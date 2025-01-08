About Cookies on This Site

UHDサイネージディスプレイ

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

サポート

UHDサイネージディスプレイ

43UH5N-E

UHDサイネージディスプレイ

(4)
  • はめ込み画像での正面図
  • 正面画像
  • -45°の側面画像
  • -90°の側面画像
  • 背面画像（*実際の製品の外観は各インチオプションによって多少変化するため、製品イメージとは異なる場合があります）
はめ込み画像での正面図
正面画像
-45°の側面画像
-90°の側面画像
背面画像（*実際の製品の外観は各インチオプションによって多少変化するため、製品イメージとは異なる場合があります）

主な機能

  • 解像度：3,840 x 2,160（UHD）
  • 輝度（代表値）：500ニト
  • 表面処理（ヘイズ）：28%
  • ベゼル：8.9 mm（T/R/L）、12.9 mm（B）
  • インターフェース：HDMI（3）/ DP / USB 2.0 / RS232C / RJ45 / オーディオ / IR
  • webOSスマートプラットフォーム
もっと見る

LG webOSプラットフォームと高度セキュリティを搭載した
UHDサイネージディスプレイ

ショッピングモールの内壁に設置されたサイネージが広告を鮮やかに映し出す。

*75インチ

*このページの画像はすべてイメージです。

フルHDの4倍の解像度を提供するウルトラHD品質を示す画像。

高解像度のディスプレイ

FHDの4倍の解像度を提供するサイネージが、お客様の視覚に訴えます。また、画面のアンチグレアコーティングが照明の明るい環境でも画面の反射を防ぎ、見やすさ・読みやすさを向上させ、満足度の高い映像をお届けします。

直感的なGUIを使用すると、同時にいくつものタスクを実行できます。

便利なwebOSプラットフォーム

高性能のSoCを搭載したUH5N-Eなら、個別のメディアプレーヤーなしで複数のタスクを実行できます。webOSプラットフォームが提供する、ユーザーの利便性を高める直感的なUIを備えたアプリ開発ツールを使用すると、外部センサーやwebOSパートナーのアプリと容易に接続し、SIに配慮した環境を実現できます。

信頼性を高める耐久性

ビジネス環境向けに最適化されたUH5N-Eでは、パワーボードに施されたコンフォーマルコーティングが塩、粉塵、鉄粉や湿気から本体を保護し、安定した稼働を実現します。また、IP5x、30°の角度調節、Shock Monitoringなどの顧客中心の機能が信頼性と満足度を高めます。

パワーボードにコンフォーマルコーティングを施したUH5N-Eなら、塩害の多い環境や湿度の高い環境でもディスプレイを保護できます。

スペース活用のためのデザイン

薄いベゼルとシンプルなケーブル管理が特徴のUH5N-Eを使用するとスペースを節約できます。特別な格納型のケーブル差込口を備えているため、壁の近くに設置できます。スリムなブラケットが必要とするスペースはたったの13 mmです。ベゼルアクセサリを使用して、ディスプレイをアートフレームに変えることもできます。顧客のインテリアスペースにマッチするスタイリッシュなインテリア要素としてご活用いただけます。

スリムなベゼルを備えたUH5N-Eが壁の近くにマウントされている。シンプルなケーブル管理システムによってスペース節約のために最適化された背面のデザインが提示されている。

*各インチオプションによって生じる違いにより、製品画像は実際の製品の外観とは若干異なる場合があります。

*ベゼルアクセサリは別売りです。

UH5N-Eは外部からのアクセスや攻撃から重要なデータを保護するセキュリティ機能を提供します。

セキュリティ機能の強化

UH5N-Eは外部からのアクセスや攻撃から重要なデータを保護する、LGの強化カーネル保護（EKP）技術を含むセキュリティ機能を提供します。また、LG UHDサイネージは情報セキュリティの分野でも信頼性の高い認定を取得した、顧客データとビジネスのセキュリティを維持する製品です。たとえば、このモデルはISO/IEC 15408コモンクライテリアEAL2認定を取得しています。

LGでは、FCC EMC Class Bなどのさまざまな認定を取得し、持続可能な未来に向かって尽力しています。

サステナビリティ

イノベーションとサステナビリティにコミットするLGは、メーカー、消費者、今後の世代にとってより良い未来を築くことができるよう努めています。廃棄物の削減、リサイクルの最大化、効率的な電力管理に集中し、積極的にサステナビリティを実現して、FCC EMC Class Bなどのさまざまな認定を取得しています。

SuperSignソリューション

SuperSignはお客様の空間でクリエイティブかつ整理されたデジタルサイネージコンテンツを提供するための、統合型かつ直感的なコンテンツ管理ソリューションです。便利なユーザーエクスペリエンスを通じて、幅広いサービスと顧客をつなげます。SuperSign Cloudなどの多様なバージョンから、ビジネスに適したものを発見、ご活用ください。

カフェのマネージャーがコンテンツ管理ソフトウェアを使用して、カフェの壁に設置されたディスプレイに表示するメニューを作成している。

仕様表

プリント

全てのスペック

製品 cad データ /pdf データ , 仕様表

拡張子 : pdf
43uh5n_Dimension.pdf
拡張子 : pdf
43UH5N-E_specification_sheet.pdf

