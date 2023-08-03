About Cookies on This Site

透過型OLEDサイネージ

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

サポート

透過型OLEDサイネージ

55EW5G-V

透過型OLEDサイネージ

(1)

透過型有機ELディスプレイ

有機ELだから可能な、高精細かつ色鮮やかな透明ディスプレイは、周囲との調和や新たな空間を演出します。

透過型有機ELディスプレイ

※画像はイメージです。

優れた透過性

優れた透過性

LGの透過有機ELサイネージは、複雑な液晶構造やバックライトが不要なため、一般的な液晶の透過ディスプレイと比べ、薄さと高い透過性を実現しています。

※LG WFBシリーズとの比較。※画像はイメージです。

比類ない高画質

比類ない高画質

ピクセル自発光の有機ELだからこそ、透明なディスプレイでも高精細かつ、正確で鮮やかな再現が可能になりました。

ディスプレイを保護
強化ガラス

ディスプレイを保護

厚さ3mmの強化ガラスを採用し、ディスプレイを傷や衝撃から守ります。

※画像はイメージです。

カスタマイズや拡張が可能
空間との調和

カスタマイズや拡張が可能

LGの透明有機ELサイネージは、半組み立て状態のディスプレイとして設計されています。これにより、既存の構造やスペースに合わせてさまざまな方法で設置することができます。

※設置アクセサリーは付属していません。※画像はイメージです。

プリント

全てのスペック

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

あり（1 個）

Audio In

なし

Audio Out

あり

Daisy Chain

入力：HDMI、DP / 出力：DP

DP In

あり（HDCP 1.3）

DP Out

あり

DVI-D In

なし

External Speaker Out

なし

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

1.4

HDMI Out

なし

IR In

あり

IR Out

あり（共有 RS232C Out）

RGB In

なし

RJ45(LAN) In

あり（1 個）

RJ45(LAN) Out

あり

RS232C In

あり

RS232C Out

あり

Touch USB

なし

USB In

USB2.0 Type A（2 個）

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ePEAT(US only)

なし

ERP / Energy Star

あり / なし

Safety

CB / NRTL

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

内蔵電源

PROTECTION GLASS

Anti-Reflective

あり

Degree of Protection

該当なし

Infrared - Resistance (IR)

該当なし

Shatter-Proof

あり

Tempered / Chemical strengthening

化学強化

Thickness

3mm

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

あり

Mobile CMS

あり

Promota

なし

SuperSign Cloud

なし

SuperSign CMS

あり

SuperSign Control+

あり

SuperSign WB

あり

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

なし

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

該当なし

Direct Sunlight

該当なし

IP Rating

該当なし

Overlay Touch Compatibility

該当なし

Power Protection

該当なし

Smart Calibration

該当なし

Tilt (Face down)

該当なし

Tilt (Face up)

該当なし

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

853.03 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 955.39 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.

280W

Power off

0.5W

Typ.

171W (IEC 62087)

Smart Energy Saving (70%)

該当なし

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, MCX/Harness Cables(3000mmx4ea/3000mmx2ea for connection between panel and Signage Box), DP Cable(2M), LAN Cable(1.5M), RS232 Cable(4P-4P,1.5M), LC Cable(VLC,3M), Screw(M4xL22,12ea / M4 Nut,12ea / M3xL5.5,8ea / M3xL3.5,20ea), Shield Cover Assy", Rubber Damper 4ea, MCX cable Holder 4ea

Optional

Stand (ACC-S-EW5F, 2 Pole), Tiling (ACC-V-EW5F)

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

Interface

該当なし

Accuracy (Typ.)

該当なし

Available Object Size for Touch

該当なし

Multi Touch Point

該当なし

Operating System Support

該当なし

Protection Glass Thickness

該当なし

Protection Glass Transmission

該当なし

Response Time ("Paint" app on Windows 10 PC)

該当なし

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Auto Set ID

あり

Backlight Sync

なし

Beacon

なし

Booting Logo Image

なし

Brightness Compensation

なし

Cisco Certification

なし

Control Manager

あり

Crestron Connected

あり

External Input Rotation

あり

Fail over

あり

Gapless Playback

あり

Group Manager

あり

HDMI-CEC

あり

ISM Method

あり

Local Contents Scheduling

あり

Local Network Sync

あり

Network Ready

なし

No Signal Image

なし

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 4.0

PBP

なし

PIP

なし

Play via URL

なし

PM mode

あり

Pro:Idiom

あり

RS232C Sync

あり

Scan Inversion

なし

Screen Rotation

あり

Screen Share

なし

Setting Data Cloning

あり

SI Server Setting

あり

Smart Energy Saving

なし

SNMP

あり

Status Mailing

あり

Tile Mode Setting

あり

USB Plug & Play

あり

Video Tag

あり（ビデオタグ 4 個）

Wake on LAN

あり

webRTC

なし

W/B Setting by Grey scale

なし

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

なし

Auto Brightness Sensor

なし

BLU Sensor

なし

Current Sensor

なし

FAN (Built-in)

なし

Humidity Sensor

なし

Internal Memory (eMMC)

16GB

Local Key Operation

なし

Pixel Sensor

なし

Power Indicator

なし

Proximity Sensor

なし

Temperature Sensor

あり

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

なし

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Transparent

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 7.9/7.9/7.9/121.7mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1345 x 920 x 207mm

Handle

なし

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1225.5 x 810.1 x 6.6mm (Head)782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

該当なし

Packed Weight

23.2Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

該当なし

Weight (Head)

11.7Kg (Head)3.4Kg (Signage Box)

Weight (Head+Stand)

該当なし

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

該当なし

OPS Type compatible

該当なし

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Transparency

38% (SET)

Contrast Ratio

150,000:1

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

Back Light Type

OLED

Brightness

150/400nit (APL 100%/25%, without Glass)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

10 億 7 千万色

Color Gamut

BT709 120%

Dynamic CR

なし

Life time

30,000 時間（代表値）

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

18/7（可動コンテンツのみ）

Panel Technology

OLED

Portait / Landscape

あり / あり

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

該当なし

Refresh Rate

120Hz

Response Time

1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)

Screen Size (Inch)

55

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 3% (SET)