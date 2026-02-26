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Vista frontale di una Smart TV LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Sullo schermo sono raffigurati i 12 anni di emblema OLED evo numero 1 al mondo e il logo LG OLED evo AI 2025.
Vista lato sinistro della Smart TV LG OLED evo, AI G5 4K
Vista posteriore della Smart TV LG OLED evo AI G5 4K
Vista laterale di una Smart TV LG OLED evo AI G5 4K
Vista frontale e laterale dello Smart TV LG OLED evo AI G5 4K che mostra le dimensioni di lunghezza, larghezza, altezza e profondità.
Il processore alpha 11 AI Gen2 è su uno sfondo scuro. Si accende una luce viola e blu dall’interno, illuminando i circuiti dei microchip che lo circondano. Il tiolo parla di come il processore dedicato a LG OLED evo fornisce qualità 4K, colori e luminosità incredibili con precisione a livello di pixel. Le statistiche sulle prestazioni sono visibili. Elaborazione neurale dell’IA 6,7 volte superiore, NPU. 2,2 volte più veloce nelle operazioni, CPU. Grafica 3,6 volte migliore, GPU.
Uno space shuttle in fase di lancio da terra La scena è divisa a metà: una metà è leggermente più scura e opaca, l’altra metà mostra come le immagini dell’esplosione del razzo siano straordinariamente luminosa sullo schermo di una LG OLED TV con la struttura di emissione della luce e l’architettura di controllo dell’illuminazione dell’ottimo Brightness Booster.
Spazio del salotto con LG OLED TV a parete. Sul televisore si vede una catena montuosa in un cielo scuro e pieno di stelle. Questa scena è divisa a metà. Un lato mostra una versione più opaca e grigia del display orizzontale, etichettato come Nero non perfetto. Dall’altra parte c’è un’immagine più gradevole con una gamma dinamica più ampia di neri e bianchi. Questo schermo viene etichettato come Nero perfetto. Anche la certificazione del logo è visibile, la tecnologia Nero perfetto offre livelli di nero inferiori o uguali a 0,24 nit fino a 500 lux.
Fuochi d’artificio abbaglianti e dai colori vivaci vengono proiettati su uno schermo televisivo. Ciò dimostra una fedeltà cromatica del 100%, ovvero colori accurati anche alla luce del sole. La certificazione del logo è visibile, la tecnologia Colori perfetti garantisce livelli di coerenza del colore superiori al 99% fino a 500 lux. Le certificazioni Intertek che dimostrano l’indipendenza dei test.
Leopardo nella foresta, dai colori vividi e ricco di dettagli. Il leopardo ha una griglia e una luce che brilla dietro di esso, indicando come LG AI Picture Pro ha apportato notevoli miglioramenti visivi alla risoluzione, alla luminosità, alla profondità e alla chiarezza della scena.
Sullo schermo di un LG OLED TV viene visualizzata la pagina iniziale di webOS 25, ricca di app e contenuti di intrattenimento. Accanto alla TV c’è il telecomando LG AI Magic Remote, il cui pulsante AI è messo in evidenza come se fosse attivato dalla voce dell’utente. Accanto ad essa c'è un fumetto, che passa al mio account. Il breve testo spiega come gli utenti possano ora sincronizzare la propria voce con il profilo personale per una navigazione più semplice e raccomandazioni personalizzate.
AI Magic Remote LG in primo piano. L’icona del pulsante AI è messa in evidenza. Sullo sfondo si vede l’interfaccia utente webOS LG. Il cursore del mouse indica che il telecomando è in uso. Il testo spiega come le funzioni e i comandi del telecomando facilitino la navigazione in webOS.
Ampia veduta di un salotto all’interno di una casa prestigiosa, un uomo sta guardando un film sulla LG OLED TV montata sulla parete. Il design del televisore si integra elegantemente con la parete e l’arredamento.
