About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
47インチスーパーナローサイネージモニター JAN: 49-89027-007154

47インチスーパーナローサイネージモニター JAN: 49-89027-007154

商品を共有する

47インチスーパーナローサイネージモニター JAN: 49-89027-007154

47WV50MS
Front view of 47インチスーパーナローサイネージモニター JAN: 49-89027-007154 47WV50MS
LG 47インチスーパーナローサイネージモニター JAN: 49-89027-007154, 47WV50MS
LG 47インチスーパーナローサイネージモニター JAN: 49-89027-007154, 47WV50MS
LG 47インチスーパーナローサイネージモニター JAN: 49-89027-007154, 47WV50MS
LG 47インチスーパーナローサイネージモニター JAN: 49-89027-007154, 47WV50MS
LG 47インチスーパーナローサイネージモニター JAN: 49-89027-007154, 47WV50MS
LG 47インチスーパーナローサイネージモニター JAN: 49-89027-007154, 47WV50MS
Front view of 47インチスーパーナローサイネージモニター JAN: 49-89027-007154 47WV50MS
LG 47インチスーパーナローサイネージモニター JAN: 49-89027-007154, 47WV50MS
LG 47インチスーパーナローサイネージモニター JAN: 49-89027-007154, 47WV50MS
LG 47インチスーパーナローサイネージモニター JAN: 49-89027-007154, 47WV50MS
LG 47インチスーパーナローサイネージモニター JAN: 49-89027-007154, 47WV50MS
LG 47インチスーパーナローサイネージモニター JAN: 49-89027-007154, 47WV50MS
LG 47インチスーパーナローサイネージモニター JAN: 49-89027-007154, 47WV50MS

主な機能

  • ベゼルtoベゼル幅わずか4.9mmの狭額ベゼルのマルチサイネージモニター
  • 800cd/m 2 を実現した高輝度マルチサイネージモニター
  • モニターの正確なカラーマネジメントを継続的に行えるようハードウェアキャリブレーションに対応
プリント

全てのスペック

基本仕様

  • 画面サイズ

    47

  • パネル・タイプ

    IPS(LED BLU)

  • 縦横比

    16:9

  • 解像度

    1920x1080（FHD）

  • 表示色

    約1,677万色

  • 明るさ

    800cd/㎡

  • コントラスト比

    500,000:1(通常1400:1)

  • 視野角(水平/垂直)

    178°/178°

  • 応答時間（ms）

    12

入力端子

  • 映像

    HDMI (×1)、DVI-D(×1)、Display Port (×1)、RGB(×1)

  • 音声

    RGB(×1)、コンポーネント(×1)

  • 外部コントロール

    RS232C(×1)､RJ45(×1)､IR(×1)

  • USB

    USB(×1)

出力端子

  • 映像

    DVI-D(×1)、RGB(×1)

  • 音声

    外部スピーカー

  • 外部コントロール

    RS232C(×1)

ご注意

  • 液晶画面に関して

    液晶パネルは非常に精密度の高い技術で作られており、画面の一部に点灯しないドットや常時点灯しているドットがある場合がありますが、これは故障ではありません。本製品の有効ドット数の割合は99.99％以上です。

  • 保証期間

    ご購入後 3 年間（バックライト含む）。保証書は大切に保管してください。保証書がない場合は保証を受けられないこともございます。

アクセサリー

  • リモコン

    Yes

  • 電源コード

    Yes

  • DVI ケーブル

    Yes

  • RS232Cケーブル

    Yes

  • IRレシーバー

    Yes

  • ガイドブラケット

    Yes

  • ネジ

    Yes

  • 取扱説明書

    Yes

  • 保証書

    Yes

寸法（幅 X 高さ X 奥行き）（MM）

  • ベゼル幅（左･上/右・下）

    3.2/1.7

  • ディスプレイ部

    1044.9x590x89.9

  • 梱包時寸法

    1,180x770x165

  • VESAマウント

    600x400

機能

  • 温度センサー

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

特徴

  • リモコン

    Yes

重量（KG）

  • ディスプレイ部

    18.7

電源

  • 入力

    AC100-240V、50/60Hz

  • 消費電力（通常/ECO時）

    160W/90W

  • 省電力/スリープ・モード

    0.7W

使用環境

  • 温度

    0～40℃

  • 湿度

    10～90%

安全/不要輻射

  • 安全／不要輻射

    UL、cUL、CB、TUV、KC、FCC Class "A"、CE、KCC、Energy Star 6.0