LG 4K HOTEL TV US660Hシリーズ

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

サポート

LG 4K HOTEL TV US660Hシリーズ

55US660H

LG 4K HOTEL TV US660Hシリーズ

(3)
画面を映した正面画像

LG 4K HOTEL TV

LG Hotel TVは、Pro:Centricソリューションによるクリアな4K画質及び効率的なコンテンツ管理をサポートします。さらに、さまざまなお客様のニーズに対応するWebOSは、カスタマイズされたコンテンツをより簡単な方法で提供します。

LG 4K HOTEL TV

※画像はイメージです。

ホテルの部屋にテレビがある。テレビ画面は明るくクリアである。
テレビで演出する

質の高いおもてなし

※画像はイメージです。

テレビが webOS によるアート作品を表示している。

webOSが提供する
快適な操作性

LGのTVに搭載されたwebOSによって、さまざまなサービスや映像エンジンによる鮮明で美しい映像を提供します。また、新たに絵画のように表示させるギャラリーモードやデザイン性の高い時計の表示など、ディスプレイを通してお部屋を贅沢に演出します。

※画像はイメージです。

テレビの SoftAP 機能を使って、携帯電話、ノートパソコン、タブレットなど他のデバイスに接続している。

テレビがルーターになる

ソフトウェア対応アクセスポイント（SoftAP）は、TVを無線ホットスポットとして使用できる「仮想」Wi-Fi機能です。お客様がご自身のデバイスをSoftAPに接続することで、Wi-Fiを使用することができます。また、ブリッジモードをサポートしており、管理者は信号の強さや、SoftAPのパスワードなど各部屋の状態を管理できます。

※SoftAPは、テレビの電源をオンにした後、メニューから設定が必要です。 ※スマートミラーリングは同時には動作しない場合があります。 ※画像はイメージです。

ある人がホテルモードでテレビの設定を操作している。

ホテルモードで
素早く最適化

チャンネル選択やボリュームなど、共用エリアのテレビの設定をコントロールできます。ホテルモードに設定している際は、テレビの設定を自動的にリセットすることも可能です。

※画像はイメージです。

ディスプレイにクイックメニューというユーザーフレンドリーで使いやすいサービスが表示されている。

ホテルテレビ
専用メニューを用意

いままでにない簡単で使いやすい操作メニューを提供します。新たにプロモーションビデオ作成ツールを追加。ホームメニューの利便性が大幅に向上しました。さらに、Quick Managerを使用すれば、同一のネットワーク上のテレビに情報配信が可能になり、それぞれの部屋に最適なソリューションの提供が可能になります。

※画像はイメージです。

ディスプレイの設定データを USB に保存して、他のディスプレイに転送することが可能。

USBで設定を共有

USBデータクローニング機能を搭載。それぞれ個別にテレビの設定を変更しなくても、ひとつのテレビで設定した内容をUSBストレージにコピーして、USBプラグインによって他のテレビに適用することができます。

※画像はイメージです。

テレビが挨拶メッセージの画像を表示している。

ウェルカムページで
おもてなしを演出

複数の映像や画像を表示する機能を備えており、さまざまなウェルカムメッセージを表示でき、一歩進んだお客様のおもてなしができます。

※画像はイメージです。

女性が音声認識を搭載したリモコンに話しかけてテレビを操作している。

スマホの音楽を
テレビで

Bluetooth Sound Sync機能でモバイル機器をテレビに接続すれば、モバイル機器の音楽をテレビのスピーカーから流すことができます。

※Bluetooth Sound Sync対応のiOS機器またはAndroid機器が必要です。 ※画像はイメージです。

プリント

全てのスペック

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital

ISDB-T/S/S3

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Pro:Centric Smart

あり

Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

あり

webRTC (Real Time Communication)

あり

INFO

Category

Pro:Centric Smart

VIDEO

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

あり

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

あり

ACCESSORIES

Power Cable

YES (1.5M / Angle Type)

Remote type

S-Con / MMR（オプション）

MECHANICAL

Kensington Lock

あり

VESA Compatible

300 x 300 mm

POWER SPEC.

Power Consumption(Max)

161W

Power Consumption(Typ)

134W

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100V 50/60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

0.5W 以下

STANDARD

EMC

CE

Safety

CB

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

Healthcare Headphone Mode

あり

DISPLAY

Brightness (Typ.)

400 nit

Resolution

4K Ultra HD（3,840 x 2,160）

Size (Inch)

55

AUDIO (SOUND)

AI Acoustic Tuning

あり（対応、MMR が必要）

AI Sound

あり

LG Sound Sync

あり

Speaker (Audio Output)

20W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

1244 x 726 x 87.1 mm

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

1244 x 786 x 231 mm

Weight in Shipping

19.5 kg

Weight without Stand

14.3 kg

Weight with Stand

14.5 kg

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

15.5/15.5/15.5/22.3 mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

17.0/17.0/17.0/23.8 mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

1360 x 835 x 175 mm

CONNECTIVITIES

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

あり

External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

あり

HDMI In

あり（3 個）

Headphone Out

あり

RF In

あり（2 個）

RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

2 (Ethernet, Aux)

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

あり（フォンジャック）

USB (Ver.)

あり（2 個 / 2.0）

SMART FUNCTION

Bluetooth

あり

Bluetooth Audio Playback

あり

DIAL

あり

Gallery Mode

あり

HDMI-ARC

あり（HDMI2）

IoT

あり

Magic Remote Compatibility

あり（対応）

Mood Display

あり

Screen Share

あり

Soft AP

あり

Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

あり

Web Browser

あり

webOS version

webOS 5.0

Wi-Fi

あり

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

BEACON

あり

NTP sync timer

あり

RTC (Real Time Clock)

あり

Video Tag

あり（ビデオ 2 つ）

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

Conformal Coating

あり

Diagnostics

あり（IP リモート）

Energy Saving mode

あり

External Speaker Out / Line Out

あり（外部スピーカー Out）

EzManager

あり

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

あり

HTNG-CEC (Version)

あり（1.4）

Insert Image

あり

Instant ON

あり

IR Out

あり（RS-232C、HDMI）

Lock mode

あり（限定）

Multi IR Code

あり

Port Block

あり

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

あり

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

あり（1.4）

SNMP

あり

USB Cloning

あり

V-Lan Tag

あり

Wake on RF

あり

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

あり

Welcome Video

あり

WOL

あり

DESIGN

Front Color

Ceramic Black

Stand Type

2 極

Tool Name

UM73