Vista frontale di una Smart TV LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Sullo schermo sono raffigurati i 12 anni di emblema OLED evo numero 1 al mondo e il logo LG OLED evo AI 2025.
Vista lato sinistro della Smart TV LG OLED evo, AI G5 4K
Vista posteriore della Smart TV LG OLED evo AI G5 4K
Vista laterale di una Smart TV LG OLED evo AI G5 4K
Vista frontale e laterale dello Smart TV LG OLED evo AI G5 4K che mostra le dimensioni di lunghezza, larghezza, altezza e profondità.
Il processore alpha 11 AI Gen2 è su uno sfondo scuro. Si accende una luce viola e blu dall’interno, illuminando i circuiti dei microchip che lo circondano. Il tiolo parla di come il processore dedicato a LG OLED evo fornisce qualità 4K, colori e luminosità incredibili con precisione a livello di pixel. Le statistiche sulle prestazioni sono visibili. Elaborazione neurale dell’IA 6,7 volte superiore, NPU. 2,2 volte più veloce nelle operazioni, CPU. Grafica 3,6 volte migliore, GPU.
Uno space shuttle in fase di lancio da terra La scena è divisa a metà: una metà è leggermente più scura e opaca, l’altra metà mostra come le immagini dell’esplosione del razzo siano straordinariamente luminosa sullo schermo di una LG OLED TV con la struttura di emissione della luce e l’architettura di controllo dell’illuminazione dell’ottimo Brightness Booster.
Spazio del salotto con LG OLED TV a parete. Sul televisore si vede una catena montuosa in un cielo scuro e pieno di stelle. Questa scena è divisa a metà. Un lato mostra una versione più opaca e grigia del display orizzontale, etichettato come Nero non perfetto. Dall’altra parte c’è un’immagine più gradevole con una gamma dinamica più ampia di neri e bianchi. Questo schermo viene etichettato come Nero perfetto. Anche la certificazione del logo è visibile, la tecnologia Nero perfetto offre livelli di nero inferiori o uguali a 0,24 nit fino a 500 lux.
Fuochi d’artificio abbaglianti e dai colori vivaci vengono proiettati su uno schermo televisivo. Ciò dimostra una fedeltà cromatica del 100%, ovvero colori accurati anche alla luce del sole. La certificazione del logo è visibile, la tecnologia Colori perfetti garantisce livelli di coerenza del colore superiori al 99% fino a 500 lux. Le certificazioni Intertek che dimostrano l’indipendenza dei test.
Leopardo nella foresta, dai colori vividi e ricco di dettagli. Il leopardo ha una griglia e una luce che brilla dietro di esso, indicando come LG AI Picture Pro ha apportato notevoli miglioramenti visivi alla risoluzione, alla luminosità, alla profondità e alla chiarezza della scena.
Sullo schermo di un LG OLED TV viene visualizzata la pagina iniziale di webOS 25, ricca di app e contenuti di intrattenimento. Accanto alla TV c’è il telecomando LG AI Magic Remote, il cui pulsante AI è messo in evidenza come se fosse attivato dalla voce dell’utente. Accanto ad essa c'è un fumetto, che passa al mio account. Il breve testo spiega come gli utenti possano ora sincronizzare la propria voce con il profilo personale per una navigazione più semplice e raccomandazioni personalizzate.
AI Magic Remote LG in primo piano. L’icona del pulsante AI è messa in evidenza. Sullo sfondo si vede l’interfaccia utente webOS LG. Il cursore del mouse indica che il telecomando è in uso. Il testo spiega come le funzioni e i comandi del telecomando facilitino la navigazione in webOS.
Ampia veduta di un salotto all’interno di una casa prestigiosa, un uomo sta guardando un film sulla LG OLED TV montata sulla parete. Il design del televisore si integra elegantemente con la parete e l’arredamento.

