Salta al ContenutoSalta all’Accessibilità
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
TV 86 pollici LG webOS UHD AI UA74 4K Smart TV 2025
86UA74006LB EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica

TV 86 pollici LG webOS UHD AI UA74 4K Smart TV 2025

86UA74006LB EU.pdf
Classe energetica : UE
Scheda tecnica

TV 86 pollici LG webOS UHD AI UA74 4K Smart TV 2025

86UA74006LB
Video di presentazione del TV LG UHD 2025
Vista frontale di una TV 86 pollici LG UHD AI UA74 4K Smart TV 2025 86UA74006LB
Caratteristica processore α7 Gen8
Caratteristica processore α7 Gen8
Caratteristica Telecomando Puntatore AI con AI Voice ID
Caratteristica Telecomando Puntatore AI con tasto AI
Caratteristica AI Voice ID con il mio profilo
Dimensioni del TV LG 86UA74006LB
Immagine ambientata del TV
Vista frontale di una TV 86 pollici LG UHD AI UA74 4K Smart TV 2025 86UA74006LB
Vita laterale del TV LG
Vista posteriore del TV LG
Vista dall'alto
Dettaglio dei piedini del TV
Dettaglio della cornice del TV
TV visto da tre quarti rivolto verso sinistra
Video di presentazione del TV LG UHD 2025
Vista frontale di una TV 86 pollici LG UHD AI UA74 4K Smart TV 2025 86UA74006LB
Caratteristica processore α7 Gen8
Caratteristica processore α7 Gen8
Caratteristica Telecomando Puntatore AI con AI Voice ID
Caratteristica Telecomando Puntatore AI con tasto AI
Caratteristica AI Voice ID con il mio profilo
Dimensioni del TV LG 86UA74006LB
Immagine ambientata del TV
Vista frontale di una TV 86 pollici LG UHD AI UA74 4K Smart TV 2025 86UA74006LB
Vita laterale del TV LG
Vista posteriore del TV LG
Vista dall'alto
Dettaglio dei piedini del TV
Dettaglio della cornice del TV
TV visto da tre quarti rivolto verso sinistra

Funzionalità principali

  • Schermo 4K con HDR10 Pro: goditi i tuoi contenuti con colori ricchi e profondi che valorizzano i dettagli delle immagini
  • Processore α7 Gen8 con AI: elabora i tuoi contenuti per esaltare immagini e suoni sullo schermo 4K
  • 4K Super Upscaling: immagini ad alta risoluzione dettagliate, luminose e nitide
  • Schermo ultra-grande: diventa protagonista dei tuoi film, serie TV e videogiochi su uno schermo più coinvolgente
  • FILMMAKER Mode: goditi la vera esperienza cinema con colori realistici, come li ha pensati il regista
  • Gaming evoluto: goditi un'esperienza di gioco più fluida con il VRR fino a 60fps
Altro
Logo iF Design Award Winner

iF Design Award - Vincitore

Badge CES Innovation Awards con menzione 2025 Honoree.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Sicurezza informatica

Logo AVForums Editor's Choice per webOS 24 LG come miglior sistema di Smart TV 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor's Choice: Miglior sistema Smart TV 2024/25

“webOS 24 continua a offrire un'esperienza smart veloce, semplice ed elegante, dal look fresco e ordinato.”

*I CES Innovation Awards si basano su materiali descrittivi sottoposti ai giudici. CTA non verifica l’accuratezza di quanto presentato o di eventuali affermazioni e non ha testato l’oggetto a cui è stato assegnato il premio.

Un TV LG UHD leggermente inclinato verso sinistra che raffigura delle biglie colorate. Il logo del processore alpha 7 AI 4K si trova nell’angolo in basso a destra della TV. Il logo LG UHD AI è nell’angolo in basso a sinistra. È visibile anche il testo, basato sul processore alpha AI LG.

Un TV LG UHD leggermente inclinato verso sinistra che raffigura delle biglie colorate. Il logo del processore alpha 7 AI 4K si trova nell’angolo in basso a destra della TV. Il logo LG UHD AI è nell’angolo in basso a sinistra. È visibile anche il testo, basato sul processore alpha AI LG.

