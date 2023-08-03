We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*画像はすべてイメージです。
*スタンドは別売です。
CES2022イノベーションアワード受賞
ビデオ会議に適した
オールインワンディスプレイ
Two people are having a video conference using One:Quick Flex in a space with an informal atmosphere. The other two people at another table behind them are having a conference while flipping One:Quick Flex vertically and marking or writing on it with a dedicated touch pen on the screen.
* カメラのミラーモードは特定のアプリでのみ利用できます。
* 画像はすべてイメージです。
画面に直接描画して効果的な会議を演出
よりディスプレイの明るさを活かすインセル型のタッチパネルを搭載したOne:Quick Flexがあなたのアイデアをより具体化します。専用タッチペンで、画面に直接メモや描画ができます。描いた内容はファイルに保存したり、モバイル機器にその場で共有できます。
* タッチペン 1 本が同梱されています。
* 画面への描画は専用アプリMicrosoft Whiteboardに対応しています。
*スタンドは別売りです。
*屋内専用です。可動式キャスターは適切な電源接続が必要です。
*スタンドは別売です。画面の回転は手動です。
*画面の回転は反時計回りです。
*アプリケーションによっては垂直表示できないものもあります。
*高さは手動で調整します。
*画像はイメージです。
*ホームダッシュボード(画面中央のアプリフォルダー)とランチャーでアプリの追加/削除する機能は、2022 年の第1四半期に対応予定です。
* 音声指示は英語と韓国語に対応しており、ご利用は一部の特定機能（電源、音量、ビルトインアプリ）に限定されます。
空間になじむ 洗練されたデザイン
滑らかな仕上がりのスタイリッシュなベージュ色で、インテリアとの相性も抜群です。
以下の環境でのご使用をおすすめします：
さまざまな使用シーンに合わせて使える可動スタンドに対応した 43インチ タッチスクリーン対応4Kディスプレイ 。
絵や文章を直接書き込んで自分の創造的なアイデアを説明できます。
クライアントとの打ち合わせやデモンストレーション、契約までもが1つの画面上でできます。
まるでその場にいるかのように、家族や親戚と会話ができます。
大切な家族や友達と、簡単でクリアなビデオコールができます。
効率的かつスピーディに、自宅での事務作業やビデオ会議ができます。
子供向けのインタラクティブな教育ツールで、授業中に描いた絵や文章を画像ファイルとして保存できます。
リアルタイムのオンライン教育に参加して、教材のメモを取ることができます。
*事例は情報の提供のみを目的としています。個別のソリューションやサービスは提供していません。
*画面構成や機能のサポートは、使用するアプリによって異なる場合があります。
*本製品は医療を目的とした開発・設計されていません。
全てのスペック
-
HDMI In
-
あり（2 個）
-
Audio In
-
なし
-
Audio Out
-
なし
-
DP In
-
あり（USB Type C）
-
DP Out
-
あり（USB Type C）
-
DVI-D In
-
なし
-
External Speaker Out
-
なし
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
2.2/1.4
-
HDMI Out
-
なし
-
IR In
-
なし
-
RGB In
-
なし
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
あり（1 個）
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
なし
-
RS232C In
-
なし
-
RS232C Out
-
なし
-
Touch USB
-
なし
-
USB In
-
USB3.1 Type A（2 個）、USB Type C（1 個）
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "B" / CE
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
なし
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
あり / なし
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
Wi-Fi
-
802.11ac
-
Bluetooth
-
Bluetooth 5.0
-
CPU
-
AMD Ryzen R1505G
-
Memory(RAM)
-
8GB
-
Storage
-
128GB
-
Built-in Apps
-
Chrome, Skype (Preloaded)Netflix, MS Whiteboard (Download link)
-
Camera_Field of View (FoV)
-
88°
-
Camera_Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Camera_Video Framing
-
該当なし
-
Camera_Zoom (ePTZ)
-
該当なし
-
Cloning
-
なし
-
Compatibility One:Quick Share
-
あり
-
File Sharing
-
あり
-
Graphic
-
AMD Radeon Vega
-
Home Dashboard
-
あり
-
Launcher Bar
-
あり
-
Meeting(Voice) Record
-
あり
-
MIC_Array
-
2ea
-
MIC_Beamforming
-
該当なし
-
MIC_Pickup Range
-
3m
-
One:Quick Remote Meeting
-
あり
-
OS ver.
