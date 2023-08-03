Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

レビュー

サポート

LG Sound Bar GX

The Perfect Match

With premium and flush wall-mounted design, the LG Soundbar GX is designed to perfectly complement the LG OLED GX TV providing a three-dimensional and immersive sound experience.

The wall-mounted LG Soundbar and LG TV are shown from three angles. Various colours of paint are shown on the TV screen.

Dolby Atmos & DTS:X

Immersive and Three-Dimensional Sound

The LG Soundbar GX meets Dolby Atmos and DTS:X to transform your home into a cinema, producing the most immersive viewing experience whilst watching your favourite movies.

The TV and LG Soundbar are wall-mounted with a sub-woofer below and to the right. The TV shows a sunset at sea.

Take Sound to Greater Heights

Dolby Atmos takes surround sound to a higher level with a third overhead dimension. By tracking audio objects moving within a scene, the new LG Soundbar GX delivers aerial sounds from all directions, up and down, right and left, to ultimately reproduce a cinematic audio experience.

Take Sound to Greater Heights1

3.1 channels & Rear Speaker Ready

Fill the Room with the Ultimate Cinematic Surround Sound

The LG Soundbar GX has 3.1 channels of output, and can also connect to the LG Rear Speaker Kit to make it a 5.1 ch system - so you can always watch your favourite movies with the most immersive sound.

* Rear Speaker Kit sold seperately.
** Rear speakers are wired to the included wireless receiver but is not shown in the image.

High Resolution Audio

Enjoy Unrivalled Sound

High Resolution Audio delivers 96kHz sampling rates and 24bit depth, for more accurate and powerful sound experience.

A mid-shot of the the right side of the LG Soundbar. The TV shows an image of space.

AI Sound Pro

Adaptive Audio for Everything You Watch

AI Sound Pro automatically analyses content to instantly optimise audio settings for what's playing. Catch every detail with crystal clear dialogue or more punchy powerful action, depending on the genre.

Two pictures side by side of wall-mounted TVs and soundbars. One TV shows elephants and one shows an orchestra. There are two graphs beside each TV.

4K Pass-Through

Audio & Visuals Seamlessly In-sync

The LG Soundbar GX delivers 4K content, including HDR and Dolby Vision, with no loss to quality or performance for a fully connected TV & audio experience.

A front-facing view of a TV and Soundbar. The TV shows a field of reeds at sunset.

Connectivity

Connect More Conveniently

Add Bluetooth® connectivity to your audio setup, or conveniently connect and play suing optical, USB or HDMI cables.

An angled close-up of the right side of LG Soundbar. Connectivity icons are shown on the right side of the product.

Soundbar Stand​

Change to Suit Your Situation​

LG Soundbar GX can stand or be wall-mounted depending on your interior, so you can complete your setup to suit your preference and needs.

A TV is mounted on light gray wall. LG Soundbar is below it on a white cabinet. The TV shows a beach.

* The TV may be partially covered by Soundbar GX when standing.​

The Perfect Match

Table top stand

The GX Soundbar can also sit elegantly on a stand complementing perfectly your LG GX OLED TV.

AV-SoundBar-GX-09-stand