webOS UHDサイネージ

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

サポート

55UL3J-N

LG webOS UHDサイネージ

UL3Jシリーズが壁に設置されている会議室で、5名が打ち合わせを行なっている。左側の窓の向こうの会議室でも、UL3Jシリーズが壁に設置されている。

*LG UL3Gシリーズと比較した場合

画面のコンテンツを拡大して、鮮やかかつ生き生きとした映像品質を提示。

ウルトラHD解像度で優れた画質を実現

UHDの解像度が、コンテンツの色やディテールを鮮やかかつリアルに表現します。また、広い視野角でクリアなコンテンツをお届けします。

6.9 mm x 18.4 mmのベゼルサイズと、57.5 mmの薄さを提示。

洗練されたスリムなデザイン

ベゼルのサイズも厚さも薄いこのシリーズは省スペースをかなえるだけでなく、インストールも簡単です。また、スクリーンの没入感を向上し、洗練されたデザインを実現。インストールした空間を美しく引き立てます。

*LG UL3Gシリーズと比較した場合

同時に実行できるタスクの数はweb OSプラットフォームで簡単に調整できます。

webOS 6.0による高い性能

UL3Jシリーズでは、SoC*とウェブエンジンがアップグレードされたLG webOS 6.0を使用して、複数のタスクをスムーズに行うことができます。LG webOSスマートサイネージプラットフォームは、直感的なGUIを使用してユーザーの利便性を向上します。**

*SoC：システムオンチップ

**GUI：グラフィカルユーザーインターフェース

USBプラグインを通じてさまざまな外部センサーとサイネージを接続できるため、付加価値の高いソリューションを簡単に構築することが可能です。

さまざまなセンサー接続

LG webOSスマートサイネージプラットフォームでは、USBプラグインを通じたGPIO、NFC/RFID、温度センサーなどの外部センサーとの簡単な接続をサポート。付加価値の高いソリューションを容易に提供できます。

*天候の移り変わりに合わせて、店舗を訪れた顧客に特定のプロモーション情報を表示するなど

**外部センサーは別途ご購入いただき、webOSプラットフォームとの互換性をテストする必要があります。

LGのワイヤレス画面共有ソリューション、LG One:Quick Share

LG One:Quick Shareは、UL3Jシリーズ、USB転送ユニット、アプリで使用できるワイヤレスの画面共有ソリューションです。個人のPC画面を、USBドングルボタンと内蔵Wi-Fi*を使用してディスプレイに共有したり、リモートコントロールを使わずに接続されたディスプレイの基本設定値（音量、写真モード、自動明るさ補正など）を調整できます。また、オフィスミーティングモード**により、会議の開始前に議題や注意事項を表示させることができます。

*ユーザーは、サイネージのネットワークメニューでSoft APを設定する必要があります。

**ユーザーは、サイネージのEZ設定メニューでオフィスミーティングモードを有効化できます。

***LG One:Quick Shareは、別途ご購入いただく必要があります。

UL3Jシリーズでは、スマートフォンやノートパソコンのコントロールマネージャーを通じてリモートで管理と監視を行うことができます。

リモート監視と管理

このWebベースのモニタリング ソリューションによって、より使いやすさ、安心さを提供します。ネットワーク接続が可能な環境下なら、モバイルデバイスやPCで過去から直近までのデータに時間、場所を選ばずアクセスが可能。ユーザーがリアルタイムにモニターを遠隔監視できます。
AVコントロールシステムとの互換性

AVコントロールシステムに対応

UL3Jシリーズは、プロ仕様のAVコントロールとの高い互換性を実現するCrestron ConnectedⓇをサポートしています。これにより、シームレスな統合と自動制御**が確保され、ビジネス管理の効率が向上します。


*Crestron Connected®との互換性には、ディスプレイの初期設定が必要です。

**ネットワークベースのコントロール

映像を使用した効果的な会議を実現するため、UL3Jシリーズは強力かつ統合された管理を通じてスマートなテレビ会議を提供するCiscoソリューションとの互換性をサポートしています。

*HDMIケーブル接続を使用（HDMLケーブルはオプションです）

Wi-Fiを通じて簡単にコンテンツを配信。

映像を使用した効果的な会議を実現するため、UL3Jシリーズは強力かつ統合された管理を通じてスマートなテレビ会議を提供するCiscoソリューションとの互換性をサポートしています。

UR3Jシリーズが壁に設置されていて、女性がノートパソコンとスマートフォンを使用している。この画像は、パソコンや女性が手にしているスマートフォンと、サイネージをワイヤレス接続できることを示している。

ワイヤレスアクセスポイント

UL3Jシリーズは、モバイル機器のワイヤレスアクセスポイントに利用できる仮想ルーターとして動作します。

壁に設置された1台のサイネージには、高品質の音声を提供するスピーカーが内蔵されている。

内蔵スピーカー

内蔵スピーカーが高品質の音響を提供し、さらに優れたコンテンツを実現。外部スピーカーを購入したり、取り付けたりする必要はありません。

別の場所にインストールされたUL3Jシリーズをリモートで監視するLG従業員。

リアルタイムのLG ConnectedCareサービス

LGが提供するクラウドサービスソリューション、オプションのLG ConnectedCare*サービスを使用すると、簡単かつ迅速にメンテナンスできます。お客様のワークスペースに設置されたディスプレイのステータスをリモートで管理し、故障診断やリモート制御サービスを提供して、ビジネスの安定稼働をサポートします。

*「LG ConnectedCare」サービスの可用性は地域によって異なります。また、別途ご購入いただく必要があります。

詳細については、お住まいの地域のLG営業担当者にお問い合わせください。

プリント

全てのスペック