Funzionalità principali

    Badge 2025 CES Innovation Awards con menzione del Best of Innovation.

    Best of Innovation 2025 - CES Innovation Awards (OLED G5)

    Display video

    Badge CES Innovation Awards con menzione 2025 Honoree.

    CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (OLED G5)

    Imaging

    Badge CES Innovation Awards con menzione 2025 Honoree.

    CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

    Sicurezza informatica

    *I CES Innovation Awards si basano su materiali descrittivi sottoposti ai giudici. CTA non verifica l’accuratezza di quanto presentato o di eventuali affermazioni avanzate e non ha testato l’oggetto a cui è stato assegnato il premio.

    Sullo schermo di un televisore LG OLED evo AI si vede un’immagine astratta con dettagli, colori e contrasto impressionanti. Una versione ingrandita del processore alpha 11 AI Gen2 è installato dietro la TV. La sua luce illumina i circuiti dei microchip che lo circondano. Il titolo recita LG OLED evo AI. È visibile anche il testo, basato sul processore LG alpha 11 AI Gen2. Nell’angolo è presente un logo dorato con stelle che recita: OLED TV numero uno al mondo da 12 anni.

    Sullo schermo di un televisore LG OLED evo AI si vede un’immagine astratta con dettagli, colori e contrasto impressionanti. Una versione ingrandita del processore alpha 11 AI Gen2 è installato dietro la TV. La sua luce illumina i circuiti dei microchip che lo circondano. Il titolo recita LG OLED evo AI. È visibile anche il testo, basato sul processore LG alpha 11 AI Gen2. Nell’angolo è presente un logo dorato con stelle che recita: OLED TV numero uno al mondo da 12 anni.

    Scopri i dettagli di qualsiasi illuminazione e oscurità

    *Omdia. 12 anni n. 1 per le vendite tra il 2013 e il 2024. Questo risultato non costituisce una garanzia di LGE e dei suoi prodotti. Per maggiori dettagli visita https://www.omdia.com/.

    Qualità delle immaginiwebOS 25Qualità AudioergonomicoFilm e giochi epici

    Il nostro più brillante processore alpha 11 AI
    Gen2 per la migliore esperienza visiva

    Il processore alpha 11 AI Gen2 aumenta la qualità fino al 4K con colori e luminosità sorprendenti. La percezione dei motori con IA ha una precisione a livello di pixel, migliora la qualità dell’immagine e offre la migliore esperienza visiva.

    Il processore alpha 11 AI Gen2 è su uno sfondo scuro. Si accende una luce viola e blu dall’interno, illuminando i circuiti dei microchip che lo circondano. Le statistiche sulle prestazioni sono visibili. Elaborazione neurale dell’IA 6,7 volte superiore, NPU. 2,2 volte più veloce nelle operazioni, CPU. Grafica 3,6 volte migliore, GPU.

    *Rispetto al modello base del processore alpha 7 AI Gen8 della Smart TV dello stesso anno, in base al confronto delle specifiche interne.

    Immagini 3 volte più luminose con Brightness Booster Ultimate

    Il processore alpha 11 AI Gen2, la nuova struttura che emette fasci luminosi e l’architettura di controllo dell’illuminazione offrono immagini fino a tre volte più luminose.

    Scena del lancio di una navetta spaziale divisa a metà. Una metà della scena è luminosa e vivida grazie agli algoritmi di aumento della luminosità di LG. L’altra metà è scura, sbiadita e grigia.

    *La luminosità può variare in base al modello, alle dimensioni schermo e alla regione.

    *3 volte più luminoso di LG OLED B5, finestra al 10% secondo le misurazioni interne.

    Nero perfetto anche in ambienti luminosi o bui

    Mostra profondità, dettagli e contrasto di un’immagine di qualità straordinaria. I livelli di nero intenso mantengono il loro aspetto di nero profondo, sia in ambienti luminosi sia in quelli bui.

    Spazio del salotto con LG OLED TV a parete. Sul televisore si vede una catena montuosa in un cielo scuro e pieno di stelle. Questa scena è divisa a metà. Un lato mostra una versione più opaca e grigia del display orizzontale, etichettato come Nero non perfetto. Dall’altra parte c’è un’immagine più gradevole con una gamma dinamica più ampia di neri e bianchi. Questo schermo viene etichettato come Nero perfetto. Anche la certificazione del logo è visibile, la tecnologia Nero perfetto offre livelli di nero inferiori o uguali a 0,24 nit fino a 500 lux.

    *Lo schermo LG OLED è verificato da UL per il nero perfetto misurato secondo gli standard IDMS 11.5 di riflessione della luce.

    *Le prestazioni effettive possono variare a seconda dell’illuminazione ambientale e dell’ambiente di visione.

    Colori perfetti

    100% Volume colore e 100% Fedeltà colore certificati. Goditi colori accurati e vivaci su uno schermo privo di riflessi anche alla luce del sole o in ambienti bui.

