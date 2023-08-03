About Cookies on This Site

ウィンドウフェイシングサイネージ

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

サポート

ウィンドウフェイシングサイネージ

49XS4J-B

ウィンドウフェイシングサイネージ

(2)
49XS4J-B

外から見ても抜群の視認性

Outstanding Visibility

※画像はイメージです。

日光の当たる場所でも

4,000cd/㎡(標準値)の高輝度が、屋外のような明るい環境下でも視認性の高い映像配信を提供。また、WQP(1/4 波長板)を採用し、偏光サングラスをかけた方にもしっかりと情報を届けます。

サングラスを掛けた女性が店舗の窓に設置されたディスプレイを見ています。ディスプレイ上の広告は強力な日差しの下でもはっきりと視認できます。

※自社測定結果(2021年2月)

高性能SoCと

高い利便性を提供する
webOS

直感的なユーザーインターフェイスかつシンプルなアプリ開発ツールを提供するLG独自のwebOS 4.1を採用。マルチタスクも高性能なQuad CoreのSoCによって、メディアプレーヤーなどの再生機器なしで運用できます。

同時に実行できるタスクの数は webOS プラットフォームで簡単に調整できます。

※システムオンチップ

スリム設計

コンテンツをインパクトあるビジュアルで演出する上下左右わずか1cm未満の薄型ベゼル採用。そのスタイリッシュなデザインが､設置空間の雰囲気をさらに魅力的にします｡

店舗のウィンドウ内のマネキンの横に設置された、スリムなベゼルのディスプレイにより、販促広告がお客様の目にはっきりと入る。

※ベゼル：6.5 mm (左/右)、9.0 mm (上/下)
※画像はイメージです。

幅広い環境対応

冷却システムを施せば0℃から40℃までの幅広い環境下で運用できます。

このディスプレイは 0℃～40℃ の環境で動作します。

※自社テスト結果(2021年2月実施)

周囲にあわせた画質を提供

周囲光を感知するセンサーを内蔵し、明るさに応じて輝度を自動的に調整します。
明るい環境下では高輝度表示で視認性を高め、暗い環境では輝度を落として消費電力を抑えます。

スマート輝度コントロール

※自社テスト結果(2021年2月実施)

コンテンツ配信を
もっと簡単に

Wi-Fiに対応し、ワイヤレスでコンテンツ配信や
表示スケジュールの変更等が簡単にできます。

簡単なコンテンツ配信と SW アップデート

遠隔地からでも操作可能

ウェブ上で操作できるモニタリングソリューションで、手軽にコントロールできます。ネットワークに接続したパソコンやスマホで、遠隔地からでも操作が可能。また、ディスプレイの状態をリアルタイムでモニタリングできます。

Web モニタリング (コントロールマネージャー)

※画像はイメージです。

プリント

全てのスペック

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

あり（2 個）

Audio In

なし

Audio Out

なし

Daisy Chain

なし

DP In

あり（HDCP 1.3）

DP Out

あり

DVI-D In

なし

External Speaker Out

あり

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

1.4

HDMI Out

なし

IR In

あり

IR Out

なし

RGB In

なし

RJ45(LAN) In

あり（1 個）

RJ45(LAN) Out

なし

RS232C In

あり

RS232C Out

あり

Touch USB

なし

USB In

USB2.0 Type A（1 個）

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

ePEAT(US only)

なし

ERP / Energy Star

あり / なし

Safety

CB / NRTL

PROTECTION GLASS

Anti-Reflective

該当なし

Degree of Protection

該当なし

Infrared - Resistance (IR)

該当なし

Shatter-Proof

該当なし

Tempered / Chemical strengthening

該当なし

Thickness

該当なし

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

あり

Mobile CMS

なし

Promota

なし

SuperSign Cloud

なし

SuperSign CMS

あり

SuperSign Control+

あり

SuperSign WB

なし

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

なし

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

あり

Direct Sunlight

該当なし

IP Rating

該当なし

Overlay Touch Compatibility

該当なし

Power Protection

該当なし

Smart Calibration

該当なし

Tilt (Face down)

該当なし

Tilt (Face up)

該当なし

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

1177 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1279 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.

375W

Power off

0.5W

Typ.

345W (Full White)141W (IEC 62087)

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable, Manual (EIG, IG), IR Receiver(w/Ambient Light Sensor), RS-232C Gender

Optional

WM-L640V(Landscape wall mount), WM-P640V(Portrait wall mount)

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

Interface

該当なし

Accuracy (Typ.)

該当なし

Available Object Size for Touch

該当なし

Multi Touch Point

該当なし

Operating System Support

該当なし

Protection Glass Thickness

該当なし

Protection Glass Transmission

該当なし

Response Time ("Paint" app on Windows 10 PC)

該当なし

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C (w/o Direct Sunlight, Direct Sunlight in Cooling System)0 °C to 30 °C (Direct Sunlight)

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

あり

Auto Brightness Sensor

あり

BLU Sensor

なし

Current Sensor

なし

FAN (Built-in)

あり

Humidity Sensor

なし

Internal Memory (eMMC)

16GB

Local Key Operation

あり

Pixel Sensor

なし

Power Indicator

なし

Proximity Sensor

なし

Temperature Sensor

あり

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

あり

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Auto Set ID

あり

Backlight Sync

あり

Beacon

あり

Booting Logo Image

あり

Brightness Compensation

なし

Cisco Certification

なし

Control Manager

あり

Crestron Connected

なし

External Input Rotation

あり

Fail over

あり

Gapless Playback

あり

Group Manager

あり

HDMI-CEC

あり

ISM Method

あり

Local Contents Scheduling

あり

Local Network Sync

あり

Network Ready

あり

No Signal Image

あり

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 4.1

PBP

あり（2PBP）

PIP

あり

Play via URL

あり

PM mode

あり

Pro:Idiom

あり

RS232C Sync

あり

Scan Inversion

なし

Screen Rotation

あり

Screen Share

なし

Setting Data Cloning

あり

SI Server Setting

あり

Smart Energy Saving

あり

SNMP

あり

Status Mailing

あり

Tile Mode Setting

あり

USB Plug & Play

あり

Video Tag

あり（ビデオタグ 4 個）

Wake on LAN

あり

webRTC

あり

W/B Setting by Grey scale

なし

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 9/6.5/6.5/9mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1181 x 725 x 212mm

Handle

あり

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1092.7 x 626.4 x 83.5mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

該当なし

Packed Weight

25.3Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

Weight (Head)

20.8Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

該当なし

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

なし

OPS Type compatible

なし

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Transparency

該当なし

Contrast Ratio

1,300:1

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

Back Light Type

直下型

Brightness

4,000nit (Typ.), 3,200nit (Min.)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

10 億 7 千万色

Color Gamut

NTSC 67%

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Life time

50,000 時間（代表値）

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Panel Technology

IPS / M+

Portait / Landscape

あり / あり

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

あり

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

49

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 3%

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

内蔵電源