla ai tuoi gusti, analizzando 85 milioni di possibilità.

Un TV LG OLED posizionato in un moderno appartamento di città. Sull'ambiente appare una griglia per simulare la scansione dello spazio. Dopodiché delle onde sonore blu escono dallo schermo e si diffondono nella stanza, riempiendola.

AI Acoustic Tuning

Ottimizza l'audio
in base al tuo ambiente

Calibra la resa audio in maniera automatica, in modo da ricreare un profilo sonoro avvolgente in base all'acustica della stanza e a dove ti siedi.

Un TV LG OLED in uno spazio abitativo moderno durante la notte. L'immagine sullo schermo dell'aurora boreale viene visualizzata con i livelli di luminosità ideali.

Notte

Un TV LG OLED in uno spazio abitativo moderno durante il giorno. L'immagine sullo schermo dell'aurora boreale viene visualizzata con i livelli di luminosità ideali.

Giorno

Brilla sotto ogni luce

Che tu guardi un film di giorno o di notte, l'Intelligenza Artificiale del TV rileva la luminosità del tuo ambiente e bilancia l'immagine di conseguenza, per offrirti una visione nitida e chiara.

AI Picture Pro

Il realismo
ha una nuova casa

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

AI Sound Pro

Ascolta ogni sfumatura
del suono

Immagine di un TV OLED LG dal cui schermo escono bolle e onde sonore che riempiono lo spazio.

Surround virtuale a 9.1.2 canali

L'emozione passa anche dalle tue orecchie

Immergiti in un audio surround virtuale a 9.1.2 canali che sembra provenire tutt'intorno a te.

Si vede un uomo che guida una moto su una strada sterrata. Dei cerchi colorati attorno alla moto mostrano la potenza del rumore emesso.

Dynamic Sound Booster

Senti l'impatto del suono

Il processore rielabora l'audio per dargli più corpo e potenza, così le scene saranno ancora più coinvolgenti.

Un TV OLED LG su cui si vede un concerto musicale. Dei cerchi colorati sui microfoni e sugli strumenti fanno capire che vengono enfatizzati questi elementi.

Adaptive Sound Control

Il suono si adatta a ciò che guardi

Il sistema di controllo adattivo del suono bilancia l'audio in tempo reale a seconda del genere del contenuto che stai guardando.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

**Questa funzione deve essere attivata dal menu audio.

***La resa sonora può variare in base all'ambiente in cui è posizionato il TV.

Brightness Booster

Diamo più luce ai tuoi contenuti

Abbiamo migliorato l'algoritmo di incremento della luce per rendere le immagini più chiare e dettagliate.

*L'incremento di luminosità del 30% è misurato con schermo completamente bianco, rispetto a un TV LG OLED senza tecnologia evo. L'incremento è applicabile ai TV OLED C4 da 55, 65, 77 e 83''. I modelli da 48 e 42'' non sono inclusi.

**La luminosità nominale varia in base alla serie e alla dimensione.

***Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

La sinergia fra TV e soundbar rinnova la tua esperienza

Le nostre soundbar sono perfette per i nostri TV, perché sfruttano ciascuna le caratteristiche dell'altro per offrirti un'esperienza di intrattenimento ancora più semplice e immediata. Così potrai controllare tutto con un solo telecomando mentre ti godi i tuoi contenuti.

*Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo.

**La staffa è compatibile con i TV LG OLED evo della serie C2 / C3 / C4 da 77'' (195cm), 65'' (164cm) e 55'' (139cm).

Staffa per i TV LG OLED evo della serie C inclusa

Le nostre soundbar sono perfette per i nostri TV, perché sfruttano ciascuna le caratteristiche dell'altro per offrirti un'esperienza di intrattenimento ancora più semplice e immediata. Così potrai controllare tutto con un solo telecomando mentre ti godi i tuoi contenuti.

 

Un video è disponibile sopra. Qui sotto vengono mostrate 3 immagini filtrate in grigio, una staffa, un supporto e una TV a parete da sinistra.

*Staffa compatibile con i TV LG OLED evo della serie C2/C3/C4 da 77'' (195cm), 65'' (164cm) e 55'' (139cm)

WOW Orchestra: insieme per un suono che ti ammalia

Se abbini la nostra soundbar con uno dei nostri TV potrai ottenere un suono perfetto e armonioso, derivante dalla riproduzione simultanea da entrambi i dispositivi come fossero parte di un'orchestra. Così riuscirai a sentire ogni dettaglio del suono.

'Dalla Sound Bar e dal televisore vengono emesse onde sonore di vari colori blu.

