UHDサイネージディスプレイ

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

サポート

UHDサイネージディスプレイ

49UH7N-E

UHDサイネージディスプレイ

(4)

LG webOSプラットフォームと高度セキュリティを搭載した
UHDサイネージディスプレイ

UL3Jシリーズが壁に設置されている会議室で、5名が打ち合わせを行なっている。左側の窓の向こうの会議室でも、UL3Jシリーズが壁に設置されている。

*画像はイメージです。

画面のコンテンツを拡大して、鮮やかかつ生き生きとした映像品質を提示。

高解像度の
ディスプレイ

FHDの4倍の解像度を提供するサイネージが、お客様の視覚に鮮明な画像をお届けします。また、画面のアンチグレアコーティングが照明の明るい環境でも画面の反射を防ぎ、見やすさ・読みやすさを向上させ、満足度の高い映像をお届けします。

6.9 mm x 18.4 mmのベゼルサイズと、57.5 mmの薄さを提示。

便利なwebOS
プラットフォーム

高性能のSoCを搭載したUH7N-Eなら、個別のメディアプレーヤーなしで複数のタスクを実行できます。webOSプラットフォームが提供する、ユーザーの利便性を高める直感的なUIを備えたアプリ開発ツールを使用すると、外部センサーやwebOSパートナーのアプリと容易に接続し、開発者に配慮した環境を実現できます。

信頼性を高める耐久性

ビジネス環境向けに最適化されたUH7N-Eは、パワーボードに施されたコンフォーマルコーティングで、塩分、埃、鉄塵、湿分による潜在的影響から保護されています。また、IP5x、30°の角度調節、Shock Monitoringなどの顧客中心の機能が信頼性と満足度を高めます。

*画像はイメージです。

スペース活用のためのデザイン

薄いベゼルとシンプルなケーブル管理が特徴のUH7N-Eを使用するとスペースを節約できます。特別な格納型のケーブル差込口を備えているため、壁の近くに設置できます。スリムなブラケットに必要となるスペースはたったの13mmです。

*画像はイメージです。

USBプラグインを通じてさまざまな外部センサーとサイネージを接続できるため、付加価値の高いソリューションを簡単に構築することが可能です。

セキュリティ機能の
強化

UH7N-Eは外部からのアクセスや攻撃から重要なデータを保護する、LGの強化カーネル保護（EKP）技術を含むセキュリティ機能を提供します。また、LG UHDサイネージは情報セキュリティの分野でも信頼性の高い認定を取得した、顧客データとビジネスのセキュリティを維持する製品です。たとえば、このモデルはISO/IEC 15408コモンクライテリアEAL2認定を取得しています。

AVコントロールシステムとの互換性

サステナビリティ

リサイクル樹脂を使用してデジタルサイネージ製品*の背面カバーを製造しています。LGはこの取り組みを他のモデルにも拡大させる計画です。さらに、リサイクルされた段ボールの一部は包装材の製造に使用され、包装材に記載される情報は黒インクのみで印刷されました。

* デジタルサイネージ製品は「UH7N-E」モデルを指しています。

SuperSignソリューション

SuperSignはお客様の空間でクリエイティブかつ洗練されたデジタルサイネージコンテンツを提供するための、統合型かつ直感的なコンテンツ管理ソリューションです。便利なユーザーエクスペリエンスを通じて、幅広いサービスを提供します。SuperSign Cloudなどの多様なバージョンから、ビジネスに適したものを発見、ご活用ください。

*画像はイメージです。

プリント

全てのスペック