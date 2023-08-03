Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Document

Our Brand/ブランド

LGは製品を通じて新しい価値とベネフィットを創造し、
世界中のお客様へより豊かで快適な暮らしのご提案をしていきます。
会社概要

LGは、常に人を中心に「誠実」、かつ「基本に忠実である」ことを哲学としています。お客様を理解し、常に革新性を追い求めることで、時代に合った最適なソリューションと新しい価値、より良い生活を提案します。

私たちは、より豊かなライフスタイルを追い求めるお客様の声に耳を傾け、ともに寄り添い続けます。LGの「Life's Good」という一貫性のあるスローガンとともに常にブランドの向上に努めてきました。常に私たちの基本となる哲学に忠実でありながらも、時代に合った新たな挑戦を繰り返し、進化し続けます。

Home Appliance & Air Solution
ホーム・アプライアンス&エアーソリューション

冷蔵庫・洗濯機・掃除機 食器洗浄機・調理家電各種 ビルトイン家電 エアコン 空気清浄機・除湿機

Home
Entertainment
ホーム・エンターテインメント

テレビ製品 オーディオ&ビデオ機器 モニター製品 PC＆周辺機器 各種商業用ディスプレイ

Mobile
Communications
モバイル・コミュニケーションズ

スマートフォン タブレット 携帯電話 タブレット モバイルアクセサリー

Vehicle
Components
ビークル・コンポーネンツ

車載用インフォテインメント HVAC & モーター ビークルエンジニアリング

Business-to-Business
BtoB事業

デジタルサイネージ、ソーラー事業、ESS-エネルギー・ストレージ・システム、EMS-エネルギーマネージメントソリューション

私たちLGは、常にお客様の生活を向上させ、より新しい価値を見い出すために存在していると信じています。

LGのブランドフィルムはこちら

本社所在地

会社名LG Electronics Inc.（日: LGエレクトロニクス）
本社所在地LG Twin Tower 128, Yeoui-daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu,
Seoul, Republic of Korea [アクセス]
代表電話番号+82 (0)2 3777 1114
設立1958年 10月 1日
2018 LG
LG エレクトロニクス 紹介資料
(English)
Download

事業部概要

＜ホーム・エンターテインメント事業＞ Home Entertainment
テレビ、AV機器、モニターディスプレイ、PC及び周辺機器、サイネージ、パブリックディスプレイなど

＜モバイル・コミュニケーションズ事業＞ Mobile Communications
スマートフォン含む携帯電話、タブレット端末、モバイルアクセサリーなど

＜ホーム・アプライアンス＆エア・ソリューション事業＞ Home Appliance & Air Solution
冷蔵庫、洗濯機、スタイラー、調理家電、掃除家電、住宅用ビルトイン家電、エアコン、空気清浄機、除湿機など

＜ ビークル・コンポーネンツ事業＞ Vehicle Components
車両用「インフォ・テインメント」機器、車両用空調及びモーター、車両用エンジニアリング（設計/生産エンジニアリング、部品開発）など

※LGエレクトロニクスのより詳しい事業内容は、上記ダウンロードボタンより資料をご参照ください。

日本法人所在地

LG Electronics Japan株式会社
（英: LG Electronics Japan Inc.／日: LGエレクトロニクス・ジャパン株式会社）
〒104-8301
東京都中央区京橋2-1-3 京橋トラストタワー15階[アクセス]
会社名LG Electronics Japan株式会社
（英: LG Electronics Japan Inc.／日: LGエレクトロニクス・ジャパン株式会社）
本社所在地〒104-8301　東京都中央区京橋2-1-3 京橋トラストタワー15階 [アクセス]
代表電話番号03-5299-4600（代表）
代表者代表取締役　李 栄彩（イ・ヨンチェ）
設立1981年 1月
主要取扱製品＜ホーム・エンターテインメント＞テレビ、AV機器、モニター、クラウドモニター、広告・商業用パブリックディスプレイ、サイネージディスプレイ等　＜モバイル・コミュニケーション＞スマートフォン含む携帯電話、タブレット端末、モバイルアクセサリー等
＜ホーム・アプライアンス＆エア・ソリューション＞ロボット掃除機、寝具用掃除機、太陽光発電モジュール等
資本金13億8千万円
売上高2018年: 590億円
2017年: 572億円
2016年: 520億円
従業員数約100名
営業拠点大阪営業所（大阪市中央区）
〒541-0052
大阪府大阪市中央区安土町1-6-14
朝日生命辰野ビル202号 [アクセス]

