webOS 4K スタンダードサイネージ

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

サポート

webOS 4K スタンダードサイネージ

43UL3J-N

webOS 4K スタンダードサイネージ

(3)
LG webOS 4K スタンダードサイネージ, 43UL3J-N
LG webOS 4K スタンダードサイネージ, 43UL3J-N
LG webOS 4K スタンダードサイネージ, 43UL3J-N
LG webOS 4K スタンダードサイネージ, 43UL3J-N
LG webOS 4K スタンダードサイネージ, 43UL3J-N
LG webOS 4K スタンダードサイネージ, 43UL3J-N
LG webOS 4K スタンダードサイネージ, 43UL3J-N
LG webOS 4K スタンダードサイネージ, 43UL3J-N
LG webOS 4K スタンダードサイネージ, 43UL3J-N
LG webOS 4K スタンダードサイネージ, 43UL3J-N

主な機能

  • 輝度(標準値)：400cd/㎡
  • 解像度：3840×2160(4K/UHD)
  • webOS 6.0
  • 内蔵スピーカー
  • LG One:Quick Share対応
  • AVコントロールシステム対応
もっと見る

LG webOS UHDサイネージ

UL3Jシリーズが壁に設置されている会議室で、5名が打ち合わせを行なっている。左側の窓の向こうの会議室でも、UL3Jシリーズが壁に設置されている。

*LG UL3Gシリーズと比較した場合

画面のコンテンツを拡大して、鮮やかかつ生き生きとした映像品質を提示。

優れた画質

4K解像度による
高精細な映像表現

一般的なフルHDの4倍ものの情報表示により、コンテンツを細部まで鮮明かつリアルに表現します。さらに、IPSパネルによる鮮やかな色彩と斜めから見ても褪色の少ないクリアな表示を実現します。

6.9 mm x 18.4 mmのベゼルサイズと、57.5 mmの薄さを提示。

洗練されたデザイン

厚さわずか約5.7cmと薄型のベゼルが、設置を容易にする省スペース性を提供。洗練されたデザインが臨場感あふれるビジュアルを提供します。

*LG UL3Gシリーズと比較した場合
*画像はイメージです。

同時に実行できるタスクの数はweb OSプラットフォームで簡単に調整できます。

webOS 6.0

さらに強化されたSoCと、優れた操作性を提供するwebOS 6.0が、あらゆるタスクをスムーズにします。直感的なGUIを提供するスマートサイネージのプラットフォームが利便性を高めます。

*画像はイメージです。

USBプラグインを通じてさまざまな外部センサーとサイネージを接続できるため、付加価値の高いソリューションを簡単に構築することが可能です。

スマート機能

様々なセンサー
アプリケーションに対応

webOSのスマートサイネージプラットフォームは、USBプラグインを通じたGPIO、NFC/RFID、温度センサーなどの外部センサーとの接続をサポート。手軽に付加価値の高いソリューションが提供できます。

*例えば天候の推移に合わせて、店舗を訪れた顧客に特定のプロモーション情報を表示するなど

**外部センサーは別売です。また、webOSプラットフォームとの互換性をテストする必要があります。 *画像はイメージです。

UL3Jシリーズでは、スマートフォンやノートパソコンのコントロールマネージャーを通じてリモートで管理と監視を行うことができます。

リモート監視と
管理

Webベースのモニタリング ソリューションによって、より使いやすく、より安定的な運用が可能になります。ネットワークに接続可能な環境なら、時間や場所を問わずモバイルデバイスやPCからアクセスが可能。リアルタイムにモニターを遠隔監視・操作ができます。

AVコントロールシステムとの互換性

AVコントロール
システムとの互換性

UL3JシリーズはCrestron Connected®*をサポート。
プロフェッショナルなAV操作と高い互換性によって、円滑な統合と自動制御*を実現し、ビジネス管理の効率性を高めます。

 

*Crestron Connected®互換のためには、モニターの初期設定が必要です。
*ネットワーク環境化の制御となります。　*画像はイメージです。

テレビ会議システムに対応

テレビ会議
システムに対応

強力かつ統合された管理を通じてスマートなテレビ会議を提供するCiscoソリューションとの互換性をサポートしています。

*HDMIケーブルは別売です。 *画像はイメージです。

Wi-Fiを通じて簡単にコンテンツを配信。

簡単なコンテンツ配信
＆SWアップデート

UL3JシリーズにはWi-Fiが内蔵されており、コンテンツのワイヤレス配信やファームウェアのアップデートが簡単に行えます。

UR3Jシリーズが壁に設置されていて、女性がノートパソコンとスマートフォンを使用している。この画像は、パソコンや女性が手にしているスマートフォンと、サイネージをワイヤレス接続できることを示している。

ワイヤレス
アクセスポイント

モバイル機器のワイヤレスアクセスポイントに利用できる仮想ルーターとして使用できます。

壁に設置された1台のサイネージには、高品質の音声を提供するスピーカーが内蔵されている。

内蔵スピーカー

高音質なステレオスピーカーを内蔵し、さらに優れたコンテンツ表現を実現します。音が必要なコンテンツでも、別途スピーカーの購入、設置することなく単体での運用が可能です。

