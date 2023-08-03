Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

レビュー

サポート

LG Soundbar SN5

Truly breathtaking audio experience

DTS Virtual:X

Powerful and more realistic audio entertainment

2.1 ch Surround System

For the premium home theatre experience

Hi-Resolution Audio

For accurate sound of the highest quality

AI Sound Pro

Audio optimised for all your entertainment
Close-up of LG Soundbar left corner. Bottom left side of TV is also visible.
LG Soundbar SN5

The best sound for a cinematic experience

TV is on the wall, LG Soundbar is below on a white marble shelf with a sub-woofer to the right. TV shows a couple in a car.

DTS Virtual:X

Hear the difference with immersive 3D sound

The LG Soundbar SN5 uses DTS Virtual:X to transform your home into a cinema, for the most immersive viewing of all your favourite movies.

Close-up right side of LG Soundbar with LG logo shown on the bottom right corner. Hi-Res logo is shown below the product.

High Resolution Audio

Listen to unrivalled sound

High Resolution Audio delivers 96kHz sampling rates and 24bit depth, for more accurate sound and a more enjoyable listening experience.

A TV is shown on a gray wall and LG Soundbar below it on a gray shelf. TV shows a conductor conducting an orchestra.

AI Sound Pro

Adaptive audio for everything you watch

AI Sound Pro automatically analyses content to instantly optimise audio settings for what’s playing. Catch every detail with crystal clear dialogue or more punchy powerful action, depending on the genre.

Connectivity

Multiple connection options

Easily play music via Bluetooth®, or conveniently connect and play using optical or HDMI cables.

Close-up LG Soundbar right side with LG logo on the bottom right corner. Connectivity icons shown above the product.