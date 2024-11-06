We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TV LED AI Ultra HD Smart TV 75" 4K Active HDR Google Assistant e Alexa
LG TV LED AI Ultra HD Smart TV 75" 4K Active HDR Google Assistant e Alexa
Tutte le specifiche
PANNELLO
-
Dimensione Schermo
75"
-
Tipo
UHD
-
UHD 4K
Sì
-
Pannello IPS
Sì
-
Smart TV
Sì
-
Risoluzione (pixel)
3840 x 2160
-
Retroilluminazione
Direct
PROCESSORE VIDEO
-
Processore
Quad Core Processor
SINTONIZZATORI & CAM
-
Ricevitore TV digitale
Si (Terrestre: DVB-T2, Cavo: DVB-C, Satellite: DVB-S2)
-
CI+
1.4 (versione)
INTELLIGENZA ARTIFICIALE
-
Google Assistant
Sì - mediante aggiornamento software durante il 2019
-
Riconoscimento Vocale Intelligente
Ready (Requires LG Magic Remote)
-
Controllo Universale tramite HDMI
Ready (Requires LG Magic Remote)
(Differ by country)
-
Amazon Alexa
Sì - mediante aggiornamento software durante il 2019
-
Suggerimenti AI
Sì
-
Barra Launcher Intelligente (auto-riordino)
Sì
-
Riconoscimento automatico dispositivi HDMI
Ready (Requires LG Magic Remote)
-
Home Dashboard
Sì
-
Compatibilità Apple Homekit e Airplay 2
Sì - mediante aggiornamento software durante il 2019
VIDEO
-
Resolution Upscaler
4K Upscaler
-
HDR
Si (HLG, HDR 10 , HDR 10 Pro)
-
HEVC
4K@60P, 10bit
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Instant Game Response (Variable Refresh Rate/Automatic Low Latency Mode)
-/Si
-
HDMI Version
2
GESTIONE COLORI
-
Miglioramento colori
Advanced Color Enhancer
-
Riduzione Rumore
NR
-
Spettro Colore ampio
Wide Color Gamut
-
True Color Accuracy
True Color Accuracy
AUDIO
-
Adaptive Sound Control
Sì
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
Ready (Requires LG Magic Remote)
-
Mono / Stereo
Sì
-
Decoder Dolby Digital
Sì
-
DTS
Sì
-
Sistema Diffusori
2.0ch
-
Potenza audio (Watts)
20W (10W per Channel)
-
Codec Audio supportati
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Bluetooth (Cuffie, Speaker)
Sì
-
Uscita audio simultanea
Sì
-
ARC
Sì
SMART TV
-
Piattaforma
webOS 4.5
-
Wi-Fi
Sì
-
HbbTV (Hybrid broadcast broadband TV)
Sì
SMART TV - CONTENUTI
-
App Store.
Sì
-
Film / Serie On Demand
Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Chili, Tim Vision, Google Play Movies & TV, Infinity, Rakuten TV, Premium Play, Premium On Line, Now TV, DAZN
-
Replay TV
Mediaset Play, Rai Play
SMART TV - CONDIVISIONE
-
Supporto App Smartphone
Sì
-
BT Mobile TV On / Wi-Fi TV On
Sì/Sì
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Sì
-
Miracast Overlay / Miracast
Sì/Sì
-
DLNA
Sì
-
Magic Link
Sì
SMART TV - FUNZIONI
-
Visualizzazione Video 360° VR
Sì
-
Ordinamento Canali Digitale Terrestre / Satellite
Sì
-
Riconoscimento Vocale
Sì
FUNZIONI AGGIUNTIVE
-
PVR (registrazione su USB)
Sì
-
Digital Recording / TimeShift
Sì
CONNESSIONI
-
USB
1 (Rear)/1 (Side)
-
Composite In + Audio
Sì (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
Component In + Audio
Sì (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
Ingressi HDMI
1 (Rear)/2 (Side)
-
Uscita Audio Digitale (Ottico)
Sì (Rear)
-
LAN
Sì (Rear)
PESO
-
Senza stand (kg)
34,6
-
Con stand (kg)
35.4
-
Con imballo (kg)
45.7
DIMENSIONI - L X A X P
-
Senza stand (mm)
1693 x 978 x 88.8
-
Con stand (mm)
1693 x 1048 x 345
-
Con imballo (mm)
1839 x 1116 x 231
-
Dimensioni VESA (mm)
600 x 400
ACCESSORI TV
-
Telecomando Standard
Sì
-
Telecomando Puntatore
Ready
CERTIFICAZIONI
-
Tivùon! / Tivùsat
Sì/Sì
-
Lativù
Sì
-
HbbTV v 2.0.1 o superiore
Sì
-
CAMREADY
Sì
CONSUMI
-
Classe Energetica (da A+++ a D)
A
INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
-
estensione
-
estensione
-
estensione
-
estensione
Cosa dicono i nostri clienti
I nostri consigli
-
Manuali e Software
Scarica i manuali e il software aggiornato per i tuoi prodotti.
-
Risoluzione problemi
Trova video tutorial utili per il tuo prodotto.
-
Garanzia
Controlla le informazioni sulla garanzia del tuo prodotto.
-
Accessori
Scopri gli accessori per il tuo prodotto.
-
Registra il tuo prodotto
Se registrerai il tuo prodotto potremo fornirti un’assistenza più rapida.
-
Supporto sul prodotto
Tutto quello che ti può servire sul tuo prodotto LG: il manuale, come trovare e risolvere i problemi e le informazioni sulla garanzia.
-
Assistenza per gli ordini
Traccia il tuo ordine e controlla le domande frequenti fatte dagli altri utenti.
-
Richiedi una riparazione
Richiedi un servizio di riparazione comodamente online.
Contattaci
-
Livechat
Chatta con i nostri incaricati per qualunque informazione sul prodotto, gli acquisti, gli sconti e le offerte.
-
Dacci un feedback
Sei soddisfatto del sito web? Condividi con noi le tue opinioni.
-
Scrivici
un’e-mail
Scrivi un’e-mail al nostro servizio di supporto.
-
Chiamaci
Parla direttamente con i nostri incaricati del servizio di supporto.