*Immagini dello schermo simulate. 

*Televisori compatibili con WOW Orchestra: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. I televisori compatibili possono variare in base all’anno di vendita. Supporto QNED 80 limitato ai modelli del 2022 e del 2023.

*I servizi potrebbero non essere disponibili al momento dell’acquisto. Per gli aggiornamenti è necessaria una connessione internet.

*La WOW Orchestra può variare a seconda del modello della soundbar.

WOW Interface: pieno controllo nelle tue mani

Finalmente potrai vedere l'interfaccia per il controllo della soundbar direttamente sullo schermo del tuo TV LG, in modo da poterla controllare con un unico telecomando. Basta un clic per vedere il menu e le impostazioni della soundbar, ad esempio il volume, lo stato della connessione e la modalità audio. Il controllo è nelle tue mani, ed è ancora più semplice.

*Immagini dello schermo simulate. 

*Televisori compatibili con WOW Orchestra: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. I televisori compatibili possono variare in base all’anno di vendita. Supporto QNED 80 limitato ai modelli del 2022 e del 2023.

*I servizi potrebbero non essere disponibili al momento dell’acquisto. Per gli aggiornamenti è necessaria una connessione internet.

*La WOW Orchestra può variare a seconda del modello della soundbar.

Goditi un audio straordinario senza fili dal TV alla soundbar

Per un'installazione ancora più pulita, puoi eliminare anche il cavo che va dal TV alla soundbar utilizzando l'accessorio LG WOWCAST*. WOWCAST si collega alla porta ARC/eARC del TV e trasmette l'audio non compresso direttamente alla soundbar, eliminando il fastidio dei fili. Un film in Dolby Atmos sarà ancora più coinvolgente!

*Immagini dello schermo simulate. 

*TV compatibili con WOWCAST: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3, QNED 99/95/90/85. I televisori compatibili possono variare in base all’anno di vendita.

*I servizi potrebbero non essere disponibili al momento dell’acquisto. Per gli aggiornamenti è necessaria una connessione internet.

*WOWCAST Ready può variare in base al modello della soundbar.

Il suono del cinema a casa tua

La nostra soundbar supporta il Dolby Atmos, il DTS:X e l'IMAX Enhanced per portare nel tuo salotto l'audio multicanale che trovi anche nei cinema. Fatti circondare da un suono chiaro e realistico che proviene da tutti i lati, e preparati a vivere i tuoi film preferiti stando al centro dell'azione, con un suono potente, cristallino e immersivo.

Onde sonore blu di varia forma vengono emesse dalla soundbar e dalla TV in tutto il soggiorno.

*Dolby e Dolby Vision sono marchi registrati di Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Il simbolo della doppia D è un marchio di Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

La 1a soundbar Dolby Atmos al mondo
con triplo canale up-firing

Scopri la nostra nuova tecnologia audio: oltre ai due speaker laterali up-firing per l'audio immersivo, ne abbiamo implementato uno centrale supplementare che, proiettando il suono verso l'alto, migliora l'udibilità dei dialoghi nei film e contribuisce a estendere il palcoscenico sonoro. Un'esperienza tutta nuova che ti regalerà un ascolto più coinvolgente a casa tua come al cinema.

La soundbar è posizionata sul mobile e le onde sonore cerchiate di blu partono dalla soundbar e arrivano fino alla destra della TV.

Il suono spaziale su tre livelli
crea una cupola sonora virtuale

La soundbar SC9S si spinge oltre i confini dell'intrattenimento, grazie al suono spaziale su tre livelli che garantisce un'esperienza sonora più coinvolgente e accurata. Utilizzando il motore 3D HRTF (Head Related Transfer Function), la soundbar crea uno strato sonoro intermedio virtuale ricavato dal mix dei segnali frontali e di quelli up-firing. Tutto questo si traduce in un suono surround sofisticato che normalmente puoi provare solo al cinema.

Le onde sonore blu a forma di cupola e a 3 strati coprono la soundbar e la TV appese alla parete del soggiorno.

*Il “Triple Level Spatial Sound" è disponibile nella modalità audio CINEMA e AI Sound Pro della soundbar.
**Lo strato intermedio viene creato utilizzando gli speaker della soundbar. Il suono dei diffusori frontali e di quelli up-firing viene sintetizzato per creare un campo sonoro addizionale.
***Per creare il campo sonoro posteriore sono necessarie le casse satellite (vendute separatamente)

Senti il ruggito dei bassi

Ascolta bassi più forti e profondi nelle tue canzoni e nei tuoi film preferiti. Il subwoofer wireless riproduce le basse frequenze con un volume e una pressione sonora maggiori e trasmette il suono a una maggiore distanza.

