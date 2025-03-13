Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Offerta Kit Esclusivo: TV 55 pollici LG QNED80 4K + Soundbar Home Theater LG S70TR, 5.1.1 canali
55QNED80T6A EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
TV

Caratteristiche

Galleria

Specifiche tecniche

Recensioni

Supporto

Offerta Kit Esclusivo: TV 55 pollici LG QNED80 4K + Soundbar Home Theater LG S70TR, 5.1.1 canali

55QNED80T6A EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
TV
55QNED80T6A.S70TR

Offerta Kit Esclusivo: TV 55 pollici LG QNED80 4K + Soundbar Home Theater LG S70TR, 5.1.1 canali

()
Foto frontale TV e Soudbar 55QNED80T6A.S70TR
Funzionalità principali

  • [TV] Local Dimming: gestisce la retroilluminazione dello schermo in modo da migliorare il contrasto dei dettagli
  • [TV] webOS Re:New Program: 4 aggiornamenti garantiti del sistema operativo nel corso dei prossimi 5 anni per un'esperienza sempre nuova
  • [TV] Telecomando puntatore: controlla il TV in maniera intuitiva con dei semplici gesti del polso, come se usassi un mouse
  • [Soundbar] Potenzia l'audio del TV: amplifica l'esperienza d'ascolto con un suono potente e armonioso, in una soundbar che si abbina perfettamente al tuo TV LG
  • [Soundbar] Audio sinfonico WOW Orchestra: il TV LG e la soundbar suonano insieme per darti un suono più ricco
  • [Soundbar] Controlli semplici WOW Interface: controlla la soundbar col telecomando del TV LG e guarda le impostazioni direttamente sul TV
Altro

Le immagini utilizzate nelle descrizioni delle funzioni sottostanti sono inserite al solo scopo illustrativo. Puoi verificare il design e il colore effettivo del prodotto nella galleria delle immagini.

webOS

Pocket-lint

LG webOS si è classificato come il miglior sistema operativo per smart TV

Scopri di più

webOS 24 UX

iF Design Award 

Vincitore del premio iF Design

Scopri di più

A vibrantly colored, long stretch of hardwood flooring is displayed on an LG UHD TV.

Nuovo QNED. Riscrive le regole.

Avere un TV QNED in casa significa godersi film, serie TV, sport e videogiochi con colori vivi e dettagli nitidi, grazie al nuovo processore e al controllo preciso delle zone di dimming.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

Cosa rende i nostri TV QNED AI così unici?

Il processore α5 Gen7 4K con AI è mostrato con una luce gialla proveniente dal basso. Tra le parole "webOS aggiornabile" e "webOS Re:New program" viene mostrata una forma a spirale rossa, gialla e viola. I televisori LG QNED89, QNED90 e QNED99 vengono visualizzati in ordine da sinistra a destra. Ogni TV mostra un'immagine colorata e la scritta "Grandi schermi" è mostrata sopra i televisori.

Processore α5 4K con AI

Migliora l'esperienza dall'interno

Maggiori informazioni

The alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 is shown with yellow light emanating from underneath. A red, yellow and purple spiral shape is shown between the words "Upgradeable webOS" and "webOS Re:New Program". LG QNED89, QNED90 and QNED99 TVs are shown in order from left to right. Each TV shows a colorful splash and the words "Ultra Big TV" are shown above the TVs.

Il processore α5 di settima generazione ottimizza automaticamente l'audio e la luminosità in base a ciò che guardi.

AI Acoustic Tuning

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate

AI Customization

In sintonia con ciò che ti piace

Un TV LG posizionato in un moderno appartamento di città. Sull'ambiente appare una griglia per simulare la scansione dello spazio. Dopodiché delle onde sonore blu escono dallo schermo e si diffondono nella stanza, riempiendola.

AI Acoustic Tuning

Ottimizza l'audio in base al tuo ambiente

Calibra la resa audio in maniera automatica, in modo da ricreare un profilo sonoro avvolgente in base all'acustica della stanza e a dove ti siedi.

Un TV LG e una soundbar in uno spazio abitativo moderno durante la notte. L'immagine sullo schermo dell'aurora boreale viene visualizzata con i livelli di luminosità ideali.

