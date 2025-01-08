About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LGセルフオーダー用キオスク

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

サポート

LGセルフオーダー用キオスク

27KC3K-C

LGセルフオーダー用キオスク

()
  • はめ込み画像での正面図
  • 正面画像
  • -45°の側面画像
  • -90°の背面画像
  • +45°の側面画像
  • +90°の背面画像
  • 背面画像
  • 上面画像
はめ込み画像での正面図
正面画像
-45°の側面画像
-90°の背面画像
+45°の側面画像
+90°の背面画像
背面画像
上面画像

主な機能

  • タッチ感度が高い27インチディスプレイ
  • インテリアにマッチするデザイン
  • Windows OS

ファミリーレストランのキオスクで、女性が食事を注文している。

*画像はイメージです。

コーミングベージュの
インテリアにマッチするデザイン

2トーンのコーミングベージュとシームレスなデザインが、設置空間のインテリアと美しく調和します。

2トーンのベージュのキオスクが並んで設置されている。キオスクは店舗のインテリアの雰囲気と調和している。

*画像はイメージです。

スクリーンに、店舗のさまざまなメニューが色鮮やかに表示されている。

27インチ
スクリーン

より多くの情報を見せられて、商品の魅力を鮮やに伝えるな27インチディスプレイが、お客様によりスムーズなオーダー環境を提供します。また、大型のサイネージとしても利用可能。スタンバイモードのときは広告を表示させることもできます。

*画像はイメージです。

キオスクの下部に設置された内蔵ドロワーには、レシートプリンターとカードリーダーが設置されています。ドロワーを開けるだけで、これらのデバイスを管理できます。

メンテナンスも
簡単に

ドロワータイプデザインのキオスクなら、レシートプリンター、カードリーダーなどのデバイス管理も簡単です。ただドロワーを開けるだけ。本体を分解する必要はありません。

*画像はイメージです。

27KC3PK-CWはWindows® 10 IoT Enterpriseを実装しています。

Windows OS

Windows 10 IoT Enterpriseを採用し、さまざまな周辺機器やアプリケーションとの高い互換性が実現しました。

*画像はイメージです。

多様な支払い方法

バーコード、二次元コード、ICチップカード*、MSTカード*など、さまざまな支払い方法をサポートしています。また、プリンターが内蔵されているため、別途機器を用意することなくレシートを印刷できます。

27KC3PK-CWは、バーコード、QRコード、ICチップカード、MSTカードをサポートしています。

*この機能をサポートするには、地域の決済企業によるEMV端末が必要です。　*画像はイメージです。

製品情報

*画像はイメージです。

プリント

全てのスペック

付属品

  • ベーシック

    Power Cable(1.5m)

  • オプション

    NICE TCM stand

接続性

  • USB In

    USB3.2 Type A(4)

  • オーディオイン

    O(1)

  • オーディオ Out

    O(1)

  • HDMI Out

    O(1)

  • RGB In

    O(1, Out)

  • RS232C In

    O(3), (1*RS232/422/485, 2*RS232 5/12/Ring switch by BIOS)

環境条件

  • 動作湿度

    10 % to 80 %

  • 動作温度

    0 °C to 40 °C

機械的仕様

  • ベゼルカラー

    Calming Beige (Desktop)

  • モニター寸法（W x H x D）

    364.3 x 812 x 219.8 mm (w/o Cradle)
    364.3 x 812 x 341.4 mm (w/ Cradle)

  • VESA 標準マウントインターフェース

    600 x 400

  • 重量（ヘッド）

    13.9Kg (w/o Cradle) / 14.3Kg (w/ Cradle)

パネル

  • コントラスト比

    1,000:1

  • アスペクト比

    16:9

  • バックライトタイプ

    Edge

  • 輝度

    300nit

  • カラー深度（色の数）

    8bit(D), 16.7 Million colors

  • 色域

    BT709 95%

  • ネイティブ解像度

    1920x1080 (FHD)

  • 動作時間（時間/日）

    16/7

  • パネルテクノロジー

    IPS (In-cell touch)

  • ポートレートモード（縦置き）/ランドスケープモード（横置き）

    O / O

  • リフレッシュレート

    60Hz

  • 応答速度

    9ms (G to G)

  • 画面サイズ（インチ）

    27"

  • 表面処理（ヘイズ）

    Haze 25%

  • 視聴角度（H x V）

    178 X 178

電源

  • 電源

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • 電力タイプ

    Built-In Power

電力消費

  • 代表値

    40W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • 電源オフ

    0.5W

サウンド

  • スピーカー（内蔵）

    O (Stereo Max 2W x 2 (built-in))