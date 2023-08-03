We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
募集要項詳細
マーケティング コミュニケーション
＜ポジション概略＞
マーケティング活動におけるマーケティングコミュニケーション業務 担当ビジネスユニットにおいて、マーケティング活動を牽引いただくポジションです。
＜対象者要件＞
♢必須要件
・メーカーあるいは広告代理店でのマーケティング経験
♢言語レベル
・日本語：ビジネスレベル
・英語 : 基本的な英語力（TOEIC 600点程度～）
・韓国語:できればなお可
ご興味のある方はメールにてお問い合わせください。