Notte

Un TV LG e una soundbar in uno spazio abitativo moderno durante il giorno. L'immagine sullo schermo dell'aurora boreale viene visualizzata con i livelli di luminosità ideali.

Giorno

Brilla sotto ogni luce

Che tu guardi un film di giorno o di notte, l'Intelligenza Artificiale del TV rileva la luminosità del tuo ambiente e bilancia l'immagine di conseguenza, per offrirti una visione nitida e chiara.

AI Sound Pro

Ascolta ogni sfumatura del suono

Immagine di un TV LG dal cui schermo escono bolle e onde sonore che riempiono lo spazio.

Emozioni per le tue orecchie

Immergiti in un audio surround virtuale a 9.1.2 canali che sembra provenire tutt'intorno a te.

Si vede un uomo che guida una moto su una strada sterrata. Dei cerchi colorati attorno alla moto mostrano la potenza del rumore emesso.

Senti l'impatto del suono

Il processore rielabora l'audio per dargli più corpo e potenza, così le scene saranno ancora più coinvolgenti.

Un TV LG su cui si vede un concerto musicale. Dei cerchi colorati sui microfoni e sugli strumenti fanno capire che vengono enfatizzati questi elementi.

Il suono si adatta a ciò che guardi

Il sistema di controllo adattivo del suono bilancia l'audio in tempo reale a seconda del genere del contenuto

che stai guardando.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

**Questa funzione deve essere attivata dal menu audio.

***La resa sonora può variare in base all'ambiente in cui è posizionato il TV.

A swirling rainbow-colored textures on an LG NanoCell TV.

webOS 24

Un TV che è davvero a tua misura

Personalizza il tuo profilo per impostare le caratteristiche d'immagine preferite, ricevere suggerimenti personalizzati e accedere rapidamente alle app più utilizzate.

Un TV che è davvero a tua misura Maggiori informazioni

*I menu e le app supportati possono variare in base al Paese e al momento del rilascio.

**I consigli sulle parole chiave variano in base all'app e all'orario e vengono forniti solo nei Paesi che supportano il riconoscimento vocale nella propria lingua madre (inclusa l'Italia e l'italiano).

***L'interfaccia potrebbe variare in seguito agli aggiornamenti di webOS.

****Immagini su schermo simulate.

Il logo webOS è sospeso al centro su uno sfondo nero e lo spazio sottostante è illuminato con i colori del logo rosso, arancione e giallo. Le parole "webOS Re:New Program" sono sotto il logo.

webOS Re:New Program

Un'esperienza smart che si rinnova per 5 anni

Desideriamo che la tua esperienza con i nostri TV resti attuale anche per i prossimi anni.

Cinque rettangoli di diversi colori sono sfalsati verso l'alto, ciascuno etichettato con un anno da "webOS 24" a "webOS 28". Le frecce rivolte verso l'alto si trovano tra i rettangoli, etichettati da "Aggiornamento 1" a "Aggiornamento 4".

I TV sono dei dispositivi smart evoluti, proprio come il tuo smartphone. Per questo ti garantiamo 4 aggiornamenti del sistema operativo nel corso dei prossimi 5 anni.

*Il programma webOS Re:New prevede un totale di 4 aggiornamenti webOS nell'arco di cinque anni.

**I cinque anni si contano dall'anno in cui il prodotto è stato immesso sul mercato globale per la prima volta e non dalla data di acquisto del prodotto.

***Il primo aggiornamento di webOS avverrà due anni dopo il lancio del prodotto sul mercato (ad esempio, webOS 25 arriverà nel 2026 sui modelli lanciati nel 2024.

****I modelli del 2022 che verranno aggiornati sono gli OLED, i QNED e i TV 8K. I modelli del 2023 invece sono gli OLED, i QNED, i NanoCell e gli UHD.

*****Gli aggiornamenti potrebbero introdurre modifiche a funzionalità esistenti. Alcuni aggiornamenti di funzionalità, applicazioni e servizi possono variare in base al modello.

Il tuo TV sa cosa ti piace

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

**Potrebbero essere visualizzati contenuti ridotti o limitati a seconda della regione e della connettività di rete.

***È possibile creare un numero illimitato di profili, tuttavia la schermata iniziale visualizzerà solo fino a 10 profili.