    Fuochi d’artificio abbaglianti e dai colori vivaci vengono proiettati su uno schermo televisivo. La certificazione del logo è visibile, la tecnologia Colori perfetti garantisce livelli di coerenza del colore superiori al 99% fino a 500 lux. Inoltre, sono presenti la certificazione di assenza di riflessi e le altre certificazioni Intertek che dimostrano l’indipendenza dei test.

    *L’opzione “Privo di riflessi” si applica ai modelli OLED G5.

    *“100% Fedeltà dei colori” e “100% di volume colore secondo DCI-P3” si applicano ai modelli TV OLED del 2025.

    *Lo schermo LG OLED è verificato da UL per i colori perfetti misurati secondo gli standard IDMS 11.5 di riflessione della luce.

    *Il 100% di volume colore è definito come le prestazioni dello schermo uguali o superiori alla dimensione del volume colore standard DCI-P3, come verificato in modo indipendente da Intertek.

    *Il pannello LG OLED è certificato da Intertek per la fedeltà del colore al 100%, misurata secondo lo standard CIE DE2000 con 125 modelli di colore.

    *La riflettanza del display è definita come il valore della componente speculare inclusa (SCI) a 550 nm, testato in modo indipendente da Intertek.

    *Il pannello LG OLED è stato misurato da Intertek al di sotto dell’1% come display privo di riflessi.

    Dai vita a ogni fotogramma con AI Picture Pro

    AI Super Upscaling, Ottimizzatore AI dell’oggetto percepito e Dynamic Tone Mapping di OLED analizzano gli elementi di ogni fotogramma per migliorare risoluzione, luminosità, profondità e chiarezza.

    Le linee si animano su un’immagine molto opaca e quasi grigia di un leopardo in una foresta, come se un supercomputer stesse analizzando gli elementi nell’inquadratura. Un laser traccia il profilo del leopardo il quale migliora e diventa più brillante, più nitido e più colorato. Anche lo sfondo si trasforma da sinistra a destra, con contrasto, profondità e colori migliori.

    *AI Picture Pro non funziona sui servizi OTT con contenuti protetti da copyright.

    *La qualità dell’immagine del contenuto ingrandito varierà in base alla risoluzione della sorgente.

    La nuova generazione di LG AI TV

    *A seconda della regione e della connettività di rete, potrebbero essere visualizzati contenuti ridotti o limitati.

    *Il supporto Voice ID può variare in base alla regione e al Paese ed è disponibile sulle TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell e UHD rilasciate dal 2024 in poi.

    *Voice ID è disponibile per le app LG, Home, Home Hub, LG Fitness, Sports Alert, Home Office, Music, Game e PPW.

    Trova le risposte all’istante grazie alla ricerca con l’IA

    L’intelligenza attivata con comando vocale, grazie all’IA integrata, è in grado di comprendere le tue richieste. Rivolgi domande e ricevi consigli personalizzati che soddisfino le tue esigenze. Inoltre, puoi ottenere ulteriori risultati e soluzioni con Microsoft Copilot.

    Schermo di LG OLED TV che mostra il funzionamento della ricerca con l’IA. Viene aperta una piccola finestra della chat che mostra come l’utente abbia chiesto quali giochi sportivi sono disponibili. La ricerca con l’IA ha risposto tramite chat e mostrando le miniature dei diversi contenuti disponibili. Viene anche richiesto di chiedere a Microsoft Copilot.

    *La ricerca con l’IA è disponibile sulle TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell e UHD rilasciate dal 2024 in poi.

    *Gli Stati Uniti e la Corea utilizzano il modello LLM.

    Risolvi le richieste in tempo reale grazie all’AI Chatbot

    L’AI Chatbot risolve e ti aiuta attivamente con le tue richieste. È sufficiente parlare al televisore, che è in grado di classificare le tue intenzioni e di rispondere di conseguenza.

    I contenuti di fantascienza vengono riprodotti su uno schermo LG OLED TV. Sul lato sinistro dello schermo si trova l’interfaccia dell’AI Chatbot. L’utente segnala al chatbot che lo schermo è troppo scuro e il chatbot offre soluzioni alla richiesta.

    *Connessione internet necessaria.

    *AI Chatbot disponibile nei Paesi che supportano la NLP (elaborazione del linguaggio naturale) nella lingua madre.

    *È possibile collegare l’AI chatbot al servizio clienti e ai contatti mobili.

