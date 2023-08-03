We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
募集要項詳細
車両搭載機器システムエンジニア
＜ポジション概略＞
日本国内自動車メーカーと韓国本社の間に立ち、無線通信モジュール等の製品開発や量産サポートをして頂きます。
＜対象者要件＞
♢必須要件
・ビジネスレベルの日本語及び韓国語スキル
・ソフトウェア関連業務経験
♢なお可要件
・車載搭載部品の開発プロジェクトマネジメント経験者
・車両内通信モジュールの開発経験
♢言語レベル
・日本語：ビジネスレベル
・英語：メールでのやりとりが可能なレベル
・韓国語:ビジネスレベル
ご興味のある方はメールにてお問い合わせください。