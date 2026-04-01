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55"ワイド液晶モニター

55"ワイド液晶モニター

商品を共有する

55"ワイド液晶モニター

55WS50MW-B
Front view of 55"ワイド液晶モニター 55WS50MW-B
LG 55"ワイド液晶モニター, 55WS50MW-B
LG 55"ワイド液晶モニター, 55WS50MW-B
LG 55"ワイド液晶モニター, 55WS50MW-B
LG 55"ワイド液晶モニター, 55WS50MW-B
Front view of 55"ワイド液晶モニター 55WS50MW-B
LG 55"ワイド液晶モニター, 55WS50MW-B
LG 55"ワイド液晶モニター, 55WS50MW-B
LG 55"ワイド液晶モニター, 55WS50MW-B
LG 55"ワイド液晶モニター, 55WS50MW-B

主な機能

    プリント

    全てのスペック

    基本仕様

    • 画面サイズ

      55

    • パネル・タイプ

      IPS(LED BLU)

    • 縦横比

      16:9

    • 解像度

      1920x1080（FHD）

    • 明るさ

      700cd/㎡

    • コントラスト比

      500,000:1(通常1300:1)

    • 視野角(水平/垂直)

      178°/178°

    • 応答時間（ms）

      12(GTG)

    入力端子

    • D-Sub

      Yes

    • DVI-D

      Yes

    • Display Port

      Yes

    • HDMI

      Yes

    アクセサリー

    • リモコン

      Yes

    • 電源コード

      Yes

    • IRレシーバー

      Yes

    • RGBケーブル

      Yes

    • イージーセットアップガイド

      Yes

    • 取扱説明書

      Yes

    • 保証書

      Yes

    寸法（幅 X 高さ X 奥行き）（MM）

    • ベゼル幅（左･上/右・下）

      11.2mm

    • ディスプレイ部

      1242 x 713 x 31

    • VESAマウント

      400x400

    特徴

    • リモコン

      Yes

    • タイル機能

      15×15

    重量（KG）

    • ディスプレイ部

      23.5

    電源

    • 電源タイプ（アダプタまたはLIPS）

      内蔵電源

    • 入力

      AC100-240V、50/60Hz

    • 消費電力（通常/ECO時）

      130W/90W

    • 電源OFF時

      0.5W

    • 省電力/スリープ・モード

      0.7W