UHD TVサイネージ

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

サポート

UHD TVサイネージ

50UN640S0JD

UHD TVサイネージ

(4)
はめ込み画像での正面図

必須機能を備えた
LG TVサイネージ




豪奢なワインバーに2台のディスプレイが設置されている。1台はコンサートの風景を表示し、もう1台は1つの画面に赤ワインの広告と歌う女性歌手という、2つの画像を表示している。



*画像はイメージです。

高解像度のウルトラHDが、鮮やかで生き生きとしたコンテンツを提供。

UHD解像度で
優れた画質を実現


FHDの4倍の解像度で、生き生きとした鮮やかな色とディテールを実現。また、IPSパネルならではの広い視野角でクリアなコンテンツをお届けします。

UN640Sシリーズは、LGの従来型モデルと比較して奥行きがスリムです。

改良されたデザインと
スリムな奥行き


LG従来型*モデルより薄型のこのシリーズは、簡単に設置してスペースを節約できます。
また、洗練されたアッシュブルーの色合いが、製品を設置した空間を美しく彩ります。

*「LG従来型」とはLG UT640Sシリーズを指します。


LG webOS22が実現する
高い性能




UN640Sシリーズでは、SoC*とウェブエンジンがアップグレードされたLG webOS22を使用して、複数のタスクをスムーズに行うことができます。LG webOSスマートサイネージプラットフォームは、直感的なGUIを使用してユーザーの利便性を向上します。**

同時に実行できるタスクの数はwebOSプラットフォームで簡単に調整できます。



*SoC：システムオンチップ
**GUI：グラフィカルユーザーインターフェース
*画像はイメージです。


インターナルコンテンツと
グループ管理




埋め込みコンテンツとグループ管理システムを使用すると、別個のPCやソフトウェアを使用することなく、リモートコントロール、マウス、スマートフォン経由でコンテンツの編集と再生、プレイリストとグループのスケジュール設定、サイネージの管理を実行できます。誰でも簡単にコンテンツ管理を行うことが可能です。

ディスプレイに埋め込まれたコンテンツ管理機能をリモートコントローラーで操作して、プレイリストと時間のスケジュール設定を簡単に行うことができます。グループ管理はマスターディスプレイ、グループ1、グループ2のディスプレイでコントロールされます。



LG SuperSign CMSで柔軟なコンテンツ管理を




LG SuperSign CMSは、LGサイネージ向けに最適化された統合型の管理プログラムです。デジタルメディアの作成と管理、およびコンテンツデプロイをサポートします。シンプルで直感的なメニューとレイアウトオプションが特徴で、コンテンツ作成と編集、スケジュール設定と配信の効率を高め、ユーザーエクスペリエンスを向上します。また、複数ディスプレイとアカウントをサポートしており、外部データベースとのリンクや、モバイルデバイスからのサーバーへのアクセスが可能です。

複数管理者機能ではPC、ノートPC、タブレット、モバイルデバイスからLG SuperSign CMSにアクセスして、多様なディスプレイ向けのデジタルメディアコンテンツの作成、管理、配信を実行できます。



*LG SuperSign CMSは別売りです。*画像はイメージです。

LG SuperSign Controlを使用して、さまざまなディスプレイを簡単に管理。

簡単な
グループ管理


UN640Sシリーズは、単一のアカウントとサーバーで最大100ディスプレイを管理できる、
SuperSign Control+の無料版をサポートしています。
電力、音量、スケジュールをリモートで調整できます。
また、ファームウェアアップデートをご利用いただけます。

各会議室に、サイネージとユーザーがUN640Sシリーズを制御できるAVコントロールシステムが備わっている。

AVコントロール
システムに対応


UN640Sシリーズは、プロ仕様のAVコントロールで高い互換性を備えるCrestron Connected®*に対応し、シームレスな統合と自動制御**を実現してビジネス管理の効率性を高めます。



*ディスプレイでの初期設定にはCrestron Connected®との互換性が必要です。
**ネットワークベース制御
*画像はイメージです。

会議室に集まった人が、画面上の人と仮想会議を行なっている。

テレビ会議
システムに対応


UN640Sシリーズはシスコソリューションに対応*し、強力かつ統合型のコントロールを提供**して、よりスマートなビデオ会議を実現することで効果的な仮想会議を可能にします。


*シスコソリューションとの互換性は2023年第3四半期に認定される予定です。
**HDMIケーブル接続を使用（HDMIケーブルはオプションです）
*画像はイメージです。

DPMモードでは信号がある場合のみオンになり、信号がない場合はオフになります。

Display Power Managementサポート


Display Power Management（DPM）は、電力をより効率的に管理するためのTV信号がある場合のみ設定できます。





店舗マネージャーがBluetoothを介して顧客にクーポンを提供している。反対側では、店舗の壁に設置された大型ディスプレイに、Wi-Fiを介したミラーリングでスマートフォンの画面が表示され、おすすめのメニューが映し出されている。


リアルタイムプロモーション


ビーコンとBluetooth® Low Energy（BLE）を使用すると、クーポンと情報をリアルタイムで提供できます。

コンテンツ共有




同じWi-Fiネットワークにおいてデバイス間のコンテンツミラーリングをご利用いただけます。

ワイヤレスアクセスポイント


UN640Sシリーズは、モバイル機器のワイヤレスアクセスポイントに利用できる仮想ルーターとして動作します。

Most frequently used menus are categorized per industry in display menu. The left shows menus for &quot;Corporate / Government / Retail&quot; and the right menus is for &quot;Meeting Room&quot;

各業界のニーズに応える簡単なメニュー設定


UN640Sシリーズはよく使用されるメニューを業界別に整理して、ユーザーの利便性を高めます。

*事前設定済みのサポート業界：企業 / 行政 / 小売、会議室


リアルタイムのLG ConnectedCareサービス




LGが提供するクラウドサービスソリューション、オプションのLG ConnectedCare*サービスを使用すると、簡単かつ迅速にメンテナンスできます。お客様のワークスペースに設置されたディスプレイのステータスをリモートで管理し、故障診断やリモート制御サービスを提供して、ビジネスの安定稼働をサポートします。

LGの従業員が、クラウドベースのLGモニタリングソリューションを使用して、別の場所に設置されたUN640Sシリーズを遠隔監視している。



*「LG ConnectedCare」サービスの可用性は地域によって異なります。また、別途ご購入いただく必要があります。詳細については、お住まいの地域のLG営業担当者にお問い合わせください。*画像はイメージです。





50UN640S0JD 仕様表