I dettagli fanno la differenza

ImmaginiwebOS 25LG Gallery+AudioDesignFilm e videogiochi

Scopri la potenza e l’intelligenza del processore Alfa7 Gen8 con AI.

Abbiamo migliorato le prestazioni rendendolo più veloce. Ora il processore α7 Gen8 con AI ti restituisce immagini in 4K più nitide e profonde che mai.

Il processore alpha 7 AI Gen8 si illumina di giallo e da esso escono raggi di luce colorati.

*Incremento di prestazioni misurate secondo le specifiche tecniche interne rispetto al processore α5 Gen6 con AI.

Il Super Upscaling 4K dà vita a ogni fotogramma

Il nostro processore aumenta la risoluzione dei tuoi contenuti, rendendoli più nitidi e luminosi grazie all'elaborazione in 4K.

Confronto prima e dopo di come Super Upscaling 4K LG migliora la qualità dell’immagine. Due pannelli mostrano la stessa immagine di un uccello colorato seduto su un ramo in una foresta; il pannello a destra è sbiadito.

*La qualità dell’immagine ottenuta dal 4K Super Upscaling può variare in base alla risoluzione del video sorgente.

HDR10 Pro

Colori vivaci, profondi e luminosi per dare ai tuoi film, serie TV ed eventi sportivi la qualità d'immagine e il realismo che meritano.

Una foto di una ragazza con un maglione rosso diviso a metà per mostrare il lato sinistro in SDR e il lato destro in HDR10 Pro. Il lato destro dell’immagine è più nitido e in contrasto in confronto al lato sinistro.

*HDR10 Pro è una tecnologia sviluppata da LG basata sullo standard HDR10.

La nuova generazione dei TV LG con AI

Scopri di più

Acquista il telecomando puntatore con AI e scopri un nuovo modo di usare il tuo TV

Si usa come una bacchetta magica, è comodo come un mouse. E da quest'anno si è evoluto con l'Intelligenza Artificiale. Il nostro Telecomando puntatore (venduto separatamente) è ancora più intuitivo e comodo da usare grazie ai comandi vocali.

Un Telecomando puntatore AI su uno sfondo astratto e con il tasto AI in evidenza. Appare l’interfaccia utente con delle icone che mostrano come il tasto AI permette di accedere alle diverse funzionalità dell’IA. I servizi comprendono AI Voice ID, Ricerca con l’IA, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard e AI Sound Wizard. La funzionalità simile a quella del mouse viene presentata quando il cursore appare su un’interfaccia, mostrando come il telecomando offra controlli semplificati.

*Il Telecomando puntatore AI è venduto separatamente. Il TV include il telecomando standard senza le funzioni AI.

*Il design, la disponibilità e le funzioni del Telecomando puntatore con AI possono variare a seconda della regione e alla lingua supportata, anche per lo stesso modello. Il modello disponibile per il mercato italiano include sempre i tasti numerici.

*Per usare alcune funzioni è necessaria una connessione internet.

Una famiglia di quattro persone davanti a un TV LG AI. Intorno alla persona che tiene il telecomando compare un cerchio che ne indica il nome. Ciò mostra come AI Voice ID riconosce l’impronta vocale di ogni utente. L’interfaccia webOS mostra poi come l’intelligenza artificiale cambi automaticamente l'account e offra raccomandazioni su contenuti personalizzati.

AI Voice ID

L’AI Voice ID riconosce la tua impronta vocale per offrirti consigli personalizzati nel momento stesso in cui parli.

*La funzione Voice ID richiede il Telecomando puntatore AI venduto separatamente.

*Immagini al solo scopo illustrativo. I contenuti e i menu potrebbero variare rispetto alla reale interfaccia del TV.

*Il Voice ID è disponibile solo per le app LG che lo supportano, fra cui Home, Home Hub, LG Fitness, Sports Alert, Home Office, Musica, Gaming e Pay Per View.

Primo piano dello schermo di un TV LG UHD che mostra il funzionamento della ricerca con l’IA. Viene aperta una piccola finestra della chat che mostra come l’utente abbia chiesto quali giochi sportivi sono disponibili. La ricerca con l’IA ha risposto tramite chat e mostrando le miniature dei contenuti disponibili. Viene anche richiesto di chiedere a Microsoft Copilot.

