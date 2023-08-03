About Cookies on This Site

湾曲可能なフレキシブルな有機ELモニター

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

サポート

55EF5K-P

湾曲可能なフレキシブルな有機ELモニター

ディスプレイを超えたアート空間

※画像はイメージです。
有機ELパネルは変形が可能。いままでのディスプレイデバイスでは考えられなかった自由度の高い設置が可能に。本製品を複数台使用して､アーチ、波状など、さまざまなディスプレイを形成し、いまだかつて見たこともないインパクトが可能に。

※画像はイメージです。
空間にフィットするデザイン設計

拡張可能な画面サイズ

画面のサイズは、水平かつ垂直にディスプレイを傾けることにより、ユーザーが求めている大きさに設定できます。これにより、驚くほど没入感のある視聴体験を提供します。

※画像はイメージです。
空間にフィットするデザイン設計

美しいデザイン

自発光のLG OLEDは液晶では必要なバックライトや液晶層等を必要としないため、フレキシブルな設計や驚くほどの軽量化、スリムデザインを実現します。

湾曲可能なフレキシブルな有機ELモニター

※画像はイメージです。

比類ない高画質

有機ELパネルによる本物の黒

本物の黒を表現できる有機ELならではの高コントラスト。 深い色合いとメリハリのある映像表現が、美しく実物に近い質感を表現します。

※画像はイメージです。

 

比類ない高画質

本物の黒を再現

従来の液晶モニターはバックライトの光を遮断できず、黒はやや白味がかった黒に近い色で表現されていました。
有機ELは各素子が自発光するので、電気信号がなければ光を発することなく漆黒が再現できます。

※画像はイメージです。

フレキシブルなデザイン

より自由な映像表現

自由に曲げられて、縦/横置きにも対応。いままで見たことのない形状による没入感あふれる映像が、新しい映像世界を提供。通りかかる人を魅了します。

※画像はイメージです。

フレキシブルなデザイン

オンサイトカスタマイゼーション

55EF5Fシリーズは、革新的かつフレキシブルなデザインのまったく新しいアプローチを取ることができます。オプションの曲率作業用機器で要件に応じて、さまざまな凸面と凹面の曲率のディスプレイの調整をサポートします。

※曲率作業用の機器は別途購入する必要があります。LG営業担当者に連絡して、詳細を確認してください。※画像はイメージです。

LAN デイジーチェーン管理
優れたパフォーマンス

LAN デイジーチェーン管理

LANを介したデイジーチェーンにより、ディスプレイの操作・モニタリングが可能。データ送信だけでなく、一度に全機のファームウェアをアップデートすることもでき、管理の負荷を軽減します。

※画像はイメージです。

同期プレイバック
優れたパフォーマンス

同期プレイバック

高性能なSoC(システムオンチップ)によって、ディスプレイを多数設置してもラグなく動画を表示します。
ご導入・ご購入前のお問い合わせ
プリント

全てのスペック

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

あり（1 個）

Audio In

なし

Audio Out

あり

Daisy Chain

入力：HDMI、DP / 出力：DP

DP In

あり（HDCP 1.3）

DP Out

あり

DVI-D In

なし

External Speaker Out

なし

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

1.4

HDMI Out

なし

IR In

あり

IR Out

あり（共有 RS232C Out）

RGB In

なし

RJ45(LAN) In

あり（1 個）

RJ45(LAN) Out

あり

RS232C In

あり

RS232C Out

あり

Touch USB

なし

USB In

USB2.0 Type A（2 個）

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ePEAT(US only)

なし

ERP / Energy Star

あり / なし

Safety

CB / NRTL

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

内蔵電源

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

あり

Mobile CMS

あり

Promota

なし

SuperSign Cloud

なし

SuperSign CMS

あり

SuperSign Control+

あり

SuperSign WB

あり

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

なし

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

該当なし

Direct Sunlight

該当なし

IP Rating

該当なし

Overlay Touch Compatibility

該当なし

Power Protection

該当なし

Smart Calibration

該当なし

Tilt (Face down)

Max. 90 degree

Tilt (Face up)

Max. 90 degree

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

1054 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1085 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.

318W

Power off

0.5W

Typ.

116W (IEC 62087)

Smart Energy Saving (70%)

該当なし

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, FFC Cables(220mmx4ea for connection between panel and Signage box), DP Cable(2M), LAN Cable(1.5M), RS232 Cable(4P-4P,1.5M), LC Cable(VLC,3M), Tape(4ea for Cabling), Screw(M3xL4.5,30ea / M3xL5.5,50ea / M3x3.5,10ea), Shield Cover Assy", Tiling Set Fixer 6ea, Flex Bar 2ea

Optional

なし

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

なし

Auto Brightness Sensor

なし

BLU Sensor

なし

Current Sensor

なし

FAN (Built-in)

あり

Humidity Sensor

なし

Internal Memory (eMMC)

16GB

Local Key Operation

なし

Pixel Sensor

なし

Power Indicator

なし

Proximity Sensor

なし

Temperature Sensor

あり

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

なし

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Auto Set ID

あり

Backlight Sync

なし

Beacon

なし

Booting Logo Image

なし

Brightness Compensation

なし

Cisco Certification

なし

Control Manager

あり

Crestron Connected

あり

External Input Rotation

あり

Fail over

あり

Gapless Playback

あり

Group Manager

あり

HDMI-CEC

あり

ISM Method

あり

Local Contents Scheduling

あり

Local Network Sync

あり

Network Ready

なし

No Signal Image

なし

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 4.0

PBP

なし

PIP

なし

Play via URL

なし

PM mode

あり

Pro:Idiom

あり

RS232C Sync

あり

Scan Inversion

あり

Screen Rotation

あり

Screen Share

なし

Setting Data Cloning

あり

SI Server Setting

あり

Smart Energy Saving

なし

SNMP

あり

Status Mailing

あり

Tile Mode Setting

あり

USB Plug & Play

あり

Video Tag

あり（ビデオタグ 4 個）

Wake on LAN

あり

webRTC

なし

W/B Setting by Grey scale

なし

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 0.6/6.7/6.7/0.6mm (Portrait, Off Bezel)T/R/L/B : 5.0/13.2/7.8/5.0mm (Portrait, On Bezel)

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1360 x 842 x 252mm

Handle

なし

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

701.4 x 1219.7 x 38.0mm (Portrait, Head, with Pemnut)701.4 x 1219.7 x 12.4mm (Portrait, Head, without Pemnut)413 x 353 x 57.3mm (Signage Box)

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

該当なし

Packed Weight

17.6Kg (Portrait)

VESA Standard Mount Interface

該当なし

Weight (Head)

7.0Kg (Portrait, Head)3.5Kg (Signage Box)

Weight (Head+Stand)

該当なし

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

該当なし

OPS Type compatible

該当なし

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Transparency

該当なし

Contrast Ratio

150,000:1

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

Back Light Type

OLED

Brightness

150/400nit (APL 100%/25%)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

10 億 7 千万色

Color Gamut

BT709 120%

Dynamic CR

なし

Life time

30,000 時間（代表値）

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

18/7（可動コンテンツのみ）

Panel Technology

OLED

Portait / Landscape

あり / なし

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

該当なし

Refresh Rate

120Hz

Response Time

1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)

Screen Size (Inch)

55

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 0%