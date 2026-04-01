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webOS搭載4Kサイネージ

webOS搭載4Kサイネージ

商品を共有する

webOS搭載4Kサイネージ

43UL3J-B
Front view of webOS搭載4Kサイネージ 43UL3J-B
LG webOS搭載4Kサイネージ, 43UL3J-B
LG webOS搭載4Kサイネージ, 43UL3J-B
LG webOS搭載4Kサイネージ, 43UL3J-B
LG webOS搭載4Kサイネージ, 43UL3J-B
LG webOS搭載4Kサイネージ, 43UL3J-B
LG webOS搭載4Kサイネージ, 43UL3J-B
LG webOS搭載4Kサイネージ, 43UL3J-B
LG webOS搭載4Kサイネージ, 43UL3J-B
LG webOS搭載4Kサイネージ, 43UL3J-B
Front view of webOS搭載4Kサイネージ 43UL3J-B
LG webOS搭載4Kサイネージ, 43UL3J-B
LG webOS搭載4Kサイネージ, 43UL3J-B
LG webOS搭載4Kサイネージ, 43UL3J-B
LG webOS搭載4Kサイネージ, 43UL3J-B
LG webOS搭載4Kサイネージ, 43UL3J-B
LG webOS搭載4Kサイネージ, 43UL3J-B
LG webOS搭載4Kサイネージ, 43UL3J-B
LG webOS搭載4Kサイネージ, 43UL3J-B
LG webOS搭載4Kサイネージ, 43UL3J-B

主な機能

  • 輝度（標準値）：300cd/m²
  • 解像度： 3840×2160(4K)
  • WebOS搭載
  • スピーカー内蔵
  • 互換性：LG One:Quick 対応、AVコントロールシステム対応
もっと見る
プリント

全てのスペック

付属品

  • ベーシック

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Regulation Book, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender, Cable Holder

  • オプション

    なし

認定

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ePEAT（USのみ）

    なし

  • ERP / エネルギースター

    YES(NewErP) / YES

  • 安全性

    CB / NRTL

出入力端子

  • USB Type-A

    USB2.0 Type A（2 個）

  • オーディオ入力

    なし

  • オーディオ出力

    あり

  • デイジーチェーン

    なし

  • DisplayPort入力

    なし

  • DisplayPort出力

    なし

  • DVI-D入力

    なし

  • 外部スピーカー出力

    なし

  • HDMI入力

    あり（3 個）

  • HDMI In（HDCP バージョン）

    2.2/1.4

  • HDMI出力

    なし

  • IR入力

    なし

  • IR出力

    なし

  • RGB In

    なし

  • RJ45入力

    あり（1 個）

  • RJ45出力

    なし

  • RS232C入力

    あり

  • RS232C出力

    あり

  • タッチ USB

    なし

使用環境

  • 動作湿度

    10 % to 80 %

  • 動作温度

    0 °C to 40 °C (Portrait Scene : 0 °C to 35 °C)

システム

  • ジャイロセンサー

    なし

  • 自動輝度センサー

    あり

  • BLU センサー

    なし

  • 電流センサー

    なし

  • 冷却ファン

    なし

  • 湿度センサー

    なし

  • 内蔵メモリー

    8GB

  • ローカルキーオペレーション

    あり

  • ピクセルセンサー

    なし

  • 電力インジケーター

    なし

  • 近接センサー

    なし

  • 温度センサー

    あり

  • Wi-Fi/BT（内蔵）

    あり

ソフトウェア機能

  • 3rd Party互換性(Cisco Certification)

    あり

  • セットID自動割当

    あり

  • バックライト同期

    なし

  • ビーコン

    あり

  • ブートロゴの画像

    あり

  • 輝度補正

    なし

  • コントロールマネージャー

    あり

  • 3rd Party互換性(Crestron Connected)

    あり

  • 回転(外部入力回転)

    あり

  • フェイルオーバー

    あり

  • ギャップ軽減再生

    あり

  • CMS(Group Manager)

    あり

  • HDMI-CEC

    あり

  • ISM方式

    あり

  • CMS(Local Contents Scheduling)