****Le funzionalità, i menu e le app supportati riportati sopra potrebbero variare in base al Paese e al momento del rilascio.

*****I consigli sulle parole chiave variano in base all'app e all'orario e vengono forniti solo nei Paesi che supportano il riconoscimento vocale nella propria lingua madre (inclusa l'Italia e l'italiano).

******La funzionalità Always Ready è disponibile sulle serie LG OLED M4, G4, C4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 e 86NANO80.

Un telecomando puntatore con la rotella centrale in evidenza. Un morbido bagliore viola circonda il telecomando su uno sfondo nero.

Telecomando puntatore

La magia è nelle tue mani

Lo impugni come una bacchetta magica, lo usi come un mouse. L'esclusivo telecomando puntatore dei nostri TV ti permette di utilizzare le funzioni smart in maniera più agevole e semplice. Puoi cliccare sulle icone come faresti col tuo computer, scorrere fra le pagine usando la rotella e perfino usare i comandi vocali.

*Le funzioni del telecomando puntatore variano in base al Paese e alla lingua.

Un TV con una connettività totale

Un TV LG montato su una parete in un soggiorno, su cui sono raffigurati un leone e il suo cucciolo. Un uomo seduto in primo piano con uno smartphone in mano mostra la stessa immagine dei leoni. Un'immagine di tre barre curve rosse al neon viene visualizzata appena sopra lo smartphone rivolto verso la TV.

Connettività con lo smartphone

Invia le tue app direttamente al TV

Guarda i contenuti dal tuo iPhone o dal tuo smartphone Android sul grande schermo del TV in tutta semplicità grazie alla compatibilità con Apple AirPlay e Chromecast.

Home Hub

Controlla la tua casa smart da un unico posto

L'Home Hub ti permette di controllare tutto il tuo ecosistema smart dal tuo TV, inclusi gli elettrodomestici, dispositivi IoT come luci e serrature, il condizionatore e molto altro ancora.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

**Apple, il logo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay e HomeKit sono marchi di Apple Inc., registrati negli Stati Uniti e in altri Paesi.

***LG supporta i dispositivi Wi-Fi "Matter". I servizi e le funzionalità supportati da "Matter" possono variare a seconda dei dispositivi collegati. La connessione iniziale fra ThinQ e Matter deve avvenire tramite l'app mobile ThinQ.

****L'uso del riconoscimento vocale in vivavoce è possibile solo con i TV che hanno il processore α9 o superiori.

Una grandissima varietà di contenuti da guardare

Un TV LG in primo piano che mostra una selezione di miniature di film e programmi TV. Nell'immagine è presente il testo "Action Collection", "Bloomberg TV+" e "Guardati di recente". Lo spazio davanti alla TV è leggermente illuminato come dalla luce del TV. Dietro al TV al buio ci sono altre miniature di film e programmi TV.

LG Channels

Tanti film e contenuti, tutti gratis

Apri l'app LG Channels e scopri le ultime notizie, programmi sportivi, film famosi e serie TV. Ci sono anche contenuti esclusivi che trovi solo sui nostri TV!

Vengono visualizzate sei miniature di film e programmi TV e di seguito sono riportati i loghi di LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ e Apple TV+.

Servizi streaming

Le tue piattaforme sempre a disposizione

Hai un abbonamento a una piattaforma di streaming? Inserisci il tuo account direttamente nel TV, avvia l'app e puoi iniziare la tua maratona film e serie TV.

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate.

**I contenuti e le app disponibili possono variare in base al Paese, al prodotto e alla regione.

***Per Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime e Apple TV+ è richiesto un abbonamento separato e le relative entità correlate.

****Apple, il logo Apple e Apple TV sono marchi di Apple Inc, registrati negli Stati Uniti e in altri paesi.

*****Amazon, Prime Video e tutti i loghi correlati sono marchi di Amazon.com, Inc. o delle sue affiliate.

Dimensioni ultra grandi

Per te, che vuoi il cinema in casa

Immagine di una famiglia in un soggiorno con un TV LG ultra grande montato sulla parete, con una scena oceanica che include coralli e una tartaruga sullo schermo.

Con un TV così grande ti sembrerà davvero di essere al cinema. Goditi un'immersione totale grazie ai colori brillanti e alle immagini dettagliate della tecnologia QNED.