Primo piano dello schermo di un TV LG UHD che mostra il funzionamento della ricerca con l’IA. Viene aperta una piccola finestra della chat che mostra come l’utente abbia chiesto quali giochi sportivi sono disponibili. La ricerca con l’IA ha risposto tramite chat e mostrando le miniature dei contenuti disponibili. Viene anche richiesto di chiedere a Microsoft Copilot.

Ricerca con l’IA

Qualunque cosa ti serva, chiedilo al tuo TV! L’IA riconosce la tua voce e ti dà le risposte che ti servono. Inoltre, puoi anche ottenere ulteriori soluzioni con Copilot, l'AI generativa di Microsoft.

*La funzione Ricerca AI richiede il Telecomando puntatore AI venduto separatamente.

*La ricerca con AI è disponibile sui TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell e UHD lanciati dal 2024 in poi. 

*Gli Stati Uniti e la Corea utilizzano il modello LLM, mentre nelle altre nazioni (compresa l'Italia) viene utilizzato il linguaggio naturale NLP.

*Per usare le funzioni di ricerca con AI è necessaria una connessione Internet.

Un film di fantascienza sullo schermo di un TV LG QNED. Sullo schermo c'è l’interfaccia dell’AI Chatbot. L’utente ha inviato un messaggio al chatbot dicendo che lo schermo è troppo scuro. Il chatbot ha offerto le soluzioni alla richiesta. Anche l’intera scena è divisa in due. Un lato è più scuro, mentre l’altro è più luminoso e mostra come l’AI Chatbot abbia risolto automaticamente il problema per l’utente.

Un film di fantascienza sullo schermo di un TV LG QNED. Sullo schermo c'è l’interfaccia dell’AI Chatbot. L’utente ha inviato un messaggio al chatbot dicendo che lo schermo è troppo scuro. Il chatbot ha offerto le soluzioni alla richiesta. Anche l’intera scena è divisa in due. Un lato è più scuro, mentre l’altro è più luminoso e mostra come l’AI Chatbot abbia risolto automaticamente il problema per l’utente.

AI Chatbot

Un assistente virtuale che risolve i problemi e ti aiuta a usare il TV. Ti basta parlare col Telecomando puntatore AI e il chatbot analizzerà le tue richieste rispondendoti di conseguenza.

*La funzione AI Chatbot con il riconosimento vocale richiede il Telecomando puntatore AI venduto separatamente. Con il telecomando standard in dotazione è comunque possibile utilizzare l'AI Chatbot dal menu principale e ricevere supporto sulle funzioni del TV. Non è tuttavia possibile interagire con la voce e porre domande dirette.

*L'AI Chatbot necessita della connessione a internet.

*L’AI Chatbot può essere collegato al servizio clienti e ai contatti.

Il telecomando puntatore AI davanti allo schermo di un TV LG. Sullo schermo compare un saluto personalizzato dall’intelligenza artificiale LG con apposite parole chiave basate sulla cronologia di ricerca e visione dell’utente. Sul telecomando sono presenti un’icona e un’etichetta che indicano che la funzionalità AI Concierge è facilmente accessibile premendo brevemente il pulsante AI.

Il telecomando puntatore AI davanti allo schermo di un TV LG. Sullo schermo compare un saluto personalizzato dall’intelligenza artificiale LG con apposite parole chiave basate sulla cronologia di ricerca e visione dell’utente. Sul telecomando sono presenti un’icona e un’etichetta che indicano che la funzionalità AI Concierge è facilmente accessibile premendo brevemente il pulsante AI.

AI Concierge

Vuoi un suggerimento su cosa cercare? Premi il tasto AI sul telecomando e l’AI Concierge ti darà delle parole chiave più usate e consigli personalizzati basati su ciò che hai visto e cercato.

*La funzione AI Concierge richiede il Telecomando puntatore AI venduto separatamente.

*I menu e le applicazioni supportate possono variare a seconda del Paese e potrebbero essere diversi dal prodotto reale.

*I consigli sulle parole chiave variano in base all’app e all’orario.

Il logo e il nome del webOS Re:New Program con accanto il badge CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree.

Il logo e il nome del webOS Re:New Program con accanto il badge CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree.

webOS Re:New Program - la smart TV si rinnova per 5 anni

La Smart TV webOS si aggiornerà nei prossimi 5 anni con nuove funzioni, tenendo al sicuro i tuoi dati e la tua privacy. Per questo ha ricevuto il CES Innovation Award per la sicurezza informatica.

