優れた画質
4K解像度による
高精細な映像表現
一般的なフルHDの4倍ものの情報表示により、コンテンツを細部まで鮮明かつリアルに表現します。さらに、IPSパネルによる鮮やかな色彩と斜めから見ても褪色の少ないクリアな表示を実現します。