名古屋営業所（名古屋市中区）※自動車部品関連事業のみ
〒460-0003
愛知県名古屋市中区錦2-2-2
名古屋丸紅ビル7F[アクセス]
サポート拠点LGカスタマーセンター
〒134-0085
東京都江戸川区南葛西3-14-24 [お問い合わせはこちら]

※本ページは、LGエレクトロニクス、及びLGエレクトロニクス・ジャパンのご紹介内容になります。

日本における研究拠点であるLG Japan Lab.株式会社はこちらからご確認ください

LGコーポレート、及び その他のLGグループ各社サイトはこちらからご確認ください

LGの歴史

LGの歩んできた歴史は常に人々の幸せを追求し、お客様へより良い生活をご提供できる企業でありたいと思う信念とともにありました。

創業当時から現在まで、それぞれの時代に合った技術革新のパイオニアとして努力を続け、LGはよりスマートなグローバルブランドへと継続的な成長を続けています。

  • LGエレクトロニクスは1958年の創立から、ラジオやテレビなど多くの家電製品を開発、製造することで得た技術的な専門知識をもって、デジタル時代の幕開けとともに常に市場をリードしてきました。
    多くの新製品を次々と発表し、常に新しい技術を採用したモバイル機器やデジタルテレビといった製品の開発によって、現在のグローバル企業としてのステータスを獲得してきました。

  • LG Electronics has unveiled many new products, applied new technologies in the form of mobile devices and digital TVs in the 21st century and continues to reinforce its status as a global company.

2010 – 現在
2011
シャッターグラス方式の3Dテレビを発売
2012
世界初の84インチの４K(Ultra HD)テレビを発表
2013
テキストメッセージで家電と疎通する「ホームチャット」を発表
2014
世界初の４K有機ELテレビとwebOSを搭載したスマートテレビを発表 WQHDディスプレイを搭載したスマートフォン「LG G3」を発表
2016
プレミアムライン 「LG SIGNATURE」を発表
2005
北米でドラム洗濯機市場をリード
2008
世界初のLTEモバイルモデムチップを開発
2009
液晶テレビ　世界市場２位を獲得
1978
海外への輸出額が1億ドルを突破
1982
初の海外生産拠点を北米に置く
1995
企業名称を「LGエレクトロニクス」に改名
1999
液晶パネル開発のため関連合資会社に参加
1958
Gold Star社を創立 (現LGエレクトロニクス)
1959
(韓国)国内初のラジオを生産
1965
(韓国)国内初の冷蔵庫を生産
1966
(韓国)国内初のテレビを生産
LGの「正道経営」 (Jeong-Do Management)

「正道経営」とは、私たちが掲げる倫理経営を展開しつつ、市場をリードしていく力を絶え間なく
養い続け、よりよい製品とサービスで正々堂々と競争し続けるためのLG独自の行動基準です。

LG Way

LG Wayとは、創業当時の精神を守りつつ、会社の成長過程で培った経験と哲学を盛り込み今日までに受け継がれ、更に発展させてきたLGの経営哲学です。LGに携わる全ての社員がこのLG Wayを遵守し、業務を遂行するにあたり、思考と行動の根幹をなすものです。当社の経営理念である「お客様のための価値創造」と「人を尊重する経営」をLGの行動基準である「正道経営」に基づいて実践することにより、LGのビジョンである「No1. LG」を達成します。

  • Vision

    お客様に他にはない新しい価値を常にご提供することで、人が生きる社会の発展に寄与し、社会的責任を果たす 永続的な企業になることがLGの目指すビジョンです。

    Conduct

    倫理経営をもとに常に市場において新しいことに挑戦し、勝つための能力を培い、よりよい製品とサービスで市場において正々堂々と競争し続けるためのLG独自の行動基準です。

    Management Philosophy

    「お客様のための価値創造」と「人を尊重する経営」は、LGが企業として存在する意義であり、会社運営の原則です

  • 倫理規範

    LGは、「お客様のための価値創造」と「人を尊重する経営」という経営理念を共有し、当社の経営憲章の精神にある自律と責任に基づき、自律経営を実践します。自由かつ公正な競争を志向する世界の市場での経済秩序を尊重し、お互いの信頼と協力をもってすべてのパートナーと共通の利益を追求することで、世界的な優良企業として永続的に発展することを目指します。そのために私たちは、当社のすべての社員が守るべき正しい行動と価値判断の基準として倫理規範を制定し、それを実践することを誓います。

