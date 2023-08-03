About Cookies on This Site

環境光に左右されにくい低反射高輝度4Kサイネージ

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

サポート

環境光に左右されにくい低反射高輝度4Kサイネージ

65UH7J-H

環境光に左右されにくい低反射高輝度4Kサイネージ

(4)
はめ込みイメージ付き正面図

環境光に左右されにくい
低反射高輝度4Kサイネージ

一組の男女が、空港に設置されたサイネージでフライトの出発時刻を確認しています。アンチグレアコーティングを施したスクリーンは、太陽光の反射がほとんどありません。

※画像はイメージです。

UH7J-H シリーズは USB-C type に対応しており、ビデオ機器やノートパソコンに簡単に接続できます。

高輝度

高輝度700cd/m²の明るさが、コンテンツを鮮やかでクリアに表示。人々の目を惹きつけます。お店やショッピングモール、空港などで、広告、インフォメーションなどで高い視認性を提供します。

直感的な GUI を使用しており、多数のタスクを同時に実行できます。

フレンドリー操作の
webOS

LG webOS プラットフォームは直感的な GUI とシンプルなアプリ開発ツールでユーザーの利便性を高めます。

コンフォーマルコーティング

さまざまな環境下の設置を想定して、電源基板に｢コンフォーマルコーティング｣を適用。製品の故障や劣化の原因となる埃や湿気、塩分、粉塵、鉄粉などから基盤を保護します。

UH7J-H は、塩分や湿気の多い環境からビデオウォールを保護するため、電源ボードにコンフォーマルコーティングを施しています。

※画像はイメージです。

防塵設計

性能低下の恐れのある粉塵からの保護を表す防塵等級IP5Xを取得しています。

UH7J-H は IP5x 認定を受けており、粉塵から保護し、性能低下リスクを軽減します。

モバイルコンテンツ管理

専用アプリの｢LG Promota｣に、あらゆる業界向けのテンプレートを収録。推奨のテンプレートから、店舗プロフィールを作成できます。PCやモバイル機器でコンテンツの作成、編集、管理ができます。

衣料品店で、ユーザーがアプリを使用し、店舗の壁に設置した UH7J-H に表示するための宣伝コンテンツを作成しています。

※LG Promota は App Store、Google Play ストアからダウンロードできます。※App Storeは、米国その他の国や地域で登録されたApple Inc.のサービスマークです。

UH7J-H シリーズは USB-C type に対応しており、ビデオ機器やノートパソコンに簡単に接続できます。

USB Type-C
端子を実装

近年PCやモバイルデバイスなどで急速に増えつつあるUSB Type-C端子を実装｡デバイスへの接続の幅が広がります｡

※Mac、MacBook、MacBook Airは、米国その他の国や地域で登録されたApple Inc.の商標です。

AV コントロールシステムは、ユーザーが UH7J-H をコントロールするのに役立ちます。

AVコントロール
システムに対応

業務用AV機器との親和性が高いCrestron Connected®に対応。シームレスな連携と自動制御*を実現し、経営の効率化をバックアップします。

※ネットワークベースコントロール

プリント

全てのスペック

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

あり（2 個）

Audio In

あり

Audio Out

あり

Daisy Chain

入力：HDMI、DP / 出力：DP

DP In

あり（HDCP 2.2/1.3）

DP Out

あり

DVI-D In

あり（HDCP 1.4）

External Speaker Out

なし

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2/1.4

HDMI Out

なし

IR In

あり

IR Out

なし

RGB In

なし

RJ45(LAN) In

あり（1 個）

RJ45(LAN) Out

なし

RS232C In

あり

RS232C Out

あり

Touch USB

なし

USB In

USB2.0 Type A（1 個）、USB2.0 Type C（1 個、DP ALT モード）

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ePEAT(US only)

なし

ERP / Energy Star

YES(NewErP) / YES

Safety

CB / NRTL

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

なし

OPS Type compatible

あり（ピギーバック）

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Transparency

該当なし

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

Back Light Type

エッジ

Brightness

700nit (Typ.)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

10 億 7 千万色

Color Gamut

BT709 95%

Dynamic CR

1,000,000:1

Life time

50,000 時間（最小）

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Panel Technology

IPS

Portait / Landscape

あり / あり

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

該当なし

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

65

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 28%

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

内蔵電源

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

あり

Mobile CMS

あり

Promota

あり（EU/CIS では利用不可）

SuperSign Cloud

あり

SuperSign CMS

あり

SuperSign Control+

あり

SuperSign WB

あり

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

あり（10W x 2）

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

あり

Direct Sunlight

該当なし

IP Rating

IP5X

Overlay Touch Compatibility

該当なし

Power Protection

該当なし

Smart Calibration

該当なし

Tilt (Face down)

Max. 30 degree

Tilt (Face up)

該当なし

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

444 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 649 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.

190W

Power off

0.5W

Typ.

130W

Smart Energy Saving (70%)

91W

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, USB-C Cable

Optional

Stand(ST-653T), Wall bracket(LSW350B), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

あり

Auto Brightness Sensor

あり

BLU Sensor

なし

Current Sensor

なし

FAN (Built-in)

なし

Humidity Sensor

なし

Internal Memory (eMMC)

16GB

Local Key Operation

あり

Pixel Sensor

なし

Power Indicator

なし

Proximity Sensor

なし

Temperature Sensor

あり

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

あり

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Auto Set ID

あり

Backlight Sync

なし

Beacon

あり

Booting Logo Image

あり

Brightness Compensation

なし

Cisco Certification

あり

Control Manager

あり

Crestron Connected

あり

External Input Rotation

あり

Fail over

あり

Gapless Playback

あり

Group Manager

あり

HDMI-CEC

あり

ISM Method

あり

Local Contents Scheduling

あり

Local Network Sync

あり

Network Ready

あり

No Signal Image

あり

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 6.0

PBP

あり（4PBP）

PIP

あり

Play via URL

あり

PM mode

あり

Pro:Idiom

あり

RS232C Sync

あり

Scan Inversion

なし

Screen Rotation

あり

Screen Share

あり

Setting Data Cloning

あり

SI Server Setting

あり

Smart Energy Saving

あり

SNMP

あり

Status Mailing

あり

Tile Mode Setting

あり

USB Plug & Play

あり

Video Tag

あり（ビデオタグ 4 個）

Wake on LAN

あり

webRTC

あり

W/B Setting by Grey scale

なし

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L: 9.9mm, B: 14.4mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1600.0 x 1095.0 x 175.0mm

Handle

なし

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1453.3 x 844.0 x 39.9mm(with LG Logo)

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

1453.3 x 893.1 x 290.0mm

Packed Weight

35.0Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

300 x 300 mm

Weight (Head)

28.2Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

28.8Kg