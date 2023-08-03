About Cookies on This Site

One:Quick Flex

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

サポート

One:Quick Flex

43HT3WJ-B

One:Quick Flex

(1)
43HT3WJ-B　*画像はイメージです。*スタンドは別売です。

*画像はすべてイメージです。
*スタンドは別売です。

CES2022イノベーションアワード受賞

CES

CES2022

イノベーションアワード受賞

シンプルかつスピーディな

ビデオ会議に適した
オールインワンディスプレイ

Two people are having a video conference using One:Quick Flex in a space with an informal atmosphere. The other two people at another table behind them are having a conference while flipping One:Quick Flex vertically and marking or writing on it with a dedicated touch pen on the screen.

* カメラのミラーモードは特定のアプリでのみ利用できます。
* 画像はすべてイメージです。

The close-up images of the built-in microphones, camera, and speaker describing their key features.
シンプルかつスピーディな

ビデオ会議に適した
オールインワンディスプレイ

43インチ LG One:Quick Flexは、カメラ、マイク、スピーカーを内蔵。ビデオ会議への設定の手間がなく、オンライン会議やビデオ通話にスピーディに接続、快適に使用できます。

画面に直接描画して効果的な会議を演出

よりディスプレイの明るさを活かすインセル型のタッチパネルを搭載したOne:Quick Flexがあなたのアイデアをより具体化します。専用タッチペンで、画面に直接メモや描画ができます。描いた内容はファイルに保存したり、モバイル機器にその場で共有できます。

Several people are discussing and sharing their ideas using the LG One:Quick Flex. A person is taking notes on the data displayed on the One:Quick Flex screen with a dedicated touch pen. The image sent from the LG One:Quick Flex is shown on a woman's cell phone.
Several people are discussing and sharing their ideas using the LG One:Quick Flex. A person is taking notes on the data displayed on the One:Quick Flex screen with a dedicated touch pen. The image sent from the LG One:Quick Flex is shown on a woman's cell phone.

* タッチペン 1 本が同梱されています。
* 画面への描画は専用アプリMicrosoft Whiteboardに対応しています。

The LG One:Quick Flex is placed between the office and lounge, showing its wheel.

可動式スタンド(別売)で簡単に移動

キャスター付きのスタンドを用意すれば、可動範囲内なら移動させて使用できます。プライベートオフィスからパブリックラウンジに至るさまざまな場所で、ビデオ会議、デザインデモ、コラボレーションなど、ニーズに応じた多種多様な役割を果たします。

*スタンドは別売りです。
*屋内専用です。可動式キャスターは適切な電源接続が必要です。

The image shows the LG One:Quick Flex can be rotated vertically (counterclockwise) and horizontally (clockwise).

画面の回転に対応

One:Quick Flex は、専用スタンドで画面を90ﾟ回転することができます。コンテンツの比率に応じて上下または左右に調整できるので、幅広い用途に適応します。

*スタンドは別売です。画面の回転は手動です。
*画面の回転は反時計回りです。
*アプリケーションによっては垂直表示できないものもあります。

The height of the stand can be lifted up to 9.5cm high regardless of whether it is in landscape mode or portrait mode.

調整可能な高さ

スタンドの高さは、ユーザーの姿勢や高さに合わせて調整できます。 （最大 9.5 cm）

*高さは手動で調整します。

The image shows the main screen of the LG One:Quick Flex which is similar to that of a mobile touch UX.

直感的なUXと優れた拡張性

タッチパネル対応のOne：Quick Flex のインターフェースは、モバイル機器とほぼ同様の設計になっているため、スムーズにお使いいただけます。また、Windows ベースのOSを採用しているので、多彩なアプリケーションやツール類から、必要なプログラムをインストールして使用できます。

*画像はイメージです。
*ホームダッシュボード(画面中央のアプリフォルダー)とランチャーでアプリの追加/削除する機能は、2022 年の第1四半期に対応予定です。

A woman is using voice commands to control the One:Quick Flex while cooking.

音声指示

ユーザーは、画面をタッチすることなく、音声コマンドだけで主要な機能を実行することもできます。

* 音声指示は英語と韓国語に対応しており、ご利用は一部の特定機能（電源、音量、ビルトインアプリ）に限定されます。

空間になじむ 洗練されたデザイン

滑らかな仕上がりのスタイリッシュなベージュ色で、インテリアとの相性も抜群です。

空間になじむ<br>洗練されたデザイン/jp/images/business/md07547397/feature/D12-02_43HT3WJ-07-A-Sleek- design