    Select Language
    Download

  • コンプライアンス行動規範

    LGエレクトロニクスは、規則に従った勝利にこだわり続けています。私たちは、それぞれの事業の成功とグローバルな競争力を得るための基盤として、健全で透明性の高い経営の実践を行います。 LGエレクトロニクスは、グローバルで展開する全ての事業に関して現地の法律や規制を遵守し公正な競争、および業務遂行の水準を高く維持するために努力することを誓います。また、コンプライアンス行動規範とは、当社のすべての社員がすべての業務において法規制を遵守し, 行動するための明確な基準を設定し、明記したものです。

    Select Language
    Download
役員一覧

LGエレクトロニクスの役員をご紹介します。

Our Leaders
Jo Seoung-jin
Chief Executive Officer
Dan Song
President of Business Solutions Company
Brian Kwon
President of Mobile Communications Company / Home Entertainment Company
Kim Jin-yong
President of Vehicle Component Solutions Company
Kwon Soon-hwang
President of Business Solutions Company
David Jeong
Chief Financial Officer
海外主要拠点

LGエレクトロニクスは、モバイル関連製品、家電製品などコンシューマ・エレクトロニクスのグローバルリーダーおよびイノベーターとして、世界100以上の事業拠点に74,000人の社員を擁しています。
各国と地域の事業拠点は、下記より検索できます。

