We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
募集要項詳細
デジタルマーケティング ECスペシャリスト
＜ポジション概略＞
ECサイトでの売り上げ拡大に向けたマーケティング施策立案・実行
・ECサイト運用 (プランニング、デザイン、CMS、審査まで、一気通貫して実行）
・デジタル広告運用
＜対象者要件＞
♢必須要件
・業務に関する5年以上の実務経をお持ちの方
♢なお可要件
・Amazon、家電量販店ECサイトでの運用経験
♢言語レベル
・日本語：ビジネスレベル
・英語 : 基本的な英語力（TOEIC 600点程度～）
・韓国語:できればなお可
ご興味のある方はメールにてお問い合わせください。