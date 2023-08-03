We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
募集要項詳細
調達・購買
＜ポジション概略＞
LG製品に使用する電子部品や素材の日本市場における購買調達
日本市場において、新たなサプライヤーの発掘
＜対象者要件＞
♢必須要件
・日本/韓国の高度な語学力
・資料作成に必要なパワーポイント・エクセルの能力
♢なお可要件
・電子電機関連企業の経験（購買や営業）
♢言語レベル
・日本語：ビジネスレベル
・英語：メールでのやりとりが可能なレベル
・韓国語:ビジネスレベル
ご興味のある方はメールにてお問い合わせください。