*Il programma webOS Re:New prevede un totale di 4 aggiornamenti webOS nell'arco di cinque anni.

*I cinque anni si contano dall'anno in cui il prodotto è stato immesso sul mercato globale per la prima volta e non dalla data di acquisto del prodotto.

*Il primo aggiornamento di webOS avverrà due anni dopo il lancio del prodotto sul mercato (ad esempio, webOS 25 arriverà nel 2026 sui modelli lanciati nel 2024).

*Gli aggiornamenti potrebbero introdurre modifiche a funzionalità esistenti. Alcuni aggiornamenti di funzionalità, applicazioni e servizi possono variare in base al modello.

Guarda cosa puoi fare con l'AI sui nostri TV!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot & AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

Abbonati a LG Gallery+ per avere più di 4.000 contenuti con cui arredare il tuo ambiente

*I contenuti disponibili possono variare a seconda del Paese e possono essere soggetti a modifiche.

*Per accedere a tutti i contenuti e alle funzionalità è necessario abbonarsi al servizio LG Gallery+.

*Per avere la prova gratuita di 1 mese bisogna sottoscrivere un abbonamento.

Ti piace l'arte? Non metterla da parte!

Hai a disposizione un’enorma libreria di contenuti per mostrare ciò che ti piace: arte, giochi, paesaggi e altro ancora. Hai l'imbarazzo della scelta.

La tua casa diventa una galleria d'arte

Interno di una casa sofisticata in cui sono esposte numerose opere d’arte diverse. Sulla parete centrale è appeso un TV LG con immagini di opere d’arte famose sullo schermo. Il televisore sembra un quadro da museo.

Immergiti nella bellezza della natura

Interno di una casa di campagna in cui è installato un TV LG su cui si vede un'opera d’arte raffigurante un paesaggio naturale. Il televisore sembra una fotografia appesa al muro.

Dai un tocco di modernità con opere d’arte digitali e 3D

Interno di una casa elegante e colorata con installato un TV LG su cui c'è un’opera d’arte moderna e colorata. L’illustrazione sul TV aggiunge personalità al design interno complessivo dello spazio.

Abbiamo anche opere dedicate ai gamer come te

Un TV installato in una stanza da gaming su cui c'è un'immagine di Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Non ti basta? Hai mille modi diversi per personalizzare il tuo spazio

Puoi scegliere musica, immagini e altro ancora per rendere la tua stanza davvero tua.

Sincronizza musica e immagini con il tuo stato d’animo

Abbina la musica di sottofondo alle immagini per creare l’atmosfera che preferisci. Scegli tra brani musicali predefiniti o collega il tuo smartphone tramite Bluetooth per riprodurre i tuoi brani preferiti.

Guida dettagliata su come configurare un TV LG per riprodurre musica d’atmosfera sincronizzata con le immagini.
Dalla schermata iniziale di un TV LG viene mostrato il processo di impostazione delle preferenze per ottenere contenuti curati automaticamente. Dalla scelta tra diversi tipi di contenuti all’impostazione del profilo personalizzato.

Dicci i tuoi gusti e sceglieremo contenuti curati apposta per te

Ti basta rispondere a un semplice questionario e il TV ti proporrà opere d’arte in linea con le tue preferenze.

 

 

*I contenuti sono curati secondo 16 profili diversi, a cui l'utente viene associato dopo aver risposto alle domande.

uhd-ua75-2025-32-feature-gallery-plus-google-photo-d.jpg

Puoi anche sincronizzare il tuo account Google Foto

Se colleghi il tuo account Google Foto al TV puoi rivivere i tuoi ricordi usando il TV come fosse una cornice digitale.

*La sincronizzazione necessita l'account Google Foto e almeno 10 foto nell’app. 

The information board is shown on a wall-mounted LG TV. Different functionalities are shown from weather updates, sports alerts, TV scheduler, Home Hub, and Google Calendar.

Crea la tua schermata personale

Meteo, risultati delle partite, Google Calendar, programmi TV, dispositivi connessi e molto altro ancora: puoi impostare la schermata personale in modo da avere sempre tutto sotto controllo.

