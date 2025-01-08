About Cookies on This Site

UHDサイネージディスプレイ

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

サポート

UHDサイネージディスプレイ

49UH5N-M

UHDサイネージディスプレイ

(2)
  • はめ込み画像での正面図
  • 正面画像
  • -45°の側面画像
  • -90°の側面画像
  • +45°の側面画像
  • +90°の側面画像
  • 背面画像
  • 上面画像
  • 右上から撮影した画像
  • ポートのクローズアップ画像
  • ポートのクローズアップ画像
  • ポートのクローズアップ画像
  • ポートのクローズアップ画像
  • ポートのクローズアップ画像
はめ込み画像での正面図
正面画像
-45°の側面画像
-90°の側面画像
+45°の側面画像
+90°の側面画像
背面画像
上面画像
右上から撮影した画像
ポートのクローズアップ画像
ポートのクローズアップ画像
ポートのクローズアップ画像
ポートのクローズアップ画像
ポートのクローズアップ画像

主な機能

  • 輝度(標準値)：500cd/㎡
  • 解像度：3840×2160(4K/UHD)
  • webOS 6.0
  • 表面処理：ヘイズ値28%
もっと見る

LG webOSプラットフォームと
高度セキュリティを搭載した
UHDサイネージディスプレイ

ショッピングモールの内壁に設置されたサイネージが広告を鮮やかに映し出す。

*画像はイメージです。

フルHDの4倍の解像度を提供するウルトラHD品質を示す画像。

高解像度の
ディスプレイ

FHDの4倍の解像度を提供する4Kサイネージが、お客様の視覚に訴えます。また、アンチグレアコーティングによって、照明の明るい環境下でも周囲光の反射を防ぎ、見やすい表示を実現。満足度の高い映像をお届けします。

*画像はイメージです。

直感的なGUIを使用すると、同時にいくつものタスクを実行できます。

便利なwebOS
プラットフォーム

高性能なSoCとwebOSで、コンテンツ再生用のメディアプレーヤーを別途用意しなくても

映像を表示させることができます。webOSプラットフォームが提供する、ユーザーの利便性を高める直感的なUIを備えたアプリ開発ツールによって、外部センサーやwebOSパートナーのアプリに接続し、SIに配慮した環境を提供します。

*画像はイメージです。

スペース活用のためのデザイン

薄いベゼルとシンプルなケーブル管理が特徴のUH5N-Eを使用するとスペースを節約できます。特別な格納型のケーブル差込口を備えているため、壁の近くに設置できます。スリムなブラケットが必要とするスペースはたったの13 mmです。ベゼルアクセサリを使用して、ディスプレイをアートフレームに変えることもできます。顧客のインテリアスペースにマッチするスタイリッシュなインテリア要素としてご活用いただけます。

スリムなベゼルを備えたUH5N-Eが壁の近くにマウントされている。シンプルなケーブル管理システムによってスペース節約のために最適化された背面のデザインが提示されている。

*画像はイメージです。

信頼性を高める耐久性

ビジネス環境向けに最適化されたUH5N-Eでは、パワーボードに施されたコンフォーマルコーティングが塩、粉塵、鉄粉や湿気から本体を保護し、安定した稼働を実現します。また、IP5x、30°の角度調節、Shock Monitoringなどの顧客中心の機能が信頼性と満足度を高めます。

パワーボードにコンフォーマルコーティングを施したUH5N-Eなら、塩害の多い環境や湿度の高い環境でもディスプレイを保護できます。

*画像はイメージです。

UH5N-Eは外部からのアクセスや攻撃から重要なデータを保護するセキュリティ機能を提供します。

セキュリティ機能の強化

外部からのアクセスや攻撃から重要なデータを保護する、LGの強化カーネル保護（EKP）技術など、高いセキュリティ機能を提供します。LGのUHDサイネージは、ISO/IEC 15408コモンクライテリアEAL2認定を取得するなど、情報セキュリティの分野でも信頼性の高い認定を取得しています。

*画像はイメージです。

LGでは、FCC EMC Class Bなどのさまざまな認定を取得し、持続可能な未来に向かって尽力しています。

サステナビリティ

イノベーションとサステナビリティにコミットするLGは、メーカー、消費者、今後の世代にとってより良い未来を築くことができるよう努めています。廃棄物の削減、リサイクルの最大化、効率的な電力管理に集中し、積極的にサステナビリティを実現して、FCC EMC Class Bなどのさまざまな認定を取得しています。

*画像はイメージです。

SuperSignソリューション

SuperSignは、クリエイティブや整理されたデジタルサイネージコンテンツを提供するための、統合型かつ直感的なコンテンツ管理ソリューションです。使いやすいユーザーエクスペリエンスを通じて、幅広いサービスとお客様をつなげます。SuperSign Cloudなどの多様なバージョンから、ビジネスに適したものを見つけてご活用ください。

カフェのマネージャーがコンテンツ管理ソフトウェアを使用して、カフェの壁に設置されたディスプレイに表示するメニューを作成している。

*画像はイメージです。