    Completa la tua AI Experience con AI Magic Remote, dotato di un pulsante AI dedicato

    Controlla facilmente il TV con AI Magic Remote, senza la necessità di altri dispositivi! Le semplici e potenti funzioni di clic, trascinamento e rilascio rendono webOS intuitivo e facile da usare.

    AI Magic Remote LG in uso. L’intero scenario mostra quanto sia semplice e comodo usare l’AI Magic Remote. L’home page LG webOS è visibile quando appare un cursore e si clicca su una miniatura specifica. Riempie lo schermo. Viene quindi evidenziato il pulsante AI sul telecomando.

    AI Magic Remote LG in uso. L’intero scenario mostra quanto sia semplice e comodo usare l’AI Magic Remote. L’home page LG webOS è visibile quando appare un cursore e si clicca su una miniatura specifica. Riempie lo schermo. Viene quindi evidenziato il pulsante AI sul telecomando.

    AI Magic Remote LG in uso. L’intero scenario mostra quanto sia semplice e comodo usare l’AI Magic Remote. L’home page LG webOS è visibile quando appare un cursore e si clicca su una miniatura specifica. Riempie lo schermo. Viene quindi evidenziato il pulsante AI sul telecomando.

    AI Magic Remote LG in uso. L’intero scenario mostra quanto sia semplice e comodo usare l’AI Magic Remote. L’home page LG webOS è visibile quando appare un cursore e si clicca su una miniatura specifica. Riempie lo schermo. Viene quindi evidenziato il pulsante AI sul telecomando.

    AI Magic Remote LG in uso. L’intero scenario mostra quanto sia semplice e comodo usare l’AI Magic Remote. L’home page LG webOS è visibile quando appare un cursore e si clicca su una miniatura specifica. Riempie lo schermo. Viene quindi evidenziato il pulsante AI sul telecomando.

    AI button icon. It is the unique logo of LG AI.

    Pulsante AI

    L’intelligenza artificiale si integra con la tua voce per soddisfare le tue esigenze

    Easy guide icon. A symbol of a TV screen with a question mark in the middle.

    Guida facile

    Ottieni l’assistenza necessaria con un semplice clic

    Home Hub icon. A symbol of a house in a circle with dots that represent smart connections.

    Home Hub

    Controllo di tutti i dispositivi da un’unica dashboard

    Quick access icon. A symbol of a pointer finger tapping a symbol to represent convenience and ease of use.

    Accesso rapido

    Accesso immediato alle tue scelte preferite con un solo clic

    *Il design, la disponibilità e le funzioni di AI Magic Remote possono variare a seconda della regione e alla lingua supportata, anche per lo stesso modello.

    *Per poterlo usare è necessaria una connessione internet.

    *AI Voice recognition è fornito solo nei paesi che supportano la NLP (elaborazione del linguaggio naturale) nella lingua madre.

    Nuovi aggiornamenti ogni anno con il pluripremiato programma webOS Re:New

    Ottieni i vantaggi delle funzioni e del software più recenti con gli aggiornamenti annuali.

    *webOS Re:New Program si applica alle TV OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD 2025.

    *webOS Re:New Program supporta un totale di quattro aggiornamenti in cinque anni, la soglia è la versione preinstallata di webOS e il programma di aggiornamento varia da fine mese a inizio anno.

    *Gli aggiornamenti e la pianificazione di alcune funzionalità, applicazioni e servizi possono variare in base al modello e alla regione.

    *Gli aggiornamenti disponibili per i modelli OLED 2022 e UHD 2023 e successivi.

    AI Sound Pro con canali virtuali 11.1.2

    *Deve essere attivato tramite il menu della modalità Soundbar.
    *Il suono può variare a seconda dell’ambiente di ascolto.

    Migliora i paesaggi sonori con LG TV e LG Soundbar

    *La soundbar può essere acquistata separatamente.

    *Il controllo della modalità Soundbar può variare a seconda del modello.

    *Il servizio potrebbe non essere disponibile al momento dell’acquisto. Per gli aggiornamenti è necessaria una connessione internet.

    *L’OLED G5 può essere abbinato all’SG10TY.

    *L’uso del telecomando LG TV è limitato solo ad alcune funzioni.