*Per accedere a Google Calendar devi sincronizzare il tuo account Google.

Viene illustrato il processo di utilizzo dei comandi vocali per sfruttare la funzione di IA generativa di LG Gallery+. A partire dal suggerimento iniziale, vengono mostrati l’opera d’arte risultante, altri tipi di suggerimenti e le opere d’arte che ne sono derivate.

Dai vita alle tue idee con l'IA generativa di Google Gemini

Hai mai desiderato di dipingere qualcosa? Ora puoi creare opere d’arte con l'IA generativa di Google Gemini. Ti basterà dire al TV cosa desideri per generare la tua opera d’arte personale.

*Per usare l'IA generativa di Google Gemini devi attivare l'abbonamento a Gallery+. L’abbonamento include 20 crediti al mese. Un credito consente di generare un’immagine. I crediti si resettano ogni mese.

*Il servizio è disponibile solo in 7 Paesi (Corea, Stati Uniti, Regno Unito, Francia, Germania, Spagna, Italia).

*La generazione di immagini è basata su Google Imagen.

*La funzione di dettatura vocale richiede il telecomando puntatore, venduto separatamente.

È così intelligente che si adatta ai cambiamenti dell’ambiente circostante

Always Ready e Screensaver

Quando spegni il TV o non lo usi da un po', sullo schermo puoi vedere le tue opere d’arte o le immagini curate tramite Gallery+ , trasformando il TV in una tela digitale.

AI Brightness Control

I sensori integrati nel TV rilevano la luce e regolano la luminosità dello schermo di conseguenza per garantire una visione ottimale in qualsiasi condizione di illuminazione.

Sensore di movimento

Il rilevamento del movimento consente al TV di reagire in modo intelligente, cambiando modalità di funzionamento a seconda che tu sia nelle vicinanze o meno.

*Per usare la funzione Screensaver devi abbonarti al servizio Gallery+.

*Lo screensaver si attiva automaticamente dopo 3 minuti di inattività della riproduzione video o del telecomando. Puoi cambiare il tempo di time-out su 10, 20 o 30 minuti. 

*Lo Screensaver supporta solo immagini. Non sono supportati video o musica.

*I sensori di luminosità possono variare a seconda del modello.

*I sensori di movimento sono disponibili solo sulle serie OLED M5 e G5. 

Telecomando davanti allo schermo del TV LG con Home Hub. Vengono mostrate tutte le funzionalità e i controlli di altri dispositivi intelligenti.

Home Hub - la piattaforma completa per la tua casa smart

Gestisci con semplicità i tuoi elettrodomestici LG, quelli Google Home e altri ancora direttamente dallo schermo del tuo TV.

*Il TV supporta i dispositivi Wi-Fi Matter. I servizi e le funzionalità supportati da Matter possono variare a seconda dei dispositivi collegati. La connessione iniziale per ThinQ e Matter deve avvenire tramite l’app ThinQ sullo smartphone.

*L’utilizzo del riconoscimento vocale senza telecomando è supportato solo dai modelli con processore α9 o α11.

Con l'AI Sound Pro il suono ti colpisce

*La funzione AI Clear Sound deve essere attivata dal menu del TV.

*La resa sonora può variare a seconda dell’ambiente di ascolto.

Rendi l'audio ancora più cinematografico abbinando una soundbar LG

WOW Interface - Controlla l'audio della soundbar direttamente dal TV

La LG Soundbar si trova sotto a un TV LG QNED. Sullo schermo del televisore viene visualizzata l’interfaccia utente della soundbar e i controlli del volume del televisore.

*Soundbar venduta separatamente. 

*La funzione Soundbar Mode Control può variare a seconda del modello.

*Queste funzionalità potrebbero necessitare un aggiornamento software del prodotto. Per gli aggiornamenti è necessaria una connessione internet. 

*L’uso del telecomando dei TV LG è limitato solo ad alcune funzioni.

Cerchi una soundbar per il tuo TV? Eccola!

*Le caratteristiche possono variare in base al modello. Per scoprire le specifiche dettagliate, consulta la pagina del prodotto.

Vuoi un TV ultra grande? La serie UA74 arriva fino a 86 pollici!

