We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Artfully Completed
The wall-mounted LG Soundbar and LG TV are shown from three angles. Various colors of paint are shown on the TV screen.
Hear the Difference with Immersive 3D Sound
The TV and LG Soundbar are wall-mounted with a sub-woofer below and to the right. The TV shows a sunset at sea.
Take Sound to Greater Heights
Fil the Room with the Ultimate Cinematic Surround Sound
*Rear Speaker Kit sold seperately.
**Rear speakers are wired to the included wireless receiver but is not shown in the image.
Listen to Uncomparable Sound
A mid-shot of the the right side of the LG Soundbar. The TV shows an image of space.
Adaptive Audio for Everything You Watch
Two pictures side by side of wall-mounted TVs and soundbars. One TV shows elephants and one shows an orchestra. There are two graphs beside each TV.
Audio & Visuals Seamlessly In-sync
A front-facing view of a TV and Soundbar. The TV shows a field of reeds at sunset.
Connect More Conveniently
Add Bluetooth® connectivity to your audio setup, or conveniently connect and play using optical, USB or HDMI cables.
An angled close-up of the right side of LG Soundbar. Connectivity icons are shown on the right side of the product.
*Actual product and image may differ.
Change to Suit Your Situation
A TV is mounted on light gray wall. LG Soundbar is below it on a white cabinet. The TV shows a beach.
*The TV may be partially covered by G1 Soundbar when standing.
See how to install the G1 Soundbar
-
製品の登録
長く安心して製品をお使いいただくための第一歩。ぜひご登録ください。
-
製品サポートFAQ
製品の使い方やお困りごとの解決方法をご案内しています。
-
お買い物サポート
注文履歴・FAQ
-
修理のご相談・お申し込み
出張修理・宅配修理を承ります
-
Live chat *オンラインショップ専用
オペレーターとWebチャット
月～土(年末年始は除く) 10時～17時
-
LINE
オペレーターとLINE
月～日(年末年始は除く)
ご返信は9時～18時、メッセージは24時間受付中
-
お電話
日本人スタッフが対応
月～土(年末年始は除く) 9時～18時
-
Eメール
月～日(年末年始は除く)
ご返信は9時～18時、メッセージは24時間受付中