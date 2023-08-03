ウィンドウフェイシングサイネージ

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
外から見ても抜群の視認性
Outstanding Visibility
※画像はイメージです。
日光の当たる場所でも
サングラスを掛けた女性が店舗の窓に設置されたディスプレイを見ています。ディスプレイ上の広告は強力な日差しの下でもはっきりと視認できます。
※自社測定結果(2021年2月)
高い利便性を提供する
webOS
同時に実行できるタスクの数は webOS プラットフォームで簡単に調整できます。
※システムオンチップ
スリム設計
店舗のウィンドウ内のマネキンの横に設置された、スリムなベゼルのディスプレイにより、販促広告がお客様の目にはっきりと入る。
※ベゼル：6.5 mm (左/右)、9.0 mm (上/下)
※画像はイメージです。
幅広い環境対応
このディスプレイは 0℃～40℃ の環境で動作します。
※自社テスト結果(2021年2月実施)
周囲にあわせた画質を提供
明るい環境下では高輝度表示で視認性を高め、暗い環境では輝度を落として消費電力を抑えます。
スマート輝度コントロール
※自社テスト結果(2021年2月実施)
コンテンツ配信を
もっと簡単に
表示スケジュールの変更等が簡単にできます。
簡単なコンテンツ配信と SW アップデート
遠隔地からでも操作可能
Web モニタリング (コントロールマネージャー)
※画像はイメージです。
全てのスペック
-
HDMI In
-
あり（2 個）
-
Audio In
-
なし
-
Audio Out
-
なし
-
Daisy Chain
-
なし
-
DP In
-
あり（HDCP 1.3）
-
DP Out
-
あり
-
DVI-D In
-
なし
-
External Speaker Out
-
あり
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
1.4
-
HDMI Out
-
なし
-
IR In
-
あり
-
IR Out
-
なし
-
RGB In
-
なし
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
あり（1 個）
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
なし
-
RS232C In
-
あり
-
RS232C Out
-
あり
-
Touch USB
-
なし
-
USB In
-
USB2.0 Type A（1 個）
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
なし
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
あり / なし
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
Anti-Reflective
-
該当なし
-
Degree of Protection
-
該当なし
-
Infrared - Resistance (IR)
-
該当なし
-
Shatter-Proof
-
該当なし
-
Tempered / Chemical strengthening
-
該当なし
-
Thickness
-
該当なし
-
Connected Care
-
あり
-
Mobile CMS
-
なし
-
Promota
-
なし
-
SuperSign Cloud
-
なし
-
SuperSign CMS
-
あり
-
SuperSign Control+
-
あり
-
SuperSign WB
-
なし
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
なし
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
あり
-
Direct Sunlight
-
該当なし
-
IP Rating
-
該当なし
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
該当なし
-
Power Protection
-
該当なし
-
Smart Calibration
-
該当なし
-
Tilt (Face down)
-
該当なし
-
Tilt (Face up)
-
該当なし
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
1177 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1279 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Max.
-
375W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Typ.
-
345W (Full White)141W (IEC 62087)
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable, Manual (EIG, IG), IR Receiver(w/Ambient Light Sensor), RS-232C Gender
-
Optional
-
WM-L640V(Landscape wall mount), WM-P640V(Portrait wall mount)
-
Interface
-
該当なし
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
-
該当なし
-
Available Object Size for Touch
-
該当なし
-
Multi Touch Point
-
該当なし
-
Operating System Support
-
該当なし
-
Protection Glass Thickness
-
該当なし
-
Protection Glass Transmission
-
該当なし
-
Response Time ("Paint" app on Windows 10 PC)
-
該当なし
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C (w/o Direct Sunlight, Direct Sunlight in Cooling System)0 °C to 30 °C (Direct Sunlight)
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
あり
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
あり
-
BLU Sensor
-
なし
-
Current Sensor
-
なし
-
FAN (Built-in)
-
あり
-
Humidity Sensor
-
なし
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
16GB
-
Local Key Operation
-
あり
-
Pixel Sensor
-
なし
-
Power Indicator
-
なし
-
Proximity Sensor
-
なし
-
Temperature Sensor
-
あり
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
あり
-
Auto Set ID
-
あり
-
Backlight Sync
-
あり
-
Beacon
-
あり
-
Booting Logo Image
-
あり
-
Brightness Compensation
-
なし
-
Cisco Certification
-
なし
-
Control Manager
-
あり
-
Crestron Connected
-
なし
-
External Input Rotation
-
あり
-
Fail over
-
あり
-
Gapless Playback
-
あり
-
Group Manager
-
あり
-
HDMI-CEC
-
あり
-
ISM Method
-
あり
-
Local Contents Scheduling
-
あり
-
Local Network Sync
-
あり
-
Network Ready
-
あり
-
No Signal Image
-
あり
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
-
webOS 4.1
-
PBP
-
あり（2PBP）
-
PIP
-
あり
-
Play via URL
-
あり
-
PM mode
-
あり
-
Pro:Idiom
-
あり
-
RS232C Sync
-
あり
-
Scan Inversion
-
なし
-
Screen Rotation
-
あり
-
Screen Share
-
なし
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
あり
-
SI Server Setting
-
あり
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
あり
-
SNMP
-
あり
-
Status Mailing
-
あり
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
あり
-
USB Plug & Play
-
あり
-
Video Tag
-
あり（ビデオタグ 4 個）
-
Wake on LAN
-
あり
-
webRTC
-
あり
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
-
なし
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L/B : 9/6.5/6.5/9mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1181 x 725 x 212mm
-
Handle
-
あり
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1092.7 x 626.4 x 83.5mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
該当なし
-
Packed Weight
-
25.3Kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
20.8Kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
該当なし
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
なし
-
OPS Type compatible
-
なし
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Transparency
-
該当なし
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,300:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
Back Light Type
-
直下型
-
Brightness
-
4,000nit (Typ.), 3,200nit (Min.)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
10 億 7 千万色
-
Color Gamut
-
NTSC 67%
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Life time
-
50,000 時間（代表値）
-
Native Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS / M+
-
Portait / Landscape
-
あり / あり
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
-
あり
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
49
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 3%
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
内蔵電源
-
製品の登録
長く安心して製品をお使いいただくための第一歩。ぜひご登録ください。
-
製品サポートFAQ
製品の使い方やお困りごとの解決方法をご案内しています。
-
お買い物サポート
注文履歴・FAQ
-
修理のご相談・お申し込み
出張修理・宅配修理を承ります
-
Live chat *オンラインショップ専用
オペレーターとWebチャット
月～土(年末年始は除く) 10時～17時
-
LINE
オペレーターとLINE
月～日(年末年始は除く)
ご返信は9時～18時、メッセージは24時間受付中
-
お電話
日本人スタッフが対応
月～土(年末年始は除く) 9時～18時
-
Eメール
月～日(年末年始は除く)
ご返信は9時～18時、メッセージは24時間受付中