Dimming Pro

Immagini profonde e dettagliate

Il processore controlla la retroilluminazione del pannello in modo da preservare il realismo delle scene e darti una rappresentazione

fedele dei tuoi contenuti.

*Il video ha il solo scopo di mostrare il principio di funzionamento del local dimming. La resa finale delle immagini varia in base al TV e al contenuto.

La Soundbar LG su uno sfondo nero rivela il suo design a partire dall'angolo sinistro, quindi si apre per mostrare l'intera soundbar. Viene visualizzato un TV LG QNED con Synergy Bracket. La Soundbar si trova sopra la staffa Synergy, preme contro il muro con lo schermo inferiore della TV visibile, mostrando un uomo che suona la chitarra.

La miglior soundbar che il tuo TV LG possa desiderare

Rendi l'esperienza ancora più appagante con una soundbar fatta appositamente per stupirti, sia nell'aspetto sia nel suono.

*Immagini a scopo illustrativo

**Le staffe per la soundbar sono vendute separatamente

Completa l'esperienza del tuo TV LG

Design moderno

Fatti l'uno per l'altra

Abbiamo disegnato la soundbar in modo che viva in armonia con il design del tuo TV LG, rendendo il tuo ambiente più moderno.

LG Soundbar and LG QNED TV against the wall with the QNED Matching Bracket in a grey and wooden living space in angled perspective, as LG QNED TV is displaying a man playing a guitar . LG Soundbar and LG QNED TV against a cream wall with the QNED Matching TV Bracket. The TV is playing a video of a woman singing in a recording studio. Below the TV, there is a modern geometric wooden stand. LG Soundbar and LG QNED TV on a wall with the QNED Matching TV Bracket in a cozy and dimly lit living space with children's toys. The TV is playing a video of a little boy playing the cello.

*Immagini a scopo illustrativo

**Le staffe per la soundbar sono vendute separatamente

*Immagini sullo schermo simulate. L'interfaccia e le funzionalità di WOW Interface mostrate nell'immagine sono a scopo indicativo e potrebbero variare in base alla soundbar.

**L'utilizzo del telecomando del TV LG è limitato solo ad alcune funzionalità.

***WOW Interface è compatibile con le seguenti serie di TV: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANOCELL 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. La compatibilità con i TV FullHD della serie 63 dipende dall'anno di immissione sul mercato

****WOW Orchestra è compatibili con le seguenti serie di TV: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. La serie QNED 80 è limitata ai modelli 2022 e 2023.

*****Queste funzionalità potrebbero attivarsi in seguito all'aggiornamento software della soundbar. Per l'aggiornamento è necessaria una connessione di rete e l'app LG Soundbar sullo smartphone.

Il suono ti persuade

Canale centrale up-firing

Dialoghi più udibili

Oltre che frontalmente, la soundbar emette i suoni dedicati al canale centrale anche verso l'alto. In questo modo i dialoghi arriveranno alle tue orecchie in maniera più diretta, senza ritardi né disturbi.

Una soundbar e un TV LG in una stanza nera che riproducono uno spettacolo musicale. Goccioline bianche che rappresentano le onde sonore vengono sparate verso l'alto e in avanti dalla soundbar. Un subwoofer crea un effetto sonoro dal basso.

*Test interni LG.

**Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo.

Dolby Atmos

Il suono del cinema, a casa tua

Proprio come al cinema, l'audio Dolby Atmos ti stupisce per la sua spazialità, nitidezza e realismo. E con un TV LG con Dolby Vision i tuoi contenuti saranno ancora più coinvolgenti!

Un film viene riprodotto su un TV OLED LG e su una soundbar LG in un moderno appartamento di città con vista laterale. Perline bianche raffiguranti onde sonore si proiettano verso l'alto e verso il basso dalla soundbar e dalla TV, creando una cupola sonora nello spazio. Logo Dolby Atmos Logo DTS X

*Dolby e Dolby Vision sono marchi registrati di Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Il simbolo della doppia D è un marchio di Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo.

Audio spaziale su tre livelli

Uno strato virtuale che rende tutto più realistico

Elabora il suono e ricrea uno strato sonoro aggiuntivo per darti un'esperienza più coinvolgente e ricca di sfumature.