Select Continent
    Select Country / Region
      Search
      Asia & Pacific
      AustraliaLG Electronics Australia Pty, Ltd.
      Marketing      		 2 Wonderland Drive Eastern Creek NSW 2766, Australia
      • 61 2 8805 4000
      • 61 2 8805 4201
      BangladeshLG Electronics Singapore PTE LTD
      Marketing      		 Bangladesh Branch Office Symphony Tower (6th Floor), Road-142, Plot-SE(F)-9, Gulshan-1, Dhaka-1212. Bangladesh.
      IndiaLG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.
      Marketing & Production      		 Plot No. 51, Udyog Vihar, Surajpur-Kasna Road, Greater Noida - 201 306 (U.P.)
      • 91 120 2560 900 / 940
      • 91 120 2560 956
      IndonesiaP.T. LG Electronics Indonesia
      Marketing & Production      		 (i) Factory 1 (Mail Receipt) : Block -G , MM2100 Industrial Town, Cikarang Barat, Bekasi 17520 , Jawa Barat - Indonesia
      • 62 21 2930 4000
      • 62 21 5797 3103
      JapanLG Electronics Japan Inc.
      Marketing      		 Kyobashi Trust Tower 15F, 2-1-3, Kyobashi,Chuo-ku, Tokyo, 104-8301, Japan
      • 81 3 5299 4600
      • 81 3 5299 4697
      KoreaLG Electronics
      Headquarters      		 Twin Tower 128, Yeoui-daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
      • 82-2-3777-1114
      KoreaLG Electronics Anyang Institute 77, Heungan-daero 81beon-gil, Dongan-gu, Anyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea
      • 82-31-450-7083
      KoreaLG Electronics Changwon Plant [1st Plant] 170, Seongsanpaechong-ro, Seongsan-gu, Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, Korea / [2nd Plant] 84, Wanam-ro, Seongsan-gu, Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, Korea
      • 82-55-260-3112
      KoreaLG Electronics Cheongju Plant 93, 2sunhwan-ro 971beon-gil, Heungdeok-gu, Cheongju-si, Chungcheongbuk-do, Korea
      • 82-43-279-3114
      KoreaLG Electronics Digital Park 222, LG-ro, Jinwi-myeon, Pyeongtaek-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea
      • 82-31-610-5114
      KoreaLG Electronics Gangnam R&D Center 2621, Nambusunhwan-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Korea
      • 82-2-6971-0114
      KoreaLG Electronics Gangseo Building 50, Seonyuseo-ro, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
      • 82-2-2630-3114
      KoreaLG Electronics Gasan R&D Campus 51, Gasan digital 1-ro, Geumcheon-gu, Seoul, Korea
      • 82-2-6915-1000
      KoreaLG Electronics Gumi Plant [Solar Plant] 168, Suchul-daero, Gumi-si, Gyeongsangbuk-do, Korea / [TV Plant] 77, Sanho-daero, Gumi-si, Gyeongsangbuk-do, Korea
      • [Solar Plant] 82-54-469-0401
      • [TV Plant] 82-54-460-7110
      KoreaLG Electronics Incheon Campus 322beon-gil, kyeongmyeong-daero, Seo-gu, Incheon, Korea
      • 82-32-723-1813 / 82-32-723-111
      KoreaLG Electronics Seocho R&D Campus 19, Yangjae-daero 11-gil, Seocho-gu, Seoul, Korea
      • 82-2-6912-6114
      KoreaLG Electronics Seoul Square 416, Hangang-daero, Jung-gu, Seoul, Korea
      • 82-2-6456-0114
      KoreaLG Electronics Seoul University Institute 56-39, Nakseongdae-ro 15-gil, Gwanak-gu, Seoul, Kore
      • 82-2-2102-0380
      KoreaLG Electronics Umyeon R&D Campus 38, Baumoe-ro, Seocho-gu, Seoul, Korea
      • 82-2-526-4114
      MalaysiaLG Electronics (M) Sdn. Bhd. (505660-U)
      Marketing      		 Block A, PJ8, No.23, Jalan Barat, Seksyen 8,46050, Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan,Malaysia
      • 60 3 7962 7777
      • 60 3 7962 7700
      PhilippinesLG Electronics Philippines Inc.
      Marketing      		 15 Francisco Legaspi Street Maybunga, Pasig City, Philippines
      • 63 2 641 4181
      • 63 2 641 2656
      SingaporeLG Electronics Singapore PTE LTD
      Marketing      		 (i) LGESL Office : 8 Temasek Boulevard,# 27-01 Suntec Tower 3, Singapore, 038988
      • 65 6512 0522
      • 65 6337 6151
      Sri LankaLG Electronics Singapore PTE LTD
      Marketing      		 (i) LGESL Office : 8 Temasek Boulevard,# 27-01 Suntec Tower 3, Singapore, 038988
      • 65 6512 0522
      • 65 6337 6151
      TaiwanLG Electronics Taiwan Taipei Co.,Ltd.
      Marketing      		 7F, No. 47,Lane 3, Jihu Road, NeiHu District,Taipei City,Taiwan, R.O.C.
      • 886 2 2627 2788
      • 886 2 2627 4977
      ThailandLG Electronics Thailand Co., Ltd.
      Marketing & Production      		 (i) Bangkok Office : 75/81 Richmond Bldg. 22nd FL. Sukhumvit 26 Road, Klongton, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110
      • 66 2 204 8888-89
      • 66 02 204 2412
      VietnamLG Electronics Vietnam co.,Ltd
