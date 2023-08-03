We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
募集要項詳細
家電セールス
＜ポジション概略＞
家電のアカウントセールス担当として、家電量販店本部向けの営業活動新しい店舗における当社商品の販売立ち上げ、応援にも携わります。
＜対象者要件＞
♢必須要件
・メーカーでの営業経験
♢なお可要件
・家電メーカーでの家電量販店向け営業経験
・家電量販店本部でのバイヤー経験
♢言語レベル
・日本語：ネイティブレベル
・英語：できればなお可
・韓国語:できればなお可
ご興味のある方はメールにてお問い合わせください。