Una soundbar è posizionata sul mobile. Accanto, un subwoofer wireless posizionato sul pavimento. Il subwoofer emette una grafica sonora blu.

Un'esperienza eccezionale con tutti i contenuti

Collega la tua soundbar SC9S a una console oppure a un lettore Blu-ray per immergerti nei tuoi giochi e film preferiti. La soundbar offre un'esperienza visiva priva di ritardi con immagini e audio di altissimo livello.

La soundbar e la TV sono posizionate su un tavolo bianco e sulla TV vengono visualizzati 7 cavalli bianchi.

4K pass-through per non perdere nessun dettaglio

Collega un lettore Blu-Ray all'ingresso HDMI della soundbar SC9S e goditi contenuti in 4K - anche HDR e Dolby Vision - con la massima qualità e senza perdita di dati.
La barra audio viene posizionata sul mobile e la scena del gioco di corse viene mostrata sulla TV collegata alla soundbar. Una console di gioco si trova in basso a destra nell'immagine ed è tenuta da due mani.

Gaming di ultima generazione con VRR e ALLM

Abbiamo progettato la soundbar SC9S per offrirti la migliore esperienza di gioco grazie al supporto delle tecnologie VRR e ALLM. Il VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) fino a 120Hz ti permette di eliminare i fenomeni di trascinamento dell'immagine (chiamati in gergo "tearing") per un'esperienza più fluida. La modalità automatica a bassa latenza (ALLM) imposta automaticamente il TV nella modalità gaming per ridurre al minimo l'input lag, garantendoti una risposta ai comandi più rapida.
Il dispositivo LG OLED C è posizionato sulla parete, mentre sulla parte inferiore la soundbar SC9S LG è posizionata tramite un'esclusiva staffa. Il subwoofer è posizionato sotto. La TV mostra una scena di concerti.

Compatibile con la musica in streaming HD

Anche quando il TV è spento, puoi usare la soundbar per riprodurre i tuoi brani preferiti collegando lo smartphone via Bluetooth. Inoltre, la soundbar SC9S è compatibile con Spotify e Tidal Connect, per ascoltare le tue playlist sfruttando direttamente il Wi-Fi di casa. E supporta anche la codifica MQA (Master Quality Authenticated), per una resa audio ancora più elevata sia tramite Bluetooth, sia Wi-Fi.

*Sono necessari contenuti registrati con MQA

Caratteristiche principali

Tipologia dello schermo

OLED 4K

Gamma colore

OLED Color

Processore

α9 Gen7 4K con AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

Compatibilità NVIDIA G-Sync

Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

Potenza audio

40W

Diffusori

2.2 canali

Dolby Atmos

Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

1.222 x 703 x 45,1

Peso senza base (kg)

14,1

Tutte le specifiche

SCHERMO

Tipologia dello schermo

OLED 4K

Risoluzione

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 pixel)

Gamma colore

OLED Color

IMMAGINE

Processore

α9 Gen7 4K con AI

Upscaling dell'immagine con AI

α9 Super Upscaling 4K con AI

Mappatura dinamica dei toni

Sì (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

Selezione automatica del genere con AI

Sì (SDR / HDR)

Controllo della luminosità con AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

Tecnologia di dimming

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Modalità immagine

10 preset (Personalizzato, Vivace, Standard, APS (Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sport, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Esperto ambiente luminoso, ISF Esperto ambiente scuro)

AI Picture Pro

GAMING

Compatibilità NVIDIA G-Sync

Compatibilità AMD FreeSync

HGiG

Game Optimizer

Sì (con Game Dashboard)

Modalità automatica a bassa latenza (ALLM)

VRR

Sì (fino a 144Hz)

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Tempo di risposta

Meno di 0,1ms

SMART TV

Compatibile con Apple Airplay2

Sistema operativo

webOS 24

Impostazioni famiglia e limitazioni d'uso

ThinQ

Compatibile con webcam USB

Always Ready

Amazon Alexa

Sì (Preinstallato)

Browser Internet

Riconoscimento vocale in vivavoce

Home Hub

Riconoscimento vocale intelligente

Sì (linque supportate: italiano, inglese, francese, tedesco, spagnolo, greco, danese, olandese, norvegese, svedese, polacco e russo)

LG Channels

Telecomando puntatore

Incluso

Multi View

App per smartphone

Sì (LG ThinQ)

Compatibile con Apple Home

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

AI Sound

α9 AI Sound Pro (Upmix virtuale a 9.1.2 canali)

Nitidezza voce

Sì (con livellamento automatico del volume)

