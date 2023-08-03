We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
募集要項詳細
財務・経理
＜ポジション概略＞
資金管理及び執行（出入金業務、日報作成、口座管理、資金計画、支出品など）
経理業務、総務業務
※本ポジションはLG Holdings Japanの求人ポジションです。
＜対象者要件＞
♢必須要件
・経理業務の経験（3年～）
♢なお可要件
・管理部門における幅広い管理業務の経験
♢言語レベル
・日本語：ビジネスレベル
・英語：できればなお可
・韓国語：ビジネスレベル
ご興味のある方はメールにてお問い合わせください。