    あり

  • 同期モード(Local Network Sync)

    あり

  • ネットワーク対応

    あり

  • 信号なしの画像

    あり

  • オペレーションシステム

    webOS 6.0

  • PBP

    なし

  • PIP

    なし

  • URLを介して再生

    あり

  • 省エネ機能(PM Mode)

    あり

  • Pro:Idiom

    あり

  • 同期モード(RS232C Sync)

    あり

  • スキャン反転

    なし

  • 回転(画面回転)

    あり

  • スクリーンシェア(モバイル画面共有)

    あり

  • USBクローニング

    あり

  • SIサーバー設定

    あり

  • Smart Energy Saving

    あり

  • SNMPプロトコル

    あり

  • ステータスアラートメール

    あり

  • タイルモード設定

    あり

  • USB プラグアンドプレイ

    あり

  • ビデオタグ

    あり（ビデオタグ 4 個）

  • 省エネ機能(Wake on LAN)

    あり

  • webRTC

    あり

  • グレースケールによる W/B 設定

    なし

言語

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski

寸法(幅X高さX奥行き)(MM), 質量(KG)

  • 筐体色

    Ashed Blue

  • ベゼル幅

    Off : 6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4mm On : 12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9mm

  • 梱包時寸法

    1055 x 660 x 142mm

  • ハンドル

    なし

  • 本体寸法

    967 x 564 x 57.1mm

  • スタンド装着時外形寸法

    該当なし

  • 梱包時質量

    10.9Kg

  • VESA 標準マウントインターフェース

    200 x 200 mm

  • 本体質量

    8.8Kg

  • スタンド装着時質量

    該当なし

OPS 互換性

  • OPS 電源内蔵

    なし

  • OPS タイプ互換性あり

    なし

ディスプレイ

  • コントラスト比(標準値)

    1,300:1

  • アスペクト比

    16:9

  • バックライト方式

    直下型

  • 輝度(標準値)

    300nit (Typ.)

  • 表示色

    10 億 7 千万色

  • 色域

    DCI 80%

  • ダイナミック CR

    1,000,000:1

  • 寿命時間

    30,000 時間（最小）

  • 解像度

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • 動作時間（時間/日）

    16/7

  • パネル・タイプ

    IPS

  • ポートレートモード（縦置き）/ランドスケープモード（横置き）

    あり / あり

  • QWP（1/4波長板）

    該当なし

  • 垂直走査周波数

    60Hz

  • 応答時間(ms)

    8ms (G to G)

  • 画面サイズ

    43

  • 表面処理

    Haze 3%

  • 透過率

    該当なし

  • 視野角(水平/垂直)

    178º x 178º

電源

  • 電源

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • 電力タイプ

    内蔵電源

電力消費

  • 消費電力(標準時)

    80W

  • BTU（英国熱量単位）

    273 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 409 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • 省電力/スリープ・モード

    0.5W

  • 消費電力(最大)

    120W

  • 電源OFF時

    0.5W

  • スマートエナジーセービング（70%）

    56W

ソフトウェア互換性

  • LG ConnectedCare

    あり

  • モバイル CMS

    なし

  • Promota

    あり（EU/CIS では利用不可）

  • SuperSign Cloud

    なし

  • SuperSign CMS

    あり

  • SuperSign Control+

    あり

  • SuperSign WB

    あり

スピーカー

  • 内蔵スピーカー

    あり（10W x 2）

その他の機能

  • 電源保護

    該当なし

  • コンフォーマルコーティング（配電盤）

    あり

  • 直射日光

    該当なし

  • IP レーティング

    該当なし

  • オーバーレイタッチ互換性

    該当なし

  • スマートキャリブレーション

    該当なし

  • チルト (Face Down)

    該当なし

  • チルト (Face Up)

    該当なし

製品 cad データ /pdf データ , 仕様表

拡張子 : pdf
43UL3J_DIMENSION.pdf
拡張子 : pdf
43ul3j_2d.pdf
拡張子 : pdf
43UL3J_specification_sheet.pdf

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