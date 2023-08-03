We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Reddot Design Award
LG Soundbar SP7
Reddot winner 2021
LG Soundbars Are the Best Match With LG TVs
Matching Design
Soundbar Mode Control
Designed To Be the Perfect Set
The matching designs of LG Soundbars and LG TVs are made to complement your home as well as each other. Every design element has been carefully considered so that they become a part of your interior and add style to your space.
A TV, soundbar, and subwoofer placed in a plain living room.
Convenient Control With One LG TV Remote
There is a remote control in someone's hand, controlling TV and soundbar in the back. There are icons of LG TV and LG Soundbar.
*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by Soundbar models.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
Upgrade Your Soundbar With Your LG TV’s AI Processor
There is an alpha nine chip image on TV and there is a soundbar right below. There are also soundwave effect coming out from soundbar.
*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.
LG Soundbars Elevates LG TV's Sound
New Sound Modes
Creating Better Sound Together
Close-up of LG Soundbar left side with Meridian logo shown on bottom left corner on a product. Bottom left side of TV is also visible.
Prestigious British Audio, Meridian
Collage. Clockwise from top-left: two images of Meridian internal hardware, a white Meridian speaker, and Meridian R&D desk
Meridian's Leading Technologies
Meridian's Leading Technologies2
Digital Signal Processing
A chip image of DSP chip
High-Resolution Audio
Close-up of LG Soundbar right side with LG logo on the bottom right corner of a product.
Truly Immersive 5.1 Channel Sound
A set of 2 rear speakers, subwoofer, and a soundbar, and TV are in a white living room. A poster of a TV show is on TV screen.
The Immersive Power of Surround Sound With LG Soundbars and LG TVs
TV is on the wall. A poster of a TV show is on TV screen. LG Soundbar is right below TV on a white shelf with a sub-woofer right next. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X logo shown on middle bottom of image.
*SP11RA, SP9YA and SP8YA feature Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. SP7Y feature DTS Virtual:X.
New Sound Mode Makes All Your Favorites More Immersive
Upgraded AI Sound Pro With LG Soundbars
Choose the Soundbar That's Right for You
-
