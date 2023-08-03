Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
募集要項詳細

財務・経理

＜ポジション概略＞
資金管理及び執行（出入金業務、日報作成、口座管理、資金計画、支出品など）
経理業務、総務業務
※本ポジションはLG Holdings Japanの求人ポジションです。

＜対象者要件＞
♢必須要件
・経理業務の経験（3年～）

♢なお可要件
・管理部門における幅広い管理業務の経験

♢言語レベル
・日本語：ビジネスレベル
・英語：できればなお可
・韓国語：ビジネスレベル

ご興味のある方はメールにてお問い合わせください。

お問い合わせはこちら

※送信前に プライバシーポリシーをお読みいただき、同意のうえメールを送信してください。
※ご入力いただいた個人情報は、お問合せ対応のみに利用いたします。

