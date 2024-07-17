About Cookies on This Site

27型Full HD IPSモニター

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

サポート

27型Full HD IPSモニター

27BA550-B

27型Full HD IPSモニター

正面画像

27型Full HD IPSディスプレイ

ワイドアングルで正確な色彩を再現

IPS技術を搭載するLG Full HD 1920x1080モニターが、クリアで一貫した真の色彩を実現します。正確な色彩が再現された画面で、ワイドアングルの視聴が楽しめます。

モニターと書類ホルダーのあるデスク上のワークスペース。

*機能の説明用に再生された画像です。実際のご利用時とは異なる可能性があります。

*キーボードとマウスはパッケージに含まれません。

生産性

27型Full HD (1920x1080) IPS

リフレッシュレート100Hz

CLI（コマンドラインインターフェース）

操作性

LG Switchアプリ

電源とスピーカー搭載

各種ポート

快適で頼りになる

人間工学に基づくスタンド

リーダーモードとフリッカーセーフ

EPEATおよびENERGY STAR

多様なワークプレイス向けの多用途ビジネスモニター

この多用途モニターは、クリアなIPSディスプレイと実質的にボーダーレスな3面デザインで、オフィス、公共施設、顧客サービスなど様々な環境の多様な業務に対応します。

従業員がオフィスのデスクに座って会話をしている。

*機能の説明用に再生された画像です。実際のご利用時とは異なる可能性があります。

統合されたパワーモジュール

デスクを最大限に活用

内蔵電源により、ワークステーションを能率的ですっきりとしたレイアウトに整えられます。空間を生かし、整理しやすくなるため、より整頓された効率的な業務環境を構築できます。

電源内蔵によりすっきりしたレイアウトのワークステーションの上面画像。

*機能の説明用に再生された画像です。実際のご利用時とは異なる可能性があります。

*キーボードとマウスはパッケージに含まれません。

マルチポート

多様なインターフェース

27BA550は複数のポートを備え、多忙なビジネスパーソンによりよい接続オプションを提供します。複数ポートにより、様々なデバイスを簡単に繋いで能率的なデスク環境を構築できます。

複数デバイスがモニターに接続されているワークステーションの正面画像。

  • HDMIアイコン。

    HDMI 1.4

  • DisplayPortアイコン。

    DisplayPort 1.2

*機能の説明用に再生された画像です。実際のご利用時とは異なる可能性があります。

*HDMI、DisplayPortケーブルが同梱されています。

*キーボードとマウスはパッケージに含まれません。

ビデオ会議のシーンがモニターに映る動画の側面画像。

内蔵スピーカー

オンライン会議の準備は万端

27BA550は内蔵スピーカーを搭載し、ウェブ会議や動画視聴の際にスピーカーを設置する手間を省きます。

*機能の説明用に再生された画像です。実際のご利用時とは異なる可能性があります。

*ビデオ会議にはウェブカメラが必要で、パッケージには同梱されていません（別売り）。

"高速な100Hzのリフレッシュレートにより、さまざまなプログラムのフレームをスムーズに読み込めます。 "

リフレッシュレート100Hz

なめらかなワークフロー

高速な100Hzのリフレッシュレートにより、さまざまなプログラムをスムーズに読み込めます。画面のカクつきやブレを低減し、業務の生産性を高めます。

*機能の説明用に再生された画像です。実際のご利用時とは異なる可能性があります。

*リフレッシュレートが100Hz以下のモデルと比較した場合。

LG Switchアプリはモニターを最適化し、ディスプレイを6分割したり、スケジュールを管理したり、設定されたホットキーで簡単にビデオ通話プラットフォームを起動したりして、効率的な業務環境を提供します。

LG Switchアプリ

すばやく切り替え

LG Switchアプリはモニターを最適化し、効率的な業務環境を提供します。ディスプレイを6分割して、スケジュールを管理したり、設定されたホットキーで簡単にビデオ通話プラットフォームを起動できます。

*機能の説明用に再生された画像です。実際のご利用時とは異なる可能性があります。

*最新のLG Swithchアプリをダウンロードするには、LG.COMをご確認ください。

人間工学に基づくデザイン

簡単かつ快適

27BA550は、傾き、スイベル、旋回、高さ調整が可能で、長時間モニターの前で作業する際に快適なワークステーションを構築できます。また、人間工学に基づいたスタンドは、高さを低く調整でき、顧客や同僚とのコミュニケーションがしやすくなります。

女性の受付係がフロントデスクの男性と話している。

2人の男性と女性の従業員が、オフィスのモニターを見ながら議論している。

ワンクリックスタンドのアイコン。

ワンクリックスタンド

簡単な設置

傾き/高さ調節可のアイコン。

傾き/高さ

-5〜21°/150mm

スイベル調節可のアイコン。

スイベル

±45°

ピボット調整可のアイコン。

ピボット

双方向性

*機能の説明用に再生された画像です。実際のご利用時とは異なる可能性があります。

快適なビジュアル

リーダーモード

リーダーモードは色温度と輝度を調整して目の疲れを軽減し、モニターでの文書閲覧に適した視聴環境を提供します。

フリッカーセーフ

フリッカーセーフは画面上の目には見えないフリッカーを軽減し、眼精疲労を和らげます。

*機能の説明用に再生された画像です。実際のご利用時とは異なる可能性があります。

*上記機能はユーザーが使用する実際の使用状況により異なる可能性があります。

CLI（コマンドラインインターフェース）

モニターの高度な管理

LGビジネスモニターは、効率的なデバイス管理用ソフトウェアであるCLI（コマンドラインインターフェース）を提供します。ITマネージャーはファームウェアを更新して、サーバープログラム経由でビデオモード、輝度、バッチのレスポンスタイムなどの設定を調整できます。

*機能の説明用に再生された画像です。実際のご利用時とは異なる可能性があります。

*CLI（コマンドラインインターフェース）機能は購入モニターにサポートされた機能としてのみ使用でき、サポートされる機能はモデルにより異なります。

指ハートのロゴ。

すべての人の生活を向上

27BA550は、ENERGY STARやEPEATなどの複数の規格に対応しています。

  • TCOロゴ。

    TCO certified

  • ENERGY STARのロゴ。

    ENERGY STAR certified

  • PCFロゴ。

    PCF certified

  • EPEAT®ロゴ。

    EPEAT® registered

プリント

全てのスペック