UHDサイネージディスプレイ

UHDサイネージディスプレイ

UHDサイネージディスプレイ

75UH7N-M
はめ込み画像での正面図
正面画像
-45°の側面画像
-90°の側面画像
+45°の側面画像
+90°の側面画像
背面画像
主な機能

  • 解像度：3,840 x 2,160（UHD）
  • 輝度（標準値）：700㏅/㎡
  • 表面処理（ヘイズ）：25％
  • ベゼル：8.9 mm(上/右/左)、12.9 mm(下)
  • インターフェース：HDMI入力×2 / DisplayPort入力 / USB Type-C / USB 2.0×2 / RS232C入出力 / RJ45 / オーディオ出力 / IR入出力
  • webOSスマートプラットフォーム
もっと見る

LG webOSプラットフォームと
高度セキュリティを搭載した
大型UHDサイネージディスプレイ

ショッピングモールの内壁に設置されたサイネージが広告を鮮やかに映し出す。

*画像はイメージです。

高輝度

700㏅/㎡の⾼輝度を誇るUH7N-Mは、明るい店内でもコンテンツを鮮明に表⽰します。

通信機器店の壁面に、大型のUH7N-Mディスプレイが2台設置されています。UH7N-Mは高輝度仕様のため、店内の明るい照明下でも画面がはっきりと視認できます。

*画像はイメージです。

耐火性を備えた
堅牢な設計

本製品の外装カバーは、炎の拡散に効果的に抑える設計になっており、 パブリックスペースへの設置にも適しています。

筐体は、炎の拡散に効果的に抑える設計になっており、公共スペースへの設置にも適しています。

*本製品の筐体上⾯および背⾯カバーは、第三者機関による試験に基づき、EN13501-1 ではClass A1(上⾯)、A2 (背⾯カバー) BS476 Part7ではClass 1に分類されています。 *画像はイメージです。

目を引く大画面

75インチの大画⾯が道行く人々を効果的に引きつけます。 

60Hzリフレッシュレートをサポートし、スムーズなコンテンツ再生が可能です。

The company lounge features a sizable UH5N-M installed on the wall. The large screen vividly displays images, easily capturing people’s attention.

*画像はイメージです。

マルチUSBによる多用途な操作

USBポートを2ポート実装し、多くの用途に応えます。たとえば、接続されたUSBデバイスの使用と同時に、画⾯ 上のコンテンツを操作することが可能です。会議中にマウスやキーボードで操作しながら、USBストレージデ バイスからPPTファイルを読み出すなど、フレキシブルに使用できます。

A man in the meeting room is conducting the meeting using both a mouse and keyboard, which are connected to the UH5N-M and used simultaneously.

*画像はイメージです。

フルHDの4倍の解像度を提供するウルトラHD品質を示す画像。

高解像度の
ディスプレイ

FHDの4倍の解像度を提供する4Kサイネージが、お客様の視覚に訴えます。
また、アンチグレアコーティングによって、照明の明るい環境下でも周囲光の反射を防ぎ、見やすい表示を実現。満足度の高い映像をお届けします。

*画像はイメージです。

直感的なGUIを使用すると、同時にいくつものタスクを実行できます。

便利なwebOSプラットフォーム

⾼性能なSoCとwebOSで、コンテンツ再生用のメディアプレーヤーを別途用意しなくても映像を表⽰させることができます。webOSプラットフォームが提供する、ユーザーの利便性を⾼める直感的なUIを備えたアプリ開発ツールによって、外部センサーやサードパーティが作成したアプリに接続するなど、SIに配慮した環境を提供します。

*画像はイメージです。

信頼性を高める耐久性

ビジネス環境に最適化されたUH7N-Mは、パワーボードにコンフォーマルコーティングを施し、湿気や粉塵、鉄粉、塩分などから本体を保護し、安定した稼働を実現します。また、IP5x、30°の角度調節、Shock Monitoringなどの機能が高い信頼性を提供します。

パワーボードにコンフォーマルコーティングを施したUH5N-Eなら、塩害の多い環境や湿度の高い環境でもディスプレイを保護できます。

*画像はイメージです。

設置性を高めたデザイン

薄型のベゼルとシンプルなケーブル管理が特長のUH7N-Mが省スペースを実現します。

セキュリティ機能の強化

*画像はイメージです。

外部からのアクセスや攻撃から重要なデータを保護する、LGの強化カーネル保護（EKP）技術など、高いセキュリティ機能を提供します。LGのUHDサイネージは、ISO/IEC 15408コモンクライテリアEAL2認定を取得するなど、情報セキュリティの分野でも信頼性の高い認定を取得しています。

