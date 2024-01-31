One:Quick Works

About Cookies on This Site

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

サポート

55CT5WN-B

デザイン賞受賞

優れた生産性を実現する
オールインワンの
ビデオ会議ディスプレイ

*このページの画像はすべてイメージです。
オールインワンのビデオ会議ソリューション

ビデオ会議の設定は難しいと決まっているわけではありません。このオールインワンソリューションはWindows PC、鮮明な4K UHDカメラ、マイク、スピーカー、デジタルホワイトボードを内蔵しています。会議でクリアなビデオと音声品質をご体感ください。
スマート自動フォーカス

ユーザーではなく、カメラとマイクが動きます。One:Quick Worksは自動的にスピーカーにフォーカス。雑音を最大限排除し、最大6 m離れた場所の音声をクリアに捉えます。また、解像度3,840 x 2,160のカメラが自動的に個々のスピーカーを追跡、フォーカスします。

 

*製品のパフォーマンスは環境によって異なる可能性があります。

LG One:Quick Remote Meeting

LG One:Quick Remote MeetingはOne: Quick Worksとシームレスに連携します。さまざまな形式でのドキュメント共有、リアルタイムのインタラクティブな描画、相手側のスピーカーの自動検知などが可能です。

使いやすい
会議アプリストア

ユーザー生産性を高めるため、ビデオ会議とコラボレーションアプリのインストールのショートカットが含まれています。真のオールインワンビデオ会議ソリューションでは、多種多様なビデオ会議アプリを使用できる必要があります。

*Windows 10 IoTに基づく優れた拡張性
マルチタッチと注釈

In-Cell Touchを備えるOne:Quick Worksは、10点マルチタッチ対応でアイデアを具現化します。また、会議で作成したメモ、文章、描画、画像などのファイルをメールで簡単に送信できます。

 

*タッチペン（1本）が同梱されています。 

**メモと描画には専用アプリが必要です（MS Whiteboardアプリ対応）

音声録音

個別に議事録を作成する必要はありません。会議を録画して、メールで参加者にファイルを共有できます。

 

*ビデオ会議アプリを使用している場合、録音が許可されない可能性があります。

マルチタスキングを可能にする
分割ビュー

会議室のメンバーとファイルを共有しながら、アイデアを整理できます。

ユーザーエクスペリエンスを最適化

会議でのネットワーク設定、スクリーン分割、ディスプレイ設定の調整を簡単に行える、使いやすいインターフェースが特徴です。One:Quick Worksランチャーを使えば、すばやく簡単にビデオ会議アプリにアクセスできます。

Optimized-User

2種類の設置方法

周囲の環境とユーザーの特定のニーズに合わせてインストール方法を調整できます。空間を最大限活用できる壁掛けと、2本のポールスタンドを使用したデスクインストールからお選びいただけます。

 

*スタンドは別売りです。

スマートなデザイン

魅力的で使いやすいデザインのOne:Quick Worksは、ワークスペースにシームレスに溶け込みます。うつくしい空間を実現しつつ、すべての参加者にとって実用的な仕事環境を提供します。

受賞歴

ENERGY STAR®認定

