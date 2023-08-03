Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

レビュー

サポート

Reddot Design Award

Reddot Design Award

LG Soundbar SP7

Reddot winner 2021

A soundbar and a TV are placed on a white floor and there is a shadow coming from outside right behind.

LG Soundbars Are the Best Match With LG TVs

Matching Design

LG Soundbars match perfectly with LG TVs to enhance your entertainment and interior.

Soundbar Mode Control

The soundbar’s power, volume, and sound modes can be controlled with only an LG TV remote.

TV Sound Mode Share

LG Soundbars produce better sound with the upgraded 2021 LG TV AI Processor.

Designed To Be the Perfect Set

The matching designs of LG Soundbars and LG TVs are made to complement your home as well as each other. Every design element has been carefully considered so that they become a part of your interior and add style to your space.

A TV, soundbar, and subwoofer placed in a plain living room.

Convenient Control With One LG TV Remote

Make the most of features that have been developed for ultimate compatibility. You can control the soundbar’s power, volume, and even sound modes with only an LG TV remote — that’s convenience turned up to max.

There is a remote control in someone's hand, controlling TV and soundbar in the back. There are icons of LG TV and LG Soundbar.

*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by Soundbar models.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.

Upgrade Your Soundbar With Your LG TV’s AI Processor

The upgraded 2021 Alpha 9 AI Processor helps your LG Soundbar to produce better sound. TV Sound Mode Share allows the soundbar to use the TV’s processing power and AI Sound Pro to make everything you hear clearer and more consistent, even from different content sources. Only an LG Soundbar and LG TV combination lets you experience your TV at its best.

There is an alpha nine chip image on TV and there is a soundbar right below. There are also soundwave effect coming out from soundbar.

*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.

LG Soundbars Elevates LG TV's Sound

Meridian

A prestigious British audio brand that provides innovative and elegant audio solutions.

5.1 Ch DTS Virtual:X

Immersive and realistic audio brings movies and music to life on LG TVs.

New Sound Modes

Sports and gaming sound modes enhance your viewing and playing experience with LG TVs.

AI Sound Pro

Sound tailored for content provides a more immersive experience with everything you watch.

Creating Better Sound Together

Since 1977, Meridian has delivered innovative and elegant high-performance audio solutions that have redefined how people enjoy their music and movies. As the pioneer of High Resolution Audio and the master of Digital Signal Processing (DSP), they have played an integral role in the development and adoption of pioneering technologies.

Close-up of LG Soundbar left side with Meridian logo shown on bottom left corner on a product. Bottom left side of TV is also visible.

Prestigious British Audio, Meridian

Since 1977, Meridian has delivered innovative and elegant high-performance audio solutions. They have pushed boundaries, disrupted norms, and delivered products that have redefined how people enjoy their music and movies, wherever they are.

Collage. Clockwise from top-left: two images of Meridian internal hardware, a white Meridian speaker, and Meridian R&D desk

Meridian's Leading Technologies

Meridian's rigorous and research-led philosophy has maintained their position on the limits of what's possible in sound. As the Pioneer of High Resolution Audio and the Master of Digital Signal Processing (DSP), Meridian has played an integral role in the development and adoption of pioneering technologies.

Meridian's Leading Technologies2

Digital Signal Processing

DSP allows absolute control over the audio signal, enabling the design of advanced technologies that can enhance the listening experience in any context.

A chip image of DSP chip

High-Resolution Audio

LG Soundbar SP7Y delivers 24bit/96kHz High-Resolution Audio. This produces more accurate sound reproduction so you hear everything as you're supposed to.

Close-up of LG Soundbar right side with LG logo on the bottom right corner of a product.

Truly Immersive 5.1 Channel Sound

5.1 Channel Audio, 440W power, a subwoofer, and a Real Full Frange Unit that provides rich sound in the mid and low range. LG Soundbar SP7Y is the complete package with powerful and immersive audio for an upgraded surround sound experience.

A set of 2 rear speakers, subwoofer, and a soundbar, and TV are in a white living room. A poster of a TV show is on TV screen.

The Immersive Power of Surround Sound With LG Soundbars and LG TVs

DTS Virtual:X uses audio processing techniques to place sound all around you for a more realistic audio experience. All your movies and music are brought to life with sound that's clearer and more immersive.

TV is on the wall. A poster of a TV show is on TV screen. LG Soundbar is right below TV on a white shelf with a sub-woofer right next. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X logo shown on middle bottom of image.

*SP11RA, SP9YA and SP8YA feature Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. SP7Y feature DTS Virtual:X.

New Sound Mode Makes All Your Favorites More Immersive

LG Soundbar SP7Y comes with its own proprietary sound modes that you won't find on other Soundbars. They have been specifically developed by LG for voices, gaming, and sports – so sound will be at its best, whether you love to watch or play.

Upgraded AI Sound Pro With LG Soundbars

Adaptive audio uses an upgraded algorithm to identify voices, effects, and frequencies then optimizes the sound by genre for a more immersive experience with every scene.
A green image full of rich leafy trees and a sky is showing in-between








Learn more

Choose the Soundbar That's Right for You

LG Soundbar SP9YA

Meridian, High-Resolution Audio,
5.1.2ch Dolby Atmos & DTS:X
Learn more

LG Soundbar SP8YA

Meridian, High-Resolution Audio,
3.1.2ch Dolby Atmos & DTS:X
Learn more