      Marketing & Production      		 35th Fl, Keangnam Landmark Tower(72th FL Building) Plot E6, Pham Hung Street, Cau Giay Dist, Hanoi Vietnam
      • 84-43-9345151
      • 84-43-9345152~3
      CIS
      KazakstanLG Electronics Almaty Kazakstan
      Marketing & Production      		 Molodezhnaya 2"A", Almaty, Kazakstan, 480080
      • 7 3272 665757
      • 7 3272 665848
      RussiaLG Alina Electronics
      SVC      		 Beregovoy pr-d, 4/6, bld.2, 121087, Moscow, Russia
      • 7 495 933 6090
      • 7 495 232 6656
      RussiaLG Electronics RUS, LLC
      Marketing & Production      		 Building 9, 86 km of Minskoe highway, Rural Village Dorokhovskoe, Ruza District, Moscow Region,Russian Federation, 143160
      • 7 495 785 1313
      • 7 495 785 1302
      RussiaLG Electronics RUS-Marketing, LLC
      Other      		 Capital Plaza 6th Floor, 4, 4th Lesnoy Pereulok,Moscow, 125047, Russia
      • 7 095 933 6565 / 6566
      • 7 095 933 6566 / 6567
      UkraineLG Electronics Ukraine Inc.
      Service      		 6th floor, str. Baseyna 4 (Litera A),01004, Kiev, Ukraine
      • 38 44 201 4350
      • 38 44 201 4373
      China
      ChinaChina Holding Company
      Holdings      		 LG Electronics (China) Co., Ltd. 18-21F, West Tower, Twin Towers, B-12 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100022, PRC
      • 86 10 6563 1188
      • 86 10 6563 1508
      ChinaLG Electronics (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd
      Production      		 9, No. 23 Street, HEDA, Hangzhou 310018, China
      • 86 571 8672 9118
      • 86 571 8672 9061
      ChinaLG Electronics (Kunshan) Co., Ltd
      Production      		 215300, No. 88, Qianjin(E), Kunshan City, Jiangsu Province, China
      • 86 512 8618 6000
      • 86 512 5771 0880
      ChinaLG Electronics (Tianjin) Appliances Co., Ltd.
      Production      		 No.9 Jin Wei Road, Bei Chen Dist, Tianjin, China
      • 86 22 2699 1061
      • 86 22 2690 3549
      ChinaLG Electronics Air-Conditioning(Shandong) Co., Ltd.
      Production      		 Yu-huangling Industrial Area, Xiazhuang, Chengyang District, Qingdao, Shandong, China  266109
      • 86 532 8096 5501
      • 86 532 8096 5607
      ChinaLG Electronics HK Ltd.
      Marketing      		 5F, 633 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong
      • 852 2909 5100
      • 852 2845 9416 / 852 2868 1434
      ChinaLG Electronics Huizhou Ltd.
      Production      		 No. 42, Huifeng Road 4, Zhongkai Hi-Tech
      • 86 752 2600944
      • 86 752 2600945
      ChinaLG Electronics Nanjing Display Co., Ltd
      Production      		 No. 346, Yaoxin Road, Economic & Technical Development Zone, Nanjing, China
      • 86 25 8557 5570
      • 86 25 8557 5799
      ChinaLG Electronics(Shenyang)Inc.
      Production      		 No. 35, 40 Hunnan Industrial Area Of Nanhu Science and Technology Development Zone, Shenyang Province, China
      • 86 24 3169 1005
      • 86 24 3169 1104
      ChinaLG INSPUR DIGITAL MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS CO.,LTD
      Production      		 Changjiang Road No. 228, Yantai ETDZ, Shandong, China (Post Code 264006)
      • 86 535 611 8789
      • 86 535 693 9999
      ChinaNanjing LG-Panda Appliances Co., Ltd.
      Production      		 28, Yongfeng Dadao, Nanjing, China (Post Code 210007)
      • 86 25 8770 6000
      • 86 25 8487 2931
      ChinaQingdao LG Inspur Digital Communication Co., Ltd.
      Production      		 Xiangtan Road No.2, DanShan Industrial Area, Chengyang District, Qingdao, China (Post Code 266107)
      • 86 532 8668 9888
      • 86 532 8668 9992
      ChinaQingdao LG Inspur Digital Communication Co., Ltd.
      Production      		 Economic&Technical Development Zone, Qinhuangdao, China
      • 86 335 8018550
      • 86 335 8018551
      ChinaShanghai LG Electronics Co., Ltd.
      Production      		 No.600, Yun Qiao Road, Jin Qiao Export Processing Zone, Pu Dong New Area, Shanghai, China, 201206
      • 86 21 5854 5500
      • 86 21 58543909
      ChinaTAIZHOU LG ELECTRONICS REFRIGERATION CO.,LTD
      Production      		 No 12, Ying Bin Road, Hailing District, Taizhou, Jiangsu, China
      • 86 523 8018 9888
      • 86 523 8018 9668
      ChinaTianjin Lijie Cartridge Heater Co., Ltd
      Production      		 No.9 Jin Wei Road, Bei Chen Dist, Tianjin, China
      • 022 8699-4405
      • 022 8699-4137
      Europe
      FranceLG Electronics France S.A.S
      Marketing      		 Paris NordⅡ-117 Avenue des Nations BP 59372 Villepinte 95942 Roissy CDG Cedex
      • 33 1 4989 8949
      • 33 1 4989 8809
      GermanyLG Electronics Deutschland GmbH