    *WOW Orchestra/WOW Interface si applica agli LG OLED TV del 2025.

    *La soundbar può essere acquistata separatamente. 

    *Il controllo della modalità Soundbar può variare a seconda del modello.

    *Il servizio potrebbe non essere disponibile al momento dell’acquisto. Per gli aggiornamenti è necessaria una connessione internet.  

    *L’OLED G5 può essere abbinato all’SG10TY.

    *L’uso del telecomando LG TV è limitato solo ad alcune funzioni.

    *Orchestra Sound/soundbar Control si applicano agli LG OLED TV del 2025.

    Find the best LG Soundbars for your TV

    Design a una parete

    Quando si monta il TV a parete, le sue cornici strette e il design senza soluzione di continuità garantiscono l’assenza di spazi vuoti.

    *Le dimensioni della cornice variano in base alla serie e alle dimensioni.

    *97/83/77/65/55 pollici di OLED G5 caratterizzato dal Design a una parete.

    *L’OLED G5 da 48 pollici è caratterizzato da un design ultra sottile ed è disponibile solo nel Regno Unito.

    Il miglior gioco

    Vivi esperienze di gioco di picco con compatibilità G-Sync, VRR a 165Hz, il tempo di risposta dei pixel di 0,1 ms, AMD FreeSync Premium e certificazione ClearMR 10000. Gioca senza ritardi o sfocature.

    Due immagini affiancate di un’auto in un videogioco. Una mostra molta sfocatura da movimento. L’altra è nitida e a fuoco e mostra l’alta frequenza dei fotogrammi della LG OLED TV. Sono visibili il logo Nvidia G-Sync, il logo 165Hz e altre certificazioni pertinenti.

    Due immagini affiancate di un’auto in un videogioco. Una mostra molta sfocatura da movimento. L’altra è nitida e a fuoco e mostra l’alta frequenza dei fotogrammi della LG OLED TV. Sono visibili il logo Nvidia G-Sync, il logo 165Hz e altre certificazioni pertinenti.

    *Il modello OLED G5 è dotato di NVIDIA G-Sync, FreeSync Premium, GeForce NOW, postale di gioco, VRR, ALLM, eARC e HGiG.

    *L’OLED G5 da 83/77/65/55 pollici funziona solo con giochi o ingressi PC che supportano 165Hz. Funziona fino a 144 Hz con gli ingressi Dolby Vision.

    *97 pollici supporta 120Hz e 48 pollici supporta 144Hz.

    *L’HGiG è un gruppo di aziende volontarie nel settore dei videogiochi e dei display televisivi, che si riunisce per specificare e rendere disponibili al pubblico le linee guida per migliorare le esperienze di gioco dei consumatori in HDR.

    *Il supporto per HGiG può variare a seconda del Paese.

    *L’OLED G5 da 48 pollici ha solo la certificazione ClearMR 9000.

    *clearMR è un programma di certificazione ideato da VESA per valutare le prestazioni di sfocatura del movimento del display.

    Il miglior OLED TV per i film

    I film prendono vita nel tuo home cinema grazie a FILMMAKER Mode. La compensazione della luce si adatta alla luce ambientale, così la qualità dell’immagine soddisfa gli standard dei migliori registi.

    Dolby Vision & Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

    Vivi il cinema come l’ha concepito il regista con Dolby Vision e FILMMAKER MODE, con compensazione della luce ambientale che si adatta all’ambiente circostante e mantiene le immagini il più possibile simili alla forma originale.

    Dolby Atmos

    Lascia che il suono surround realistico si muova intorno a te, facendoti sentire al centro dell’azione.

    *Ambient FILMMAKER MODE è un marchio registrato di UHD Alliance, Inc.

    *È supportato Ambient FILMMAKER MODE con Dolby Vision.

    *Ambient FILMMAKER MODE si avvia automaticamente su AppleTV+ e sull’app Amazon Prime video.

    *Le immagini di questa pagina di dettaglio del prodotto sono solo a scopo illustrativo. Per una rappresentazione più accurata, fare riferimento alle immagini della galleria.

    *Tutte le immagini qui sopra sono simulate.

    *La disponibilità del servizio varia a seconda della regione e del Paese.

    *I servizi personalizzati possono variare a seconda delle politiche dell’applicazione di terze parti.

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