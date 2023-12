*’Triple Level Spatial Sound’ is available in CINEMA / AI Sound Pro Mode of Sound Bar.

**The mid-layer is created using Sound Bar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field.

***If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.

****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection is required for the update.