-
Windows 10 IOT Enterprise (Basic)
-
Reader Mode (Bluelight)
-
あり
-
Screen Capture
-
あり
-
SplitView_Customized Template
-
なし
-
SplitView_Full / Half
-
あり
-
Warranty
-
3 Years (Panel)1 Year (PC Board)
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
なし
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
あり
-
BLU Sensor
-
なし
-
Current Sensor
-
なし
-
Humidity Sensor
-
なし
-
Local Key Operation
-
あり
-
Pixel Sensor
-
なし
-
Power Indicator
-
なし
-
Proximity Sensor
-
なし
-
Temperature Sensor
-
あり
-
HDMI-CEC
-
あり
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
あり
-
Wake on LAN
-
あり
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L/B : 13.9/13.9/13.9/16.5mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1056 x 690 x 152mm (without Stand)
-
Handle
-
なし
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
973.2 x 605.8 x 49.4mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
Floor stand : 973.2 x 1198.1 x 610.0mm (Landscape)Floor stand : 662.0 x 1360.9 x 610.0mm (Portrait)Desktop stand : 973.2 x 641.2 x 242.3mm
-
Packed Weight
-
15.1Kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
-
200 x 200 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
12.7Kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
15.4Kg (Head + Stand) 29.3Kg (Head + Floor Stand)
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
なし
-
OPS Type compatible
-
なし
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,000:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
Back Light Type
-
エッジ
-
Brightness
-
350nit (Typ.)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
10 億 7 千万色
-
Color Gamut
-
NTSC 72%
-
Dynamic CR
-
なし
-
Life time
-
50,000 時間（最小）
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Portait / Landscape
-
あり / あり
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
9ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
43
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 12%
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
内蔵電源
-
Connected Care
-
なし
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
あり（10W x 2）
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
該当なし
-
Direct Sunlight
-
該当なし
-
IP Rating
-
該当なし
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
該当なし
-
Power Protection
-
該当なし
-
Smart Calibration
-
該当なし
-
Tilt (Face down)
-
該当なし
-
Tilt (Face up)
-
該当なし
-
Basic
-
HDMI Cable, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Touch Pen, Pen tip, Manual, Regulation Book, Warranty Card, IG
-
Optional
-
1 pole Desktop Stand(ST-43HT), Floor Stand(ST-43HF)
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Max.
-
190W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Typ.
-
75W
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
-
30±10% (for HDMI1/2)
-
Interface
-
USB1.1
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
-
3.5mm
-
Available Object Size for Touch
-
Ø8 mm
-
Multi Touch Point
-
最大10 ポイント
-
Operating System Support
-
Windows 10 or higher
-
Protection Glass Thickness
-
該当なし
-
Protection Glass Transmission
-
該当なし
-
Response Time ("Paint" app on Windows 10 PC)
-
35ms ↓
-
製品の登録
長く安心して製品をお使いいただくための第一歩。ぜひご登録ください。
-
製品サポートFAQ
製品の使い方やお困りごとの解決方法をご案内しています。
-
お買い物サポート
注文履歴・FAQ
-
修理のご相談・お申し込み
出張修理・宅配修理を承ります
-
Live chat *オンラインショップ専用
オペレーターとWebチャット
月～土(年末年始は除く) 10時～17時
-
LINE
オペレーターとLINE
月～日(年末年始は除く)
ご返信は9時～18時、メッセージは24時間受付中
-
お電話
日本人スタッフが対応
月～土(年末年始は除く) 9時～18時
-
Eメール
月～日(年末年始は除く)
ご返信は9時～18時、メッセージは24時間受付中