以下の環境でのご使用をおすすめします：

さまざまな使用シーンに合わせて使える可動スタンドに対応した 43インチ タッチスクリーン対応4Kディスプレイ 。
Collaborative Workspace
コラボレーティブワークスペース
絵や文章を直接書き込んで自分の創造的なアイデアを説明できます。
Design Office
設計事務所
クライアントとの打ち合わせやデモンストレーション、契約までもが1つの画面上でできます。
Wards in a Hospital
介護施設や病室
まるでその場にいるかのように、家族や親戚と会話ができます。
Video Call
ビデオコール
大切な家族や友達と、簡単でクリアなビデオコールができます。
Working from Home
在宅勤務
効率的かつスピーディに、自宅での事務作業やビデオ会議ができます。
Kindergarten
幼稚園
子供向けのインタラクティブな教育ツールで、授業中に描いた絵や文章を画像ファイルとして保存できます。
Distance Learning
通信教育
リアルタイムのオンライン教育に参加して、教材のメモを取ることができます。
*事例は情報の提供のみを目的としています。個別のソリューションやサービスは提供していません。
*画面構成や機能のサポートは、使用するアプリによって異なる場合があります。
*本製品は医療を目的とした開発・設計されていません。

ご導入・ご購入前のお問い合わせ
プリント

全てのスペック

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

あり（2 個）

Audio In

なし

Audio Out

なし

DP In

あり（USB Type C）

DP Out

あり（USB Type C）

DVI-D In

なし

External Speaker Out

なし

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2/1.4

HDMI Out

なし

IR In

なし

RGB In

なし

RJ45(LAN) In

あり（1 個）

RJ45(LAN) Out

なし

RS232C In

なし

RS232C Out

なし

Touch USB

なし

USB In

USB3.1 Type A（2 個）、USB Type C（1 個）

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "B" / CE

ePEAT(US only)

なし

ERP / Energy Star

あり / なし

Safety

CB / NRTL

DEDICATED FEATURE - ONE:QUICK

Wi-Fi

802.11ac

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0

CPU

AMD Ryzen R1505G

Memory(RAM)

8GB

Storage

128GB

Built-in Apps

Chrome, Skype (Preloaded)Netflix, MS Whiteboard (Download link)

Camera_Field of View (FoV)

88°

Camera_Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Camera_Video Framing

該当なし

Camera_Zoom (ePTZ)

該当なし

Cloning

なし

Compatibility One:Quick Share

あり

File Sharing

あり

Graphic

AMD Radeon Vega

Home Dashboard

あり

Launcher Bar

あり

Meeting(Voice) Record

あり

MIC_Array

2ea

MIC_Beamforming

該当なし

MIC_Pickup Range

3m

One:Quick Remote Meeting

あり

OS ver.

Windows 10 IOT Enterprise (Basic)

Reader Mode (Bluelight)

あり

Screen Capture

あり

SplitView_Customized Template

なし

SplitView_Full / Half

あり

Warranty

3 Years (Panel)1 Year (PC Board)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

なし

Auto Brightness Sensor

あり

BLU Sensor

なし

Current Sensor

なし

Humidity Sensor

なし

Local Key Operation

あり

Pixel Sensor

なし

Power Indicator

なし

Proximity Sensor

なし

Temperature Sensor

あり

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

HDMI-CEC

あり

Smart Energy Saving

あり

Wake on LAN

あり

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 13.9/13.9/13.9/16.5mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1056 x 690 x 152mm (without Stand)

Handle

なし

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

973.2 x 605.8 x 49.4mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

Floor stand : 973.2 x 1198.1 x 610.0mm (Landscape)Floor stand : 662.0 x 1360.9 x 610.0mm (Portrait)Desktop stand : 973.2 x 641.2 x 242.3mm

Packed Weight

15.1Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

200 x 200 mm

Weight (Head)

12.7Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

15.4Kg (Head + Stand) 29.3Kg (Head + Floor Stand)

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

なし

OPS Type compatible

なし

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

Back Light Type

エッジ

Brightness

350nit (Typ.)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

10 億 7 千万色

Color Gamut

NTSC 72%

Dynamic CR

なし

Life time

50,000 時間（最小）

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Panel Technology

IPS

Portait / Landscape

あり / あり

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

9ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

43

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 12%

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

内蔵電源

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

なし

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

あり（10W x 2）

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

該当なし

Direct Sunlight

該当なし

IP Rating

該当なし

Overlay Touch Compatibility

該当なし

Power Protection

該当なし

Smart Calibration

該当なし

Tilt (Face down)

該当なし

Tilt (Face up)

該当なし

ACCESSORY

Basic

HDMI Cable, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Touch Pen, Pen tip, Manual, Regulation Book, Warranty Card, IG

Optional

1 pole Desktop Stand(ST-43HT), Floor Stand(ST-43HF)

POWER CONSUMPTION

DPM

0.5W

Max.

190W

Power off

0.5W

Typ.

75W

Smart Energy Saving (70%)

30±10% (for HDMI1/2)

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

Interface

USB1.1

Accuracy (Typ.)

3.5mm

Available Object Size for Touch

Ø8 mm

Multi Touch Point

最大10 ポイント

Operating System Support

Windows 10 or higher

Protection Glass Thickness

該当なし

Protection Glass Transmission

該当なし

Response Time ("Paint" app on Windows 10 PC)

35ms ↓