ワイヤレス接続で学業もエンタメも1台でこなせる新しいモニターが大学生協で採用される理由とは

  【北海道大学生活協同組合様】

ワイヤレス接続で学業もエンタメも​1台でこなせる新しいモニターが​大学生協で採用される理由とは​

お客様採用事例
「LG MyView Smart Monitor 27SR50F-W」

北海道大学の学生が認めた。
ワイヤレス接続で学業もエンタメも
1台でこなせる
新しいモニターが大学生協で採用される理由とは

【北海道大学生活協同組合様】

スマートモニターの革新性に着目したのが、北海道大学生活協同組合（以下、北大生協）の工藤 綋将氏。​

時代の最先端を生きる大学生たちのライフスタイルにスマートモニターがマッチすると考えた工藤氏は、​2024年初から、27インチスマートモニター「27SR50F-W」を、北大生協での販売製品として採用しました。​

 

 

なぜ、いまの大学生にスマートモニターが刺さるのか。学生の毎日に寄り添う生協の目線から見た、​その魅力を聞きました。​

【製品紹介】​

27インチのフルHDスマートモニター。webOSの搭載により、パソコンに​接続せずともモニター単体で、YouTubeやNetflix などのVOD視聴が可でき、​対応するVODサービスの数は600以上。更に無線での画面ミラーリングなど、​従来のモニターとは異なる使い方ができる。
液晶パネルは視野角が広く​色再現性が高いIPSパネルを搭載し、動画編集などのクリエイティブな作業にも最適。​モニターにオリジナルのOSを搭載するという発想から生まれた、​新感覚のパーソナルデバイス。​

取材にご協力いただいたお客様

北大生協 店舗事業部 次長。大学内にある生協の店舗づくりや​販売する製品の選定を行う。学生のライフスタイルに合った​製品を揃えるため、道外で行われる展示会にも積極的に足を運ぶ。​

時代とともに変化する、学生が必要とするITデバイス​​

 

工藤氏が所属する北大生協のミッションは、北大生の生活に寄り添ったサポートをあらゆる面で提供すること。​

教科書や書籍、ITデバイスなど、学生生活の必需品の販売はもちろん、食堂の運営、住まいやアルバイト先の紹介​など、その範囲は多岐にわたります。​


 

 

北大生協がいま力を入れている事業のひとつが、IT関連のサポートです。新入生向けのパソコン講座の内容を​リニューアルしたほか、生協で販売するIT関連製品ラインナップの拡充などの取り組みを進めています。​

 

 

「コロナ禍を経たいま、学生のライフスタイルは大きく変わってきています。まず、オンライン・オンデマンドの​授業が増えたことで、授業を受ける場所は大学内だけではなくなりました。また北大に限った話ではありませんが、​大学がパソコン室を閉鎖する傾向にあるので、ノートパソコンを常に持ち歩く学生が増えています。​そんな時代ですから、学生が求めるデバイスの性質も、以前とは変わってきています」（工藤氏）​

 

 

環境の変化によって、マイパソコンの価値は、学生にとって非常に大きいものとなりました。それにつれて、​パソコン周辺機器の重要度も増してきています。そんななか工藤氏は、いまどきの大学生にマッチする、​学業の更なる充実につながる“新しい価値”のある製品を探していました。​

生協の店舗の入り口付近には、お部屋やアルバイト先を紹介する掲示が​ありました。北大生協は、学生の生活全体を支える存在なのです

北大生協では、ITデバイス専門の販売コーナーを設置。パソコンや​タブレット、モニター、周辺アクセサリなどを販売しています​

VODの再生機能が現役学生に好評。「テレビがいらなくなる」の声も​

 

2023年8月、各大学の生協向けに企業が製品をPRする展示会で、工藤氏はLGのスマートモニターに出会いました。​

その存在を知ってすぐに「いまの学生にマッチする製品だ」と感じたそうです。​

 

 

 

「いまの学生には、テレビよりVODを視聴するという人が多いです。スマートモニターは、ほかのデバイスに​接続せずともVODを見られますし、サブモニターとしても使えます。学習時から余暇のエンタメまで、あらゆる​シーンで活躍できるんです。また、学生の家は広さが限られているので、置けるアイテム数は多くありません。​学生の多様なニーズを一台で満たせるというのは、その意味でもメリットがあります。製品の説明を聞いて、​これならいけると思い、すぐにサンプルの貸し出しを依頼しました」（工藤氏）

 

 

展示会での出会いののち、工藤氏は北大生協に所属する学生アドバイザー5人にヒアリングを実施。​

スマートモニターを生協で扱うことについて、意見を聞きました。そこでは5人全員が採用に賛成したといい​「VODが見られるのがいい」「テレビがいらなくなる」などの声があがったそうです。​現役学生からの太鼓判も押されたスマートモニターは、2024年春から、北大生協の店頭に並ぶことになりました。​

付属のリモコンには、一度押すだけで「Netflix」などのVODを​起動できるボタンがついています​

北大生協の店頭に展示されているスマートモニター​

Wi-Fiを介した無線接続でパソコンとスマートモニターを繋げば、​画面を拡張・ミラーリングできます。従来のモニターにはない、​画期的な機能です

大学生の生活を支えるITデバイスとして

 

北大生協では、毎年入ってくる新入生に対してノートパソコンを販売しており、その数は1年あたりおよそ500台。スマートモニターはそのノートパソコンとのセットで販売され、2024年1月末時点で約50台が売れているそうです。​工藤氏は「最終的には150台を目標にしたい」と語ります。​

 

 

 

「コロナ禍を経て学生のライフスタイルが変わったことで、授業の受講からレポートなどの課題作成まで、​大学に行かずとも済ませられるケースが多くなりました。家での時間を充実させるITデバイスの存在意義は大きく​なっていると思います。自宅での様々なシーンで活躍してくれるスマートモニターは、いまを生きる学生に向けて、​生協として自信を持っておすすめできる製品です」（工藤氏）​

 

 

大学生は、たくさんの知識を学び、多くの出会いを得る時期です。日々の勉学はもちろん、映画やドラマ、​アニメの鑑賞も、新たな刺激を受ける機会となります。スマートモニターはその出会いを支えるITデバイスとして、​学生たちの生活に寄り添っていきます。​

【LG担当者コメント】​

2024年より有線接続からの解放（不要）の時代に入ります。「LG MyView Smart Monitor」で​キャンパスライフをより楽しんでいただけると確信しています。是非、北大生協の店頭で体感してみてください。​

