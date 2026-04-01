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鮮やか、広視野角、視認性抜群のIPSデジタルサイネージモニター JAN: 49-89027-008083

鮮やか、広視野角、視認性抜群のIPSデジタルサイネージモニター JAN: 49-89027-008083

商品を共有する

鮮やか、広視野角、視認性抜群のIPSデジタルサイネージモニター JAN: 49-89027-008083

65LS33A-5B
Front view of 鮮やか、広視野角、視認性抜群のIPSデジタルサイネージモニター JAN: 49-89027-008083 65LS33A-5B
LG 鮮やか、広視野角、視認性抜群のIPSデジタルサイネージモニター JAN: 49-89027-008083, 65LS33A-5B
LG 鮮やか、広視野角、視認性抜群のIPSデジタルサイネージモニター JAN: 49-89027-008083, 65LS33A-5B
LG 鮮やか、広視野角、視認性抜群のIPSデジタルサイネージモニター JAN: 49-89027-008083, 65LS33A-5B
LG 鮮やか、広視野角、視認性抜群のIPSデジタルサイネージモニター JAN: 49-89027-008083, 65LS33A-5B
LG 鮮やか、広視野角、視認性抜群のIPSデジタルサイネージモニター JAN: 49-89027-008083, 65LS33A-5B
LG 鮮やか、広視野角、視認性抜群のIPSデジタルサイネージモニター JAN: 49-89027-008083, 65LS33A-5B
Front view of 鮮やか、広視野角、視認性抜群のIPSデジタルサイネージモニター JAN: 49-89027-008083 65LS33A-5B
LG 鮮やか、広視野角、視認性抜群のIPSデジタルサイネージモニター JAN: 49-89027-008083, 65LS33A-5B
LG 鮮やか、広視野角、視認性抜群のIPSデジタルサイネージモニター JAN: 49-89027-008083, 65LS33A-5B
LG 鮮やか、広視野角、視認性抜群のIPSデジタルサイネージモニター JAN: 49-89027-008083, 65LS33A-5B
LG 鮮やか、広視野角、視認性抜群のIPSデジタルサイネージモニター JAN: 49-89027-008083, 65LS33A-5B
LG 鮮やか、広視野角、視認性抜群のIPSデジタルサイネージモニター JAN: 49-89027-008083, 65LS33A-5B
LG 鮮やか、広視野角、視認性抜群のIPSデジタルサイネージモニター JAN: 49-89027-008083, 65LS33A-5B

主な機能

    プリント

    全てのスペック

    基本仕様

    • 画面サイズ

      65V

    • パネル・タイプ

      IPS

    • 解像度

      1920×1080 (Full HD アスペクト比 16:9)

    • 表示色

      約10.7億色

    • 明るさ

      350cd/㎡

    • コントラスト比

      500,000:1 (通常1400:1)

    • 視野角(水平/垂直)

      178°/178°

    • 応答時間(ms)

      11

    オプション（別途、ご購入が必要となります。）

    • スピーカー

      SP-2100

    • デスクトップスタンド

      ST-651T

    入力端子

    • 映像

      HDMI (×1), アナログRGB (×1)

    • 音声

      オーディオイン (×1)

    • USB

      USB (×1)

    • 外部コントロール

      RS232C (×1), RJ45 (×1), IR (×1)

    出力端子

    • 音声

      スピーカー L/R

    • 外部コントロール

      RS232C (×1)

    筐体仕様

    • 外形寸法(幅×高さ×奥行)

      1462×843×58(mm)

    • 質量

      30.9kg

    • 梱包時寸法(幅×高さ×奥行)

      1548×942×176(mm)

    • 梱包時質量

      36.8kg

    • マウント規格

      400×400(mm)

    アクセサリー

    • リモコン

      1

    • 乾電池

      2

    • 電源コード

      1

    • IRレシーバー

      1

    • CD-ROM (取扱説明書)

      1 (SuperSign Program収録)

    • D-Sub15ピンケーブル

      1

    機能

    • 15×15タイルモード

    • 温度センサー

    • DPM Select

    • Smart Energy Saving

    • USBファイル再生

    • キーロック

    電源

    • 入力

      AC100-240V、50/60Hz

    • 通常動作時

      145W

    • 省エネモード時

      95W

    • 待機時

      0.5W(アナログ)、0.7W(HDMI)

    • 電源OFF時

      0.5W

    ソフトウェア機能

    • 対応ソフトウェア

      SuperSign-w lite、SuperSign-c, SuperSign WB

    使用環境

    • 温度

      0～40℃

    • 湿度

      10～80%

    安全/不要輻射

    • 安全／不要輻射

      UL, cUL, CB, TUV, KC, FCC Class "A", CE, KCC