Predisposizione per diffusori WiSA

Sì (fino a 2.1 canali)

LG Sound Sync

Sound Mode Share

Uscita audio simultanea

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sì (Riproduzione a 2 vie)

Potenza audio

40W

Regolazione dell'acustica con AI

Codec Audio

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (consulta il manuale per i dettagli)

Direzione dei diffusori

Verso il basso

Diffusori

2.2 canali

WOW Orchestra

ACCESSIBILITÀ

Contrasto elevato

Scala di grigi

Colori invertiti

DIMENSIONI E PESO

Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

1.222 x 703 x 45,1

Dimensioni con la base (L x A x P mm)

1.222 x 757 x 230

Dimensioni con l'imballo (L x A x P mm)

1.360 x 810 x 187

Base del TV (L x P mm)

470 x 230

Peso senza base (kg)

14,1

Peso con la base (kg)

16,0

Peso con l'imballo (kg)

21,3

Dimensioni VESA (L x A mm)

300 x 200

CODICE EAN

CODICE EAN

8806096266045

CONNETTIVITÀ

ARC (Audio Return Channel via HDMI)

eARC (ingresso HDMI 2)

Bluetooth

Sì (v5.1)

LAN

1

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Uscita audio ottica SPDIF

1

Slot modulo CAM

1

Ingressi HDMI

4 con supporto di 4K a 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM e QMS

Ingressi TV antenna / TV via cavo

2

Ingressi USB

3 (USB 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 5

ALIMENTAZIONE

Alimentazione (Tensione, Hz)

100~240V, 50-60Hz

Consumo in standby

Meno di 0,5W

ACCESSORI INCLUSI

Telecomando

Telecomando puntatore con NFC (MR24)

Cavo di alimentazione

Sì (non rimovibile)

Batterie per telecomando

Sì (2 batterie AA)

SINTONIZZATORE

Ricevitore TV analogica

Ricevitore TV digitale

DVB-T2/T (Digitale terrestre), DVB-C (Cavo), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
Dismantling information(OLED55C43LA)
estensione
EU Energy label 2019(OLED55C43LA)
estensione
Product information sheet (OLED55C43LA)
estensione
GPSR Safety Information(OLED55C43LA)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
Tutte le specifiche

SPECIFICHE

Canali

3.1.3

Potenza totale

400W

FORMATI AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Dolby Digital

Dolby Digital Plus

Dolby TrueHD

DTS:X

DTS Virtual:X

No

DTS Digital Surround

DTS-HD High Resolution Audio

DTS-HD Master Audio

IMAX Enhanced

LPCM

FORMATI FILE

MP3 - C4A / USB

WMA - C4A / USB

No

AAC - C4A / USB

FLAC - C4A / USB

OGG - C4A / USB

WAV - C4A / USB

No

Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC

MODALITÀ AUDIO

AI Sound Pro

Meridian

Cinema

Standard

Music

Clear Voice

Sport

Game

Bass Blast

FUNZIONALITÀ AGGIUNTIVE

HDR10

Dolby Vision

Radio FM

No

AI Room Calibration

Soundbar Mode Control

TV Sound Share

Simplink

Sound Sync

Ottico

Canale di ritorno audio (ARC / eARC)

eARC

Predisposizione altoparlanti posteriori

No

App per smartphone (iOS e Android)

Accensione e spegnimento automatici

Ottico

Hi-Res Audio Up-Sampling

24 bit, 96KHz

Hi-Res Audio Sampling

24 bit, 96KHz

CONNESSIONI

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

USB

1

Portable in (jack 3,5mm)

No

Optical In

1

Bluetooth

5.0

Google Assistant compatibile (Google Home)

Compatibile Alexa

AirPlay 2

Spotify Connect

DIMENSIONI E PESO

Principale (L x A x P) mm ; Peso kg

1221 x 284 x 47 ; 4,1

Principale (L x A x P) mm ; Peso kg

975 x 63 x 125 ; 4,1

Subwoofer (L x A x P) mm ; Peso Kg

221 x 390 x 313 ; 7,8

Imballo (L x A x P) mm ; Peso kg

1296 x 574 x 261 ; 22,7

NETWORK

Cavo Ethernet

No

Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)

COLORE

Unità Centrale e Subwoofer

Black

ACCESSORI

Manuale d'uso

Telecomando

Batterie

Garanzia

Cavo HDMI

Staffe montaggio a parete

Staffa dedicata per OLED C2 e C3 per montaggio a parete o supporto da tavolo

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
GPSR Safety Information(SC9S)
estensione
WEB INFO(SC9S)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

