ワイヤレス接続で学業もエンタメも1台でこなせる新しいモニターが大学生協で採用される理由とは

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
お客様採用事例
「LG MyView Smart Monitor 27SR50F-W」
北海道大学の学生が認めた。
ワイヤレス接続で学業もエンタメも
1台でこなせる
新しいモニターが大学生協で採用される理由とは
【北海道大学生活協同組合様】