別の場所にインストールされたUL3Jシリーズをリモートで監視するLG従業員。

LG ConnectedCareでリアルタイムに状態を把握

LGがオプションで用意しているクラウドサービスソリューションのLG ConnectedCare*なら、メンテナンスを迅速かつ簡単にできます。ワークスペースに設置されたディスプレイのステータスをリモートで管理し、故障診断やリモート制御サービスを発信。安定した稼働をサポートします。

*「LG ConnectedCare」サービスの可用性は地域によって異なります。また、別途ご購入いただく必要があります。

詳細については、お住まいの地域のLG営業担当者にお問い合わせください。*画像はイメージです。

プリント

全てのスペック

付属品

  • ベーシック

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Regulation Book, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender, Cable Holder

認定

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ERP / エネルギースター

    O(OldErP for Jordan)/X

  • 安全性

    CB

接続性

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A(2)

  • オーディオ Out

    O(1)

  • HDMI In

    O(3), HDCP2.2/1.4

  • RJ45（LAN）In

    O(1)

  • RS232C In

    O(1), 4pin Phone-jack

  • RS232C Out

    O(1), 4pin Phone-jack

環境条件

  • 動作湿度

    10 % to 80 %

  • 動作温度

    0 °C to 40 °C (Portrait Scene : 0 °C to 35 °C)

特長 - ハードウェア

  • 自動輝度センサー

    O

  • 内部メモリ（eMMC）

    16GB

  • ローカルキー操作

    O (Power On/Off only)

  • 温度センサー

    O

  • Wi-Fi/BT（内蔵）

    O

特長 - ソフトウェア

  • Cisco 認定

    O

  • 自動設定 ID

    O

  • ビーコン

    O

  • ブートロゴの画像

    O

  • コントロールマネージャー

    O

  • Crestron Connected

    O

  • 外部入力回転

    O

  • フェイルオーバー

    O

  • ギャップレス再生

    O

  • グループマネージャー

    O

  • HDMI-CEC

    O

  • ISM方式

    O

  • ローカルコンテンツスケジューリング

    O

  • ローカルネットワーク同期

    O

  • ネットワーク対応

    O

  • 信号なしの画像

    O

  • OS バージョン（webOS）

    webOS6.0

  • URLを介して再生

    O

  • PM モード

    O

  • Pro:Idiom

    O

  • RS232C 同期

    O

  • 画面回転

    O

  • スクリーンシェア

    O

  • 設定データクローニング

    O

  • SI サーバー設定

    O

  • スマートエナジーセービング

    O

  • SNMP

    O

  • ステータスメール送信

    O

  • タイルモード設定

    O

  • USB プラグアンドプレイ

    O

  • ビデオタグ

    O(4, Max One HDMI input)

  • Wake on LAN

    O

  • webRTC

    O

言語

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

機械的仕様

  • ベゼルカラー

    Ashed Blue

  • ベゼル幅

    Off : 6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4
    On : 12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9

  • カートン寸法（W x H x D）

    1055 x 660 x 142

  • モニター寸法（W x H x D）

    967 x 564 x 57.1

  • 梱包時の重量

    10.9

  • VESA 標準マウントインターフェース

    200 x 200

  • 重量（ヘッド）

    8.8

パネル

  • コントラスト比

    1,200:1

  • アスペクト比

    16:9

  • バックライトタイプ

    Direct

  • 輝度

    300nit (Typ.)

  • カラー深度（色の数）

    1.07G (8bits + FRC)

  • 色域

    DCI 80%

  • ネイティブ解像度

    3840x2160 (UHD)

  • 動作時間（時間/日）

    16/7

  • パネルテクノロジー

    ADS

  • ポートレートモード（縦置き）/ランドスケープモード（横置き）

    O/O

  • リフレッシュレート

    60Hz

  • 応答速度

    8ms (G to G)

  • 画面サイズ（インチ）

    43"

  • 表面処理（ヘイズ）

    1%

  • 視聴角度（H x V）

    178 x 178

電源

  • 電源

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • 電力タイプ

    Built-In Power

電力消費

  • 代表値

    80 W

  • BTU（英国熱量単位）

    273 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 409 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • 最大

    120 W

  • 電源オフ

    0.5W

  • スマートエナジーセービング（70%）

    56W

ソフトウェア互換性

  • Connected Care

    0

  • Promota

    O (Not available for EU/CIS)

  • SuperSign CMS

    O

  • SuperSign Control+

    O

  • SuperSign WB

    O

サウンド

  • スピーカー（内蔵）

    O (10W X 2)

その他の機能

  • コンフォーマルコーティング（配電盤）

    O

製品 cad データ /pdf データ , 仕様表

拡張子 : dwg
43ul3j_2d.dwg
拡張子 : pdf
43ul3j_2d.pdf
拡張子 : pdf
43UL3J_specification_sheet.pdf

更なる詳細のお問合せは B2B Partner Portal の登録