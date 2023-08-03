We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
募集要項詳細
車両部品の技術営業
＜ポジション概略＞
日本国内自動車メーカー向けの車載部品（駆動モーター/インバーター/充電器）の技術営業と量産サポート
＜対象者要件＞
♢必須要件
・日本国内での技術営業経験者
♢なお可要件
・完成車メーカーもしくは車載部品メーカーでエンジニアリング経験者
♢言語レベル
・日本語：ビジネスレベル
・英語：メールでのやりとりが可能なレベル
・韓国語：ビジネスレベル
ご興味のある方はメールにてお問い合わせください。