環境光に左右されにくい低反射4Kサイネージ

低反射アンチグレア
4Kサイネージ
会議室の壁に、会議内容を表示する画面が設置されています。
適切なディスプレイ輝度
UH5J-H の輝度は 500nit であり、強い光の下でもはっきりと見えます。
フレンドリー操作のwebOS
直感的な GUI を使用しており、多数のタスクを同時に実行できます。
コンフォーマルコーティング
UH5J-H は、塩分や湿気の多い環境からビデオウォールを保護するため、電源ボードにコンフォーマルコーティングを施しています。
モバイルコンテンツ管理
衣料品店で、ユーザーがアプリを使用し、店舗の壁に設置したUH5J-H に表示するためのプロモーション用コンテンツを作成しています。
※LG Promota は App Store、Google Play ストアからダウンロードできます。※App Storeは、米国その他の国や地域で登録されたApple Inc.のサービスマークです。
※ネットワークベースコントロール
全てのスペック
-
HDMI In
-
あり（3 個）
-
Audio In
-
あり
-
Audio Out
-
あり
-
Daisy Chain
-
入力：HDMI、DP / 出力：HDMI
-
DP In
-
あり（HDCP 2.2/1.3）
-
DP Out
-
なし
-
DVI-D In
-
あり（HDCP 1.4）
-
External Speaker Out
-
なし
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
2.2/1.4
-
HDMI Out
-
あり
-
IR In
-
あり
-
IR Out
-
なし
-
RGB In
-
なし
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
あり（1 個）
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
なし
-
RS232C In
-
あり
-
RS232C Out
-
あり
-
Touch USB
-
なし
-
USB In
-
USB2.0 Type A（1 個）
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
なし
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
YES(NewErP) / YES
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
あり（10W x 2）
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
あり
-
Direct Sunlight
-
該当なし
-
IP Rating
-
IP5X
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
該当なし
-
Power Protection
-
該当なし
-
Smart Calibration
-
該当なし
-
Tilt (Face down)
-
Max. 15 degree
-
Tilt (Face up)
-
該当なし
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
273 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 410 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Max.
-
120W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Typ.
-
80W
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
-
56W
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
-
Stand(ST-653T), Wall bracket(LSW240B), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
あり
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
あり
-
BLU Sensor
-
なし
-
Current Sensor
-
なし
-
FAN (Built-in)
-
なし
-
Humidity Sensor
-
なし
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
16GB
-
Local Key Operation
-
あり
-
Pixel Sensor
-
なし
-
Power Indicator
-
なし
-
Proximity Sensor
-
なし
-
Temperature Sensor
-
あり
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
あり
-
Auto Set ID
-
あり
-
Backlight Sync
-
なし
-
Beacon
-
あり
-
Booting Logo Image
-
あり
-
Brightness Compensation
-
なし
-
Cisco Certification
-
あり
-
Control Manager
-
あり
-
Crestron Connected
-
あり
-
External Input Rotation
-
あり
-
Fail over
-
あり
-
Gapless Playback
-
あり
-
Group Manager
-
あり
-
HDMI-CEC
-
あり
-
ISM Method
-
あり
-
Local Contents Scheduling
-
あり
-
Local Network Sync
-
あり
-
Network Ready
-
あり
-
No Signal Image
-
あり
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
-
webOS 6.0
-
PBP
-
あり（4PBP）
-
PIP
-
あり
-
Play via URL
-
あり
-
PM mode
-
あり
-
Pro:Idiom
-
あり
-
RS232C Sync
-
あり
-
Scan Inversion
-
なし
-
Screen Rotation
-
あり
-
Screen Share
-
あり
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
あり
-
SI Server Setting
-
あり
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
あり
-
SNMP
-
あり
-
Status Mailing
-
あり
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
あり
-
USB Plug & Play
-
あり
-
Video Tag
-
あり（ビデオタグ 4 個）
-
Wake on LAN
-
あり
-
webRTC
-
あり
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
-
なし
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L: 8.4mm, B: 14.4mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1060.0 x 660.0 x 152.0mm
-
Handle
-
なし
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
962.5 x 568.0 x 39.9mm(with LG Logo)
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
962.5 x 613.1 x 290.0mm
-
Packed Weight
-
13.7Kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
-
200 x 200 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
11.2Kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
11.8Kg
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
なし
-
OPS Type compatible
-
あり（ピギーバック）
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Transparency
-
該当なし
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,200:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
Back Light Type
-
エッジ
-
Brightness
-
500nit (Typ.)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
10 億 7 千万色
-
Color Gamut
-
BT709 95%
-
Dynamic CR
-
1,000,000:1
-
Life time
-
50,000 時間（最小）
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Portait / Landscape
-
あり / あり
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
-
該当なし
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
43
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 25%
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
内蔵電源
-
Connected Care
-
あり
-
Mobile CMS
-
あり
-
Promota
-
あり（EU/CIS では利用不可）
-
SuperSign Cloud
-
あり
-
SuperSign CMS
-
あり
-
SuperSign Control+
-
あり
-
SuperSign WB
-
あり
-
