募集要項詳細
インストアマーケティング
＜ポジション概略＞
マーケティング活動におけるインストアマーケティング業務
プロモーションプランニングからPOP・カタログ・ノベルティ等の企画立案・製作・管理等
＜対象者要件＞
♢必須要件
・広告会社やメーカーでの販促品製作の経験
♢なお可要件
・インストアマーケティング知識、トレードマーケティング知識がある方
♢言語レベル
・日本語：ビジネスレベル
・英語：メールでのやりとりが可能なレベル
・韓国語：できればなお可
ご興味のある方はメールにてお問い合わせください。