二次元コードログインで
クラウドアクセスも簡単
ホーム画面の二次元コードで個人のデバイスを認証できるため、授業の準備時間を短縮できます。LG CreateBoardで、個々にログインをせず、1つの二次元コード認証のみで、Google DriveやOneDriveなどの様々なアプリケーションに登録できます。授業が終わったら、ログアウトボタンをクリックするだけで簡単に接続を解除でき、個人情報漏洩のリスクが低減します。