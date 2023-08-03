LG 4K HOTEL TV US660Hシリーズ

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 4K HOTEL TV
※SoftAPは、テレビの電源をオンにした後、メニューから設定が必要です。 ※スマートミラーリングは同時には動作しない場合があります。 ※画像はイメージです。
※Bluetooth Sound Sync対応のiOS機器またはAndroid機器が必要です。 ※画像はイメージです。
全てのスペック
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
あり
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
-
あり
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
-
あり
-
Category
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
Digital
-
ISDB-T/S/S3
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
-
あり
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
-
あり
-
Power Cable
-
YES (1.5M / Angle Type)
-
Remote type
-
S-Con / MMR（オプション）
-
Kensington Lock
-
あり
-
VESA Compatible
-
300 x 300 mm
-
Power Consumption(Max)
-
185W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
-
164W
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100V 50/60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
0.5W 以下
-
EMC
-
CE
-
Safety
-
CB
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
-
あり
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
1463 x 850 x 87.8 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
1463 x 914 x 269 mm
-
Weight in Shipping
-
28.4 kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
21.3 kg
-
Weight with Stand
-
21.6 kg
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
-
15.5/15.5/15.5/22.3 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
-
17.0/17.0/17.0/23.8 mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
-
1600 x 970 x 190 mm
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
400 nit
-
Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD（3,840 x 2,160）
-
Size (Inch)
-
65
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
あり（対応、MMR が必要）
-
AI Sound
-
あり
-
LG Sound Sync
-
あり
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
-
20W
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
あり
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
-
あり
-
HDMI In
-
あり（3 個）
-
Headphone Out
-
あり
-
RF In
-
あり（2 個）
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
-
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
-
あり（フォンジャック）
-
USB (Ver.)
-
あり（2 個 / 2.0）
-
Bluetooth
-
あり
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
-
あり
-
DIAL
-
あり
-
Gallery Mode
-
あり
-
HDMI-ARC
-
あり（HDMI2）
-
IoT
-
あり
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
-
あり（対応）
-
Mood Display
-
あり
-
Screen Share
-
あり
-
Soft AP
-
あり
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
-
あり
-
Web Browser
-
あり
-
webOS version
-
webOS 5.0
-
Wi-Fi
-
あり
-
BEACON
-
あり
-
NTP sync timer
-
あり
-
RTC (Real Time Clock)
-
あり
-
Video Tag
-
あり（ビデオ 2 つ）
-
Conformal Coating
-
あり
-
Diagnostics
-
あり（IP リモート）
-
Energy Saving mode
-
あり
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
-
あり（外部スピーカー Out）
-
EzManager
-
あり
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
-
あり
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
-
あり（1.4）
-
Insert Image
-
あり
-
Instant ON
-
あり
-
IR Out
-
あり（RS-232C、HDMI）
-
Lock mode
-
あり（限定）
-
Multi IR Code
-
あり
-
Port Block
-
あり
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
-
あり
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
-
あり（1.4）
-
SNMP
-
あり
-
USB Cloning
-
あり
-
V-Lan Tag
-
あり
-
Wake on RF
-
あり
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
あり
-
Welcome Video
-
あり
-
WOL
-
あり
-
Front Color
-
Ceramic Black
-
Stand Type
-
2 極
-
Tool Name
-
UM73
-
製品の登録
長く安心して製品をお使いいただくための第一歩。ぜひご登録ください。
-
製品サポートFAQ
製品の使い方やお困りごとの解決方法をご案内しています。
-
お買い物サポート
注文履歴・FAQ
-
修理のご相談・お申し込み
出張修理・宅配修理を承ります
-
Live chat *オンラインショップ専用
オペレーターとWebチャット
月～土(年末年始は除く) 10時～17時
-
LINE
オペレーターとLINE
月～日(年末年始は除く)
ご返信は9時～18時、メッセージは24時間受付中
-
お電話
日本人スタッフが対応
月～土(年末年始は除く) 9時～18時
-
Eメール
月～日(年末年始は除く)
ご返信は9時～18時、メッセージは24時間受付中