      Marketing      		 Alfred-Herrhausen-Allee 3-5, D-65760 Eschborn, Germany
      • 49 6196 5821 100
      GreeceLG Electronics Hellas S.A.
      Marketing      		 1. Ethnarhou Makariou str., Delta Palaio Faliro, PO Box 77331, 175-01, Faleo Paliro, Athens, Greece
      • 30 210 4800 500
      • 30 210 4800 510
      HungaryLG Electronics Magyar KFT
      Marketing      		 H-1097, Budapest Konyves Kalman krt 3/a Hungary
      • 36 1 455 6060
      • 36 1 455 6066
      ItalyLG Electronics Italia S.p.A.
      Marketing      		 Via Aldo Rossi 4, 20149 Milano(MI), Italia
      • 39 02 51801 1
      • 39 02 51801 500
      LatviaLG Electronics Latvia, LLC
      Marketing      		 4a, Gredu Str., Riga, LV-1019, Latvia
      • 371 6731 1337
      • 371 6731 1338
      Netherlands LG Electronics Benelux Sales BV
      Marketing      		 Krijgsman 1, 1186 DM Amstelveen , The Netherlands
      • 31 20 456 3100
      • 31 20 456 3299
      NetherlandsLG Electronics European Shared Service Center B.V.
      Shared Service Center      		 Krijgsman 1, 1186 DM Amstelveen , The Netherlands
      • 31 (0) 20 456 3100
      • 31 (0) 20 456 3292
      PolandLG Electronics Mlawa Sp. z o.o.
      Production      		 ul. LG Electronics 7, 06-500 Mlawa, Poland
      • 23 6547 417
      • 48 23 654 3259
      PolandLG Electronics Polska Sp. z o.o.
      Marketing      		 LG Electronics Polska Sp. z o. o., Mokotow Nova, ul.Woloska 22, 02-675 Warsaw, Poland
      • 48 22 481 7100
      • 48 22 481 7888
      PolandLG Electronics Wroclaw Sp.z.o.o.
      Production      		 ul LG Electronics 1-2 Biskupice Podgorne, 55-040 Kobierzyce, Poland
      • 48 71 792 9400
      • 48 71 792 9405
      PortugalLG Electronics Portugal S.A.
      Marketing      		 Quinta da Fonte - Edificio D. Amelia Rua Vitor Camara, No. 2, Piso 2 2770-229 Paco d'Arcos (Oeiras), Portugal
      • 351 21 120 2200
      • 351 21 120 2240
      RomaniaLG Electronics Romania S.R.L.
      Marketing      		 17-21 Bucuresti-Ploiesti Baneasa Center, 5th Floor, Bucharest, Romania
      • 40 21 233 2491
      • 40 21 233 2478
      SpainLG Electronics Espana S.A
      Marketing      		 C/ Chile 1, 28290 Las Rozas - Madrid, Spain
      • 34 91 211 2200
      • 34 91 211 2209
      SwedenLG Electronics Nordic AB
      Marketing      		 Esbogatan 18 Akalla P.O.Box 83 SE-164 94 KISTA, Sweden
      • 46 8 5664 1500
      • 46 8 5664 1599
      The NetherlandsLG Electronics European Holdings B.V.
      Holdings      		 (i) Legal Address : Krijgsman 1, 1186 DM Amstelveen , The Netherlands
      • 31 (0) 20 456 3100
      • 31 (0) 20 456 3292
      United KingdomLG Electronics United Kingdom Ltd.
      Marketing      		 Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL, United Kingdom
      • 44 1932 331 400
      Central & South America
      ArgentinaLG Electronics Argentina S.A.
      Marketing      		 Juana Manso 999, Piso 5, Torre Norte, Puerto Madero (C1107CBS), Bs As, Argentina
      • 54 11 5352 5454
      • 54 11 5352 5450
      BrazilLG Electronics do Brasil Ltda.
      Marketing & Production      		 (i) Sao Paulo Head Office : Av Chucri Zaidan, No 940-3th AndarCEP 04583-110 Vila Cordeiro, Sao Paulo-SP
      (ii) Taubate Factory : Dom Pedro Primerio, W7777, Piracangagua,Taubate-SP, CEP 12091-000
      • 55 11 2162 5400
      • 55 11 2162 5415
      ChileLG Electronics Inc. Chile Ltda
      Marketing      		 Isidora Goyenechea 2800, Piso 10 edificio, Las Condes, Santiago, Chile
      • 56 2 941 9200
      • 56 2 941 9201
      ColombiaLG Electronics Colombia Ltda
      Marketing      		 Carrera 11 # 94a - 34 Edificio LG, piso 8, Bogota, Colombia
      • 57-1-8964000
      • 57-1-5875454
      PanamaLG Electronics Panama, S.A.
      Marketing      		 Edif. Torre Global Bank Piso # 20, Calle 50, Panama, Rep. De Panama
      • 507 210 6000
      • 507 264 0725
      PeruLG Electronics Peru S.A.
      Marketing      		 Av. Republica de Colombia No. 791 Piso 12 , San Isidro , Lima , Peru
      • 51 1 415 0000
      • 51 1 415 0084
      VenezuelaLG Electronics Venezuela S.A
      Marketing      		 Ed Parque Avila Torre HP Torre B piso 10 Ave Francisco Miranda / Palos Grandes Chacao Miranda, Caracas, Venezuela
      • 58 212 208 1200
      • 58 212 285 4814
      Middle East & Africa
      United Arab EmiratesLG Electronics Dubai FZE
      Marketing      		 P.O. Box No. 263041, Jebel Ali Dubai U.A.E.
      • 971 4 887 1900
      • 971 4 887 2771
      United Arab EmiratesLG Electronics Gulf FZE
