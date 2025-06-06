We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Scopri il nuovo TV LG QNED
Il TV QNED ti stupisce con colori brillanti e realistici certificati 100% Volume Colore da Intertek. Guarda il video per scoprire tutte le caratteristiche!
* Le immagini presenti nel video sono puramente dimostrative. Alcune scene potrebbero mostrare modelli TV differenti, ma con funzioni supportate dal modello promosso. I loghi e i contenuti mostrati appartengono ai rispettivi detentori dei diritti.