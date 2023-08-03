Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

募集要項詳細

車両部品の技術営業

＜ポジション概略＞
日本国内自動車メーカー向けの車載部品（駆動モーター/インバーター/充電器）の技術営業と量産サポート

＜対象者要件＞
♢必須要件
・日本国内での技術営業経験者

♢なお可要件
・完成車メーカーもしくは車載部品メーカーでエンジニアリング経験者

♢言語レベル
・日本語：ビジネスレベル
・英語：メールでのやりとりが可能なレベル
・韓国語：ビジネスレベル

ご興味のある方はメールにてお問い合わせください。

お問い合わせはこちら

※送信前に プライバシーポリシーをお読みいただき、同意のうえメールを送信してください。
※ご入力いただいた個人情報は、お問合せ対応のみに利用いたします。

Life’s Good!

一覧へ戻る