      Marketing      		 36th Floor, Shatha Tower, Dubai Media City, P.O.Box 502535, Dubai-UAE
      • 971 4 279 9222
      United Arab EmiratesLG Electronics Middle East Co., Ltd.
      SVC      		 P.O. Box 16782, Jebel Ali, Dubai, U.A.E.
      • 971 4 881 3663
      • 971 4 881 3818
      AlgeriaLG Electronics Algeria SARL
      Marketing      		 98, Rue Mohamed Boudiaf , Cheraga , Algiers, Algeria
      • 213 21 37 5050
      • 213 21 37 3232
      AngolaLG Electonics Angola Limitada (Limited)
      Marketing      		 Rua Comandante Stone N119, Alvalade, Maianga, Luanda, Angola
      EgyptLG Electronics Egypt S.A.E.
      Marketing & Production      		 67 Ninety St., The Primary Sector, The City Center Fifth Avenue, Address Building, Katameya
      • 20 2 2613 1050
      • 20 2 2613 1051
      JordanLG Electronics (Levant) Jordan
      Marketing      		 Issam AlKhatib complex, 3rd Floor, Princess Basmah street, Abduon, P.O. Box 930254, Amman 11193, Jordan
      • 962 6 565 2861~2
      • 962 6 565 2863
      KenyaLG Electronics Service Kenya Limited, Inc.
      SVC      		 Piedmont Plaza, First Floor, 671 Ngong Road, P. O. Box 31921-00600, Nairobi,Kenya
      • 254-791-085-200 (301)
      MoroccoLG Electronics Morocco S.A.R.L.
      Marketing      		 Zenith Millenium, Building No. 3 & 4, 5th floor, Attaoufuk Lotissement Sidi Maarouf, Casablanca, Morocco
      • 212 52 297 3232
      • 212 52 297 3288~89
      NigeriaLG Electronics Nigeria Limited
      Marketing      		 65, Opebi Road, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria
      • VOIP 888-2243-101
      • 234-1-793-6511
      Saudi ArabiaLG Electronics Saudi Arabia Limited.
      SVC      		 Jeddah 101 Building, 5th Floor, Sary Street, Al Khaledya Dist., P O Box 10876, Jeddah 21443, Saudi Arabia
      • 966 2616 6627
      • 966 2616 6717
      Saudi ArabiaLG-Shaker Company Ltd.
      Production      		 P.O. Box 911, Riyadh 11383, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
      • 966 1 499 7650
      • 966 1 499 7649
      The Republic Of South AfricaLG Electronics S.A. (Pty) Ltd.
      Marketing & Production      		 Raceway Industrial Park, Monte Carlo Drive,Gosforth Park, Rand Airport Road, Germiston,Johannesburg, South Africa
      • 27 11 323 8000
      • 27 11 323 8508
      TunisiaLG Electronics North Africa
      Marketing      		 Rue Lac Annecy Les Berges Du Lac, Tunis, Tunisia. ZIP code: 1053
      • 216 71 861 059
      TurkeyLG Electronics Ticaret A.S.
      Marketing      		 Kaptanpasa Mah. Piyalepasa Bulvari No. 73 Ortadogu Plaza Kat :7 34384 Okmeydani Sisli – Istanbul, Turkey
      • 90 212 314 5252
      • 90 212 222 6144
      North America
      CanadaLG Electronics Canada, Inc.
      Marketing      		 20 Norelco Drive, North York, Ontario M9L 2X6 Canada
      • 647-253-6300
      • 647-253-6399
      MexicoLG Electronics Mexicalli S.A.DE C.V.
      Production      		 Calle Orbita #36,  Parque Industrial Mexicali Ⅱ,Mexicali, B.C.C.P. 21600  MEXICO
      • 52 686 561 1339
      MexicoLG Electronics Mexico S.A.DE C.V.
      Marketing      		 Sor Juana Ines De La Cruz No. 555 Co. San Lorenzo Tlanepantla Estado De Mexico, C.P. 54033
      • 52 55 5321 1900
      • 52 55 5321 1960
      MexicoLG Electronics Monterrey Mexico S.A. de C.V
      Production      		 Av. Industrias 180, Parque Industrial Pimsa, Apodaca Nuevo Leon
      • 8196 5500
      MexicoLG Electronics Reynosa S.A.DE C.V.
      Production      		 CARRETERA A MATAMOROS BRECHA E-99 PARQUE INDUSTRIAL REYNOSA, REYNOSA, TAMAULIPAS, CP 88780
      • 52 899 921 6200
      USALG Electronics Mobile Research. U.S.A., L.L.C
      R&D      		 10225 Willow Creek Road, San Diego CA 92131, U.S.A.
      • 858 635 5300
      • 1 858 805 6668
      USAZenith Electronics Corporation of Pennsylvania
      Production
      USAZenith Electronics LLC
      R&D      		 2000 Millbrook Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069, U.S.A.
      • 1 847 941 8000
      • 1 847 941 8877
      United StatesLG Electronics Alabama Inc.
      SVC      		 P.O.Box 240007, 201 James Record Road, Huntsville, Alabama 35824, U.S.A.
      • 256-772-8860
      • 256-772-6129
      United StatesLG Electronics Mobilecomm U.S.A.,Inc.
      Marketing      		 1000 Sylvan Avenue Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, U.S.A. 07632, U.S.A.
      • 201 816 2000
      • 201 816 0742
      United StatesLG Electronics U.S.A., Inc.
      Marketing      		 1000 Sylvan Avenue Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, U.S.A. 07632, U.S.A.
      • 201 816 2000
      • 201 816 0742

