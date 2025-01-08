About Cookies on This Site

webOS搭載4Kサイネージ

webOS搭載4Kサイネージ

65UL3J-B

webOS搭載4Kサイネージ

(4)
主な機能

  • 輝度（標準値）：400cd/m²
  • 解像度： 3840×2160(4K)
  • WebOS搭載
  • スピーカー内蔵
  • 互換性：LG One:Quick 対応、AVコントロールシステム対応
LG webOS UHD Signage

優れた画質

優れた画質

4K解像度による
高精細な映像表現

一般的なフルHDの4倍ものの情報表示により、コンテンツを細部まで鮮明かつリアルに表現します。さらに、IPSパネルによる鮮やかな色彩と斜めから見ても褪色の少ないクリアな表示を実現します。

洗練されたデザイン

洗練されたデザイン

厚さわずか約5.7cmと薄型のベゼルが、設置を容易にする省スペース性を提供。洗練されたデザインが臨場感あふれるビジュアルを提供します。

ハイパフォーマンス with LG webOS 6.0

webOS 6.0

さらに強化されたSoCと、優れた操作性を提供するwebOS 6.0が、あらゆるタスクをスムーズにします。直感的なGUIを提供するスマートサイネージのプラットフォームが利便性を高めます。

様々なセンサーアプリケーションに対応
スマート機能

様々なセンサーアプリケーションに対応

USBプラグインを通じGPIO, NFC/RFID, 温度センサー, 等々の外部センサー接続をサポートします。別途追加でソフトウェアまたは外部機器無しでも機能（ソリューション）の追加が可能です。

LG One Quick Share

LG One Quick ShareはUL3Jシリーズに対応した、USB伝送ユニットやアプリによってでワイヤレスで画面共有を可能にするソリューションです。USBドングルボタンと内蔵Wi-Fi*で容易にPCの画面をディスプレイに共有でき、リモコンなしで接続されたモニターの基本設定値（ボリューム、画面モード、明るさなど）が調整できます。また、Office Meeting Mode（オフィスミーティングモード）*を使用すると、会議を開始する前に、議題を表示できます。

 

*サイネージモニターの設定でSoft APを有効にする必要があります。
*サイネージモニターメニューのかんたん設定画面からOffice Meeting Modeが設定可能です。
*LG One Quick Shareは別売です。

遠隔からモニタリング＆操作

遠隔からモニタリング＆操作

このWebベースのモニタリング ソリューションによって、より使いやすさ、安心さを提供します。ネットワーク接続が可能な環境下なら、モバイルデバイスやPCで過去から直近までのデータに時間、場所を選ばずアクセスが可能。ユーザーがリアルタイムにモニターを遠隔監視できます。

AVコントロールシステムとの互換性

AVコントロールシステムとの互換性

UL3JシリーズはCrestron Connected®*をサポート。プロフェッショナルなAV操作と高い互換性によって、円滑な統合と自動制御**を実現し、ビジネス管理の効率性を高めます。

*Crestron Connected®互換のためには、モニターの初期設定が必要です。
*ネットワーク環境化の制御となります。

イージーセットアップ

UL3Jシリーズは、各使用シーンに応じて最適なメニュー画面を提供します。

*プリセット：企業向け、リテール向け、会議室向け、ガバメント

ワイヤレス アクセスポイント

UL3Jシリーズは仮想ルーターとして各種機器のアクセスポイントになります。
スピーカー内蔵

スピーカー内蔵

UL3Jシリーズには、スピーカーを内蔵しており、外部スピーカーが無くても音響効果の演出が可能です。
全てのスペック

付属品

  • ベーシック

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Regulation Book, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender, Cable Holder

  • オプション

    なし

認定

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ePEAT（USのみ）

    なし

  • ERP / エネルギースター

    YES(NewErP) / YES

  • 安全性

    CB / NRTL

接続性

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A（2 個）

  • オーディオイン

    なし

  • オーディオ Out

    あり

  • デイジーチェーン

    なし

  • DP In

    なし

  • DP Out

    なし

  • DVI-D In

    なし

  • 外部スピーカー Out

    なし

  • HDMI In

    あり（3 個）

  • HDMI In（HDCP バージョン）

    2.2/1.4

  • HDMI Out

    なし

  • IR In

    なし

  • IR Out

    なし

  • RGB In

    なし

  • RJ45（LAN）In

    あり（1 個）

  • RJ45（LAN）Out

    なし

  • RS232C In

    あり

  • RS232C Out

    あり

  • タッチ USB

    なし

環境条件

  • 動作湿度

    10 % to 80 %

  • 動作温度

    0 °C to 40 °C (Portrait Scene : 0 °C to 35 °C)