Se tu non vai al cinema, il cinema viene da te: con uno schermo più grande potrai letteralmente immergerti nei tuoi film, negli eventi sportivi e nei tuoi videogiochi preferiti.

Una LG TV con uno schermo dalle dimensioni molto grandi montata su una parete sopra una LG Soundbar in un salotto moderno.uhd-ua75-2025-15-feature-ultra-big-tv-d.jpg

*Il modello UA74 è disponibile fino al taglio massimo di 86 pollici. La disponibilità delle varie dimensioni può variare.

Design sottile

Aggiungi un tocco di modernità al tuo arredamento con un TV dal design elegante e aggraziato.

Una TV LG UHD montato su una parete sopra alla LG Soundbar in un salotto moderno.

*Il design sottile si riferisce ai modelli da 65/55/50/43 pollici.

Schermata di LG Channels che mostra i contenuti disponibili su un TV LG.

Hai tanti contenuti in streaming. Gratis.

Il nostro servizio esclusivo di streaming LG Channels mette a tua disposizione gratuitamente un’ampia selezione di canali live e on-demand. Ovviamente anche in italiano.

*I contenuti disponibili possono variare a seconda del Paese, del prodotto e della regione. 

Tre diverse icone che mostrano come gli LG Channels possano essere utilizzati senza dover iscriversi, pagare o configurare un top box periferico.

Niente costi aggiuntivi. Niente abbonamenti. Niente cavi.

Tutto ciò che devi fare è premere il tasto LG Channels sul telecomando e iniziare a guardare uno dei tanti programmi a disposizione. Non preoccuparti: non ci sono costi nascosti!

Col Game Portal giochi sul TV senza console né PC

Gioca a migliaia di giochi direttamente sul tuo TV LG grazie ai servizi Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut e Boosteroid! Troverai un'ampia selezione di giochi in streaming, dai tripla-A più blasonati ai giochi casual da goderti con il telecomando del TV.

Schermata iniziale del Game Portal. Il cursore si muove e fa clic per mostrare molti titoli di gioco popolari, con la funzione aggiuntiva di poter selezionare i giochi in base al tipo di controller a disposizione, sia esso un game pad o un telecomando.

*Il Game Portal e i servizi supportati dipendono dal Paese.

*Alcuni servizi di cloud gaming richiedono un account, un abbonamento e un gamepad.

Gaming evoluto

Di' addio al tearing e goditi un gameplay più fluido con il VRR fino a 60Hz. Così potrai giocare alla grande senza distrazioni.

Mani che tengono un controller di gioco davanti a uno schermo che mostra un videogioco di corse automobilistiche. Il logo VRR si trova nell’angolo in alto a sinistra. Sono visibili il logo Nvidia GeForce Now e altre certificazioni pertinenti.

*Il VRR funziona fino a 60Hz quando colleghi una console per giocare o un PC.

FILMMAKER MODE

Guarda i film con i colori e la luminosità così come li ha pensati il regista, grazie alla modalità FILMMAKER.

uhd-ua75-2025-18-feature-best-uhd-tv-for-movies-d-01.jpg

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE è un marchio registrato di UHD Alliance

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE si avvia automaticamente su AppleTV+ e sull’app Amazon Prime video.

Parental control

Imposta le limitazioni d'uso per proteggere i più piccoli

Su questo TV puoi attivare il controllo parentale per migliorare la sicurezza digitale dei tuoi figli, limitando l'accesso ai contenuti in base all'età e al contenuto.

Scopri di più

*Le immagini utilizzate nelle descrizioni delle funzioni sottostanti sono inserite al solo scopo illustrativo. Puoi verificare il design e il colore effettivo del prodotto nella galleria delle immagini.

*Tutte le immagini riportate in questa pagina sono simulate allo scopo di migliorare la comprensione delle funzioni o delle caratteristiche.

*La disponibilità dei servizi possono variare a seconda della regione e del Paese.

*I servizi personalizzati possono variare a seconda delle politiche delle applicazioni di terze parti.

Stampa

Tutte le specifiche

INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ

MAGGIORI INFORMAZIONI DI CONFORMITÀ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Le informazioni concernenti la sicurezza degli accessori sono incluse nelle informazioni di sicurezza del prodotto e non vengono rilasciate separatamente.

Cosa dicono i nostri clienti

I nostri consigli