湾曲可能なフレキシブルな有機ELモニター
ディスプレイを超えたアート空間
拡張可能な画面サイズ
美しいデザイン
湾曲可能なフレキシブルな有機ELモニター
※画像はイメージです。
より自由な映像表現
※曲率作業用の機器は別途購入する必要があります。LG営業担当者に連絡して、詳細を確認してください。
全てのスペック
-
HDMI In
-
あり（1 個）
-
Audio In
-
なし
-
Audio Out
-
あり
-
Daisy Chain
-
入力：HDMI、DP / 出力：DP
-
DP In
-
あり（HDCP 1.3）
-
DP Out
-
あり
-
DVI-D In
-
なし
-
External Speaker Out
-
なし
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
1.4
-
HDMI Out
-
なし
-
IR In
-
あり
-
IR Out
-
あり（共有 RS232C Out）
-
RGB In
-
なし
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
あり（1 個）
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
あり
-
RS232C In
-
あり
-
RS232C Out
-
あり
-
Touch USB
-
なし
-
USB In
-
USB2.0 Type A（2 個）
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
なし
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
あり / なし
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
内蔵電源
-
Connected Care
-
あり
-
Mobile CMS
-
あり
-
Promota
-
なし
-
SuperSign Cloud
-
なし
-
SuperSign CMS
-
あり
-
SuperSign Control+
-
あり
-
SuperSign WB
-
あり
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
なし
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
該当なし
-
Direct Sunlight
-
該当なし
-
IP Rating
-
該当なし
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
該当なし
-
Power Protection
-
該当なし
-
Smart Calibration
-
該当なし
-
Tilt (Face down)
-
Max. 90 degree
-
Tilt (Face up)
-
Max. 90 degree
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
1054 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1085 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Max.
-
318W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Typ.
-
116W (IEC 62087)
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
-
該当なし
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, FFC Cables(220mmx4ea for connection between panel and Signage box), DP Cable(2M), LAN Cable(1.5M), RS232 Cable(4P-4P,1.5M), LC Cable(VLC,3M), Tape(4ea for Cabling), Screw(M3xL4.5,30ea / M3xL5.5,50ea / M3x3.5,10ea), Shield Cover Assy", Tiling Set Fixer 6ea, Flex Bar 2ea
-
Optional
-
なし
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
なし
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
なし
-
BLU Sensor
-
なし
-
Current Sensor
-
なし
-
FAN (Built-in)
-
あり
-
Humidity Sensor
-
なし
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
16GB
-
Local Key Operation
-
なし
-
Pixel Sensor
-
なし
-
Power Indicator
-
なし
-
Proximity Sensor
-
なし
-
Temperature Sensor
-
あり
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
なし
-
Auto Set ID
-
あり
-
Backlight Sync
-
なし
-
Beacon
-
なし
-
Booting Logo Image
-
なし
-
Brightness Compensation
-
なし
-
Cisco Certification
-
なし
-
Control Manager
-
あり
-
Crestron Connected
-
あり
-
External Input Rotation
-
あり
-
Fail over
-
あり
-
Gapless Playback
-
あり
-
Group Manager
-
あり
-
HDMI-CEC
-
あり
-
ISM Method
-
あり
-
Local Contents Scheduling
-
あり
-
Local Network Sync
-
あり
-
Network Ready
-
なし
-
No Signal Image
-
なし
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
-
webOS 4.0
-
PBP
-
なし
-
PIP
-
なし
-
Play via URL
-
なし
-
PM mode
-
あり
-
Pro:Idiom
-
あり
-
RS232C Sync
-
あり
-
Scan Inversion
-
あり
-
Screen Rotation
-
あり
-
Screen Share
-
なし
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
あり
-
SI Server Setting
-
あり
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
なし
-
SNMP
-
あり
-
Status Mailing
-
あり
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
あり
-
USB Plug & Play
-
あり
-
Video Tag
-
あり（ビデオタグ 4 個）
-
Wake on LAN
-
あり
-
webRTC
-
なし
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
-
なし
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L/B : 0.6/6.7/6.7/0.6mm (Portrait, Off Bezel)T/R/L/B : 5.0/13.2/7.8/5.0mm (Portrait, On Bezel)
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1360 x 842 x 252mm
-
Handle
-
なし
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
701.4 x 1219.7 x 38.0mm (Portrait, Head, with Pemnut)701.4 x 1219.7 x 12.4mm (Portrait, Head, without Pemnut)413 x 353 x 57.3mm (Signage Box)
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
該当なし
-
Packed Weight
-
17.6Kg (Portrait)
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
-
該当なし
-
Weight (Head)
-
7.0Kg (Portrait, Head)3.5Kg (Signage Box)
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
該当なし
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
該当なし
-
OPS Type compatible
-
該当なし
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Transparency
-
該当なし
-
Contrast Ratio
-
150,000:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
Back Light Type
-
OLED
-
Brightness
-
150/400nit (APL 100%/25%)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
10 億 7 千万色
-
Color Gamut
-
BT709 120%
-
Dynamic CR
-
なし
-
Life time
-
30,000 時間（代表値）
-
Native Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
18/7（可動コンテンツのみ）
-
Panel Technology
-
OLED
-
Portait / Landscape
-
あり / なし
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
-
該当なし
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz
-
Response Time
-
1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
55
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 0%
-