特長 - ハードウェア

  • 加速度（ジャイロ）センサー

    なし

  • 自動輝度センサー

    あり

  • BLU センサー

    なし

  • 電流センサー

    なし

  • FAN（内蔵）

    なし

  • 湿度センサー

    なし

  • 内部メモリ（eMMC）

    8GB

  • ローカルキー操作

    あり

  • ピクセルセンサー

    なし

  • 電力インジケーター

    なし

  • 近接センサー

    なし

  • 温度センサー

    あり

  • Wi-Fi/BT（内蔵）

    あり

特長 - ソフトウェア

  • Cisco 認定

    あり

  • 自動設定 ID

    あり

  • バックライト同期

    なし

  • ビーコン

    あり

  • ブートロゴの画像

    あり

  • 輝度補正

    なし

  • コントロールマネージャー

    あり

  • Crestron Connected

    あり

  • 外部入力回転

    あり

  • フェイルオーバー

    あり

  • ギャップレス再生

    あり

  • グループマネージャー

    あり

  • HDMI-CEC

    あり

  • ISM方式

    あり

  • ローカルコンテンツスケジューリング

    あり

  • ローカルネットワーク同期

    あり

  • ネットワーク対応

    あり

  • 信号なしの画像

    あり

  • OS バージョン（webOS）

    webOS 6.0

  • PBP

    なし

  • PIP（ピクチャーインピクチャー）

    なし

  • URLを介して再生

    あり

  • PM モード

    あり

  • Pro:Idiom

    あり

  • RS232C 同期

    あり

  • スキャン反転

    なし

  • 画面回転

    あり

  • スクリーンシェア

    あり

  • 設定データクローニング

    あり

  • SI サーバー設定

    あり

  • スマートエナジーセービング

    あり

  • SNMP

    あり

  • ステータスメール送信

    あり

  • タイルモード設定

    あり

  • USB プラグアンドプレイ

    あり

  • ビデオタグ

    あり（ビデオタグ 4 個）

  • Wake on LAN

    あり

  • webRTC

    あり

  • グレースケールによる W/B 設定

    なし

言語

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski

機械的仕様

  • ベゼルカラー

    Ashed Blue

  • ベゼル幅

    Off : 6.8/6.8/6.8/18.4mm On : 12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9mm

  • カートン寸法（W x H x D）

    1600 x 970 x 172mm

  • ハンドル

    なし

  • モニター寸法（W x H x D）

    1454 x 838 x 57.7mm

  • スタンド付きモニター寸法（W x H x D）

    該当なし

  • 梱包時の重量

    27.5Kg

  • VESA 標準マウントインターフェース

    300 x 300 mm

  • 重量（ヘッド）

    21.5Kg

  • 重量（ヘッド + スタンド）

    該当なし

OPS 互換性

  • OPS 電源内蔵

    なし

  • OPS タイプ互換性あり

    なし

パネル

  • コントラスト比

    1,200:1

  • アスペクト比

    16:9

  • バックライトタイプ

    直下型

  • 輝度

    400nit (Typ.)

  • カラー深度（色の数）

    10 億 7 千万色

  • 色域

    DCI 80%

  • ダイナミック CR

    1,000,000:1

  • 寿命時間

    30,000 時間（最小）

  • ネイティブ解像度

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • 動作時間（時間/日）

    16/7

  • パネルテクノロジー

    IPS

  • ポートレートモード（縦置き）/ランドスケープモード（横置き）

    あり / あり

  • QWP（1/4波長板）

    該当なし

  • リフレッシュレート

    60Hz

  • 応答速度

    8ms (G to G)

  • 画面サイズ（インチ）

    65

  • 表面処理（ヘイズ）

    Haze 1%

  • 透明度

    該当なし

  • 視聴角度（H x V）

    178º x 178º

電源

  • 電源

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • 電力タイプ

    内蔵電源

電力消費

  • 代表値

    130W

  • BTU（英国熱量単位）

    444 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 638 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • 最大

    187W

  • 電源オフ

    0.5W

  • スマートエナジーセービング（70%）

    91W

ソフトウェア互換性

  • Connected Care

    あり

  • モバイル CMS

    なし

  • Promota

    あり（EU/CIS では利用不可）

  • SuperSign Cloud

    なし

  • SuperSign CMS

    あり

  • SuperSign Control+

    あり

  • SuperSign WB

    あり

サウンド

  • スピーカー（内蔵）

    あり（10W x 2）

その他の機能

  • 電源保護

    該当なし

  • コンフォーマルコーティング（配電盤）

    あり

  • 直射日光

    該当なし

  • IP レーティング

    該当なし

  • オーバーレイタッチ互換性

    該当なし

  • スマートキャリブレーション

    該当なし

  • チルト (Face Down)

    該当なし

  • チルト (Face Up)

    該当なし

製品 cad データ /pdf データ , 仕様表

拡張子 : pdf
65UL3J-B_Dimension.pdf
拡張子 : pdf
65UL3J_UP80_2d.pdf
拡張子 : pdf
65UL3J_specification_sheet.pdf