      ブランド理念

      LGのブランドロゴと「Life’s Good」というスローガンは、新しい技術開発に対しての惜しみのない努力と挑戦で世界最高を目指す、そんな私たちの未来への姿勢を表現しています。

      地球、未来、人、活力、そしてテクノロジーの５つの要素を取り入れ、アルファベットの「L」と「G」で顔を表現したLGのシンボルマークは、「人」が経営の中心である当社の経営精神を表しています。世界中のどこにいても、LGはお客様との関係を第一に考え、顧客満足のために最善を尽くすという当社社員の決意を表現しています。
      ※CIは必ずシンボルマークと英文を併記してください。シンボルマーク単独での使用はできません。
      3D Type Symbol
      2D Type Symbol

      LGのシンボルマークは、サークルの中にアルファベットの「L」と「G」を配置し、地球、未来、人、活力、そしてテクノロジーの５つの要素を表現しています。
      私たちの理念は人類に基づいています。
      「人が経営の中心である」という当社の経営理念の象徴として、世界中のどこにいてもLGはお客様との関係を第一に考え、顧客満足のために最善を尽くすという当社社員の姿勢と決意を表しています。
      LGのシンボルマークは、LG Greyの社名部分と、LG Redと言われるLG独自のカラーでひとの顔を表現した２つの要素で構成されています。コーポレートカラーとなる赤は親しみやすさと、すべてに最善を尽くすというLGの力強い姿勢を表しています。その揺るぎない私たちの姿勢を維持し続けるため、この赤いシンボルマークは変わることはありません。
      ※ロゴのタイプは以下の通り、３Dと２Dの2種類あります。
      新しく更新された３Dタイプのロゴは、当社のコーポレートロゴのデザインを継承しつつ、世界で私たちのアイデンティティをより視覚的なインパクトとともに強調して伝えるために作られました。

      • ３Dタイプロゴ

        使用箇所例 :

        • 広告 (ポスター・オンライン・TV・屋外広告など)
        • ホームページなどのウェブサイト
        • 各種製品販促物 (カタログ・リーフレットなど)
        • 製品パッケージ
        • 販売店舗展示やポップ
        • 各種ショッピングバッグ
        • カスタマーサポート車両
        ダウンロード
      • コーポレートロゴ

        使用箇所例 :

        • 各種オフィス用品 (名刺・レターセット・封筒)
        • 社内テンプレート (Fax・メモ帳)
        • 受賞告知関連
        • 社章
        • コーポレートサイン
        ダウンロード