Una soundbar e un TV LG in un grande appartamento in città. Tre bande rosse appaiono una alla volta raffigurando gli strati virtuali che si uniscono per creare un'intera cupola sonora.

*Il "Triple Level Spatial Sound" è disponibile nella modalità audio CINEMA e AI Sound Pro della soundbar.

**Lo strato intermedio viene creato utilizzando gli speaker della soundbar. Il suono dei diffusori frontali e di quelli up-firing viene sintetizzato per creare un campo sonoro addizionale.

***Per creare il campo sonoro posteriore sono necessarie le casse satellite (vendute separatamente)

Audio surround a 5.1.1 canali

Immersione totale

Quando guardi un film, il suono arriva anche dalle tue spalle grazie alle casse posteriori e all'audio Dolby Atmos e DTS:X. Con ben 500W su 5.1.1 canali potrai goderti il cinema a casa tua.

Una soundbar, un TV LG e un subwoofer installati nel soggiorno di un grattacielo riproducono un concerto. Tre rami di onde sonore bianche composte da goccioline si proiettano dalla soundbar e un subwoofer crea un effetto sonoro dal basso. Logo Dolby Atmos Logo DTS X

*Dolby e Dolby Vision sono marchi registrati di Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Il simbolo della doppia D è un marchio di Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo.

Casse posteriori incluse

Il suono surround diventa wireless

Gli speaker posteriori sono completamente wireless, così li puoi posizionare ovunque tu voglia senza dover collegare cavi fra di loro.

*Immagini a scopo illustrativo

**Le casse posteriori devono essere collegate a una presa di alimentazione

Il suono si adatta a te

Esperienza multi-canale

Arricchisci il suono stereo

Con la nostra soundbar puoi goderti un'esperienza sonora corposa e nitida, anche quando stai ascoltando un programma o della musica con un semplice audio stereo. L'audio a 2 canali, infatti, viene convertito in un suono surround multicanale per un'immersione sonora più ricca.

Testo su sfondo neutro

Una soundbar LG, una TV LG e un subwoofer si trovano in un moderno appartamento di città. La Soundbar LG emette tre rami di onde sonore, costituite da goccioline bianche che fluttuano lungo il fondo del pavimento. Accanto alla Soundbar c'è un subwoofer, che crea un effetto sonoro dal basso.

2 canali

Soundbar, TV LG e subwoofer sono collocati in un moderno appartamento di città. La LG Soundbar emette onde sonore composte da goccioline bianche che riempiono la stanza e un subwoofer crea un effetto sonoro dal basso. Nel complesso, creano un effetto a cupola in tutta la stanza.

Multicanale

*L'esperienza audio multi-canale viene applicata attraverso l'algoritmo di smart up-mixing. Questo algoritmo è attivo con le modalità audio AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game e Sport. Non è attivo invece con le modalità Standard Mode o Music. La modalità Bass Blast, pur utilizzando tutti i canali della soundbar, non sfrutta l'algoritmo di smart up-mixing e si limita a replicare l'audio dei 2 canali su tutti gli altri canali. 

**Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo.

Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

Tipologia dello schermo

QNED 4K

Refresh rate

50/60Hz nativi

Gamma colore

QNED Color

Processore

α5 Gen7 4K con AI

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Potenza audio

20W

Diffusori

2.0 canali

Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

1.236 x 716 x 29,7

Peso senza base (kg)

14,9

Tutte le specifiche

DIMENSIONI E PESO

Dimensioni senza base (L x A x P mm)

1.236 x 716 x 29,7

Dimensioni con la base (L x A x P mm)

1.236 x 783 x 257

Dimensioni con l'imballo (L x A x P mm)

1.360 x 810 x 152

Base del TV (L x P mm)

1.074 x 257

Peso senza base (kg)

14,9

Peso con la base (kg)

15,3

Peso con l'imballo (kg)

19,6

Dimensioni VESA (L x A mm)

300 x 300

CONNETTIVITÀ

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Uscita audio ottica SPDIF

1

Ingressi TV antenna / TV via cavo

2

Slot modulo CAM

1

LAN

1

Bluetooth

Sì (v5.1)

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 5

Ingressi USB

2 (USB 2.0)