*画像はイメージです。

SuperSignソリューション

SuperSignは、クリエイティブや整理されたデジタルサイネージコンテンツを提供するための、統合型かつ直感的なコンテンツ管理ソリューションです。使いやすいユーザーエクスペリエンスを通じて、幅広いサービスとお客様をつなげます。 SuperSign Cloudなどの多様なバージョンから、ビジネスに適したものを見つけてご活用ください。

カフェのマネージャーがコンテンツ管理ソフトウェアを使用して、カフェの壁に設置されたディスプレイに表示するメニューを作成している。

*画像はイメージです。

プリント

全てのスペック

製品 cad データ /pdf データ , 仕様表

拡張子 : pdf
set_2d_75uh5n.pdf
ダウンロード
拡張子 : pdf
75UH7N-M_specification_sheet_202506.pdf
ダウンロード

更なる詳細のお問合せは B2B Partner Portal の登録

製品仕様

製品概要
シリーズ
UH7		製品型番
75UH7N-M		JAN CODE
4989027029002		 

ディスプレイ
画面サイズ
75インチ		アスペクト比
16:9		パネル・タイプ
ADS		バックライト方式
エッジ型
表面処理
ヘイズ値 25%		解像度
3840×2160		表示色
約10.7億色		視野角(水平/垂直)
178ﾟ/178ﾟ
輝度(標準値)
700cd/㎡		垂直走査周波数
60Hz		コントラスト比(標準値)
1,200:1		応答時間（ms）
8ms(GTG)

出入力端子
HDMI入力
2 (HDCP2.2/1.4)		DisplayPort入力
1 (HDCP2.2/1.3)		USB Type-C™
1 (USB2.0 / DisplayPort Alternate Mode / HDCP2.2/1.3)		オーディオ出力
1
RS232C入力
1 (3.5φミニジャック)		RS232C出力
1 (3.5φミニジャック)		RJ45入力
1		IR入力
1
IR出力
RS232C出力共用		USB Type-A
2 (USB2.0)		  

ワイヤレス通信
Wi-Fi
Bluetooth
  

スピーカー
内蔵スピーカー
○ (10W+10W)		   

システム
内蔵メモリー
16GB		温度センサー
自動照度センサー
○(外部IR)		ジャイロセンサー
USB プラグアンドプレイ
ローカルキーオペレーション
  

ソフトウェア機能
オペレーションシステム
webOS 6.0		CMS(コンテンツ管理システム)
○ (Local Contents Scheduling / Group Manager)		フェイルオーバー
スクリーンシェア(モバイル画面共有)
モバイルアプリ操作
PBP/PIP
○ (4PBP / PIP)		同期モード
○ (RS232C Sync / Local Network Sync)		回転
○ (画面回転 / 外部入力回転)
タイルモード設定
○ (最大15×15)		ギャップ軽減再生
設定データ複製
SNMPプロトコル
セットID自動割当
ステータスアラートメール
コントロールマネージャー
3rd Party互換性
Crestron Connected
ビーコン
省エネ機能
○ (PM Mode / Wake on LAN)		HDMI-CEC
SIサーバー設定
コンテンツスケジューリング
USBクローニング
  

ソフトウェア互換性
SuperSign CMS
SuperSign Control / Control+
SuperSign WB
Super Sign Cloud
LG ConnectedCare
webRTC
Pro:Centric Smart
 

筐体仕様
壁掛け(VESA Standard)
600×400		コンフォーマルコーティング
  

使用環境
連続動作時間
24時間		設置向き
縦設置 / 横設置		防水防塵等級
IP5X		動作温度
0℃～40℃
動作湿度
10%～80%		   

寸法（幅 x 高さ x 奥行き）（mm）
筐体色
ブラック		ベゼル幅
上/左/右/下：12.9mm		本体寸法
1679.5×958.7×29.7mm		梱包時
1820×1115×200mm

質量（kg）
本体質量
35.7kg		梱包時
44.0kg		  

電源
消費電力(標準時)
160 W		消費電力(最大)
247 W		省電力/スリープ・モード
0.5 W		電源OFF時
0.5 W
入力
AC 100-240V､50/60Hz		   

付属品
電源ケーブル
リモコン
リモコン用乾電池
○(×2)		クイックセットアップガイド
3.5φミニジャック - RS232C変換
ケーブルホルダー
○(×6)		  

安全/不要輻射
安全
CB / NRTL		EMC
FCC Class B / CE / KC		Energy Star
 