ARC (Audio Return Channel via HDMI)

eARC (ingresso HDMI 2)

Ingressi HDMI

3 con supporto di eARC e ALLM

ACCESSIBILITÀ

Scala di grigi

Colori invertiti

Contrasto elevato

SCHERMO

Retroilluminazione

Edge LED

Gamma colore

QNED Color

Refresh rate

50/60Hz nativi

Risoluzione

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 pixel)

Tipologia dello schermo

QNED 4K

GAMING

Game Optimizer

Sì (con Game Dashboard)

Modalità automatica a bassa latenza (ALLM)

HGiG

IMMAGINE

Mappatura dinamica dei toni

Modalità immagine

9 preset (Vivace, Standard, APS (Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sport, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Esperto ambiente luminoso, ISF Esperto ambiente scuro)

Tecnologia di dimming

Local Dimming

FILMMAKER MODE™

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Controllo della luminosità con AI

Upscaling dell'immagine con AI

Upscaling 4K

Processore

α5 Gen7 4K con AI

SMART TV

Compatibile con Apple Airplay2

Compatibile con webcam USB

Impostazioni famiglia e limitazioni d'uso

LG Channels

Browser Internet

App per smartphone

Sì (LG ThinQ)

Amazon Alexa

Sì (Preinstallato)

Telecomando puntatore

Incluso

Riconoscimento vocale intelligente

Sì (linque supportate: italiano, inglese, francese, tedesco, spagnolo, greco, danese, olandese, norvegese, svedese, polacco e russo)

ThinQ

Sistema operativo

webOS 24

AUDIO

Uscita audio simultanea

Codec Audio

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (consulta il manuale per i dettagli)

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sì (Riproduzione a 2 vie)

Sound Mode Share

LG Sound Sync

Regolazione dell'acustica con AI

Nitidezza voce

Sì (con livellamento automatico del volume)

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Upmix virtuale a 9.1.2 canali)

Direzione dei diffusori

Verso il basso

Diffusori

2.0 canali

Potenza audio

20W

CODICE EAN

CODICE EAN

8806084690463

ALIMENTAZIONE

Alimentazione (Tensione, Hz)

100~240V, 50-60Hz

Consumo in standby

Meno di 0,5W

ACCESSORI INCLUSI

Cavo di alimentazione

Sì (rimovibile)

Batterie per telecomando

Sì (2 batterie AA)

Telecomando

Telecomando puntatore (MR24)

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
Dismantling information(55QNED80T6A)
estensione
EU Energy label 2019(55QNED80T6A)
estensione
Product information sheet (55QNED80T6A)
estensione
GPSR Safety Information(55QNED80T6A)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
Stampa

Caratteristiche principali

Unità principale

950 x 63 x 115 mm

Tutte le specifiche

EFFETTI AUDIO

AI Sound Pro

Musica

Cinema

Gaming

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Clear Voice Pro

Sport

Standard

FORMATI AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Dolby Digital

AAC

DTS Digital Surround

DTS:X

CONNETTIVITÀ

Ottico

1

Ingresso HDMI

1

Uscita HDMI

1

USB

1

Codec Bluetooth - SBC / AAC

Predisposizione per diffusori posteriori

SUPPORTO HDMI

Pass-through

Pass-through 4K

HDR10

Dolby Vision

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

CEC (Simplink)

120Hz

VRR / ALLM

FUNZIONI AGGIUNTIVE

App per smartphone (Android / iOS)

TV Sound Mode Share

Soundbar Mode Control

WOW Interface

DIMENSIONI (L X A X P)

Unità principale

950 x 63 x 115 mm

Subwoofer

200 x 377 x 285 mm

Diffusori posteriori

100,0 x 176,5 x 120,0 mm

PESO

Unità principale

3,0 kg

Subwoofer

5,7 kg

Peso con imballo

15,4 kg

Diffusori posteriori (2)

2,1 kg

ACCESSORI

Cavo HDMI

Staffe per installazione a muro

Telecomando

Garanzia

CODICE EAN

Codice EAN

8806091969385

AUDIO HI-RES

Campionamento

24bit / 96kHz

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

estensione
GPSR Safety Information(S70TR)
estensione
WEB INFO(S70TR)
MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

