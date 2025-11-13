About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
4Kスタンダードサイネージ

4Kスタンダードサイネージ

4Kスタンダードサイネージ

65UL3Q-E
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+45 degree side view
+90 degree side view
Rear view
Top view
Detail view
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+45 degree side view
+90 degree side view
Rear view
Top view
Detail view

主な機能

  • 解像度：3,840 x 2,160 (4K/UHD)
  • 輝度(標準値)：350cd/㎡
  • チルトサポート
  • webOS 6.1
  • セキュリティ強化
  • 内蔵スピーカー
もっと見る

LG webOS 4K Signage

A signage display is mounted on the wall of a meeting room, clearly showing meeting content on the screen.

*画像はイメージです。

Presenting vivid and lively screen quality by magnifying part of the display’s content.

優れた画質

4K解像度による
高精細な映像表現

高精細な4K解像度が、コンテンツのディテールを色鮮やかでリアルに表現します。

また、広視野角で斜めから見た時でもクリアなコンテンツをお届けします。

*画像はイメージです。

A number of tasks that can be done simultaneously are easily arranged through the webOS platform.

LG webOS 6.1

LG webOS 6.1によって、UL3Qシリーズは複数のタスクをスムーズに行うことができます。

webOSスマートサイネージプラットフォームの直感的なGUIによって利便性が向上します。

*GUI：グラフィカルユーザーインターフェース *画像はイメージです。

One UL3Q is mounted on the wall in landscape orientation, and the other in portrait orientation, with an enlarged image showing the uniform bezel thickness of the UL3Q.

簡単に設置が可能な
スリムイーブンベゼル
デザイン

上下右左、バランスが取れたイーブンベゼルを搭載。
視覚的に調和しているため、あらゆる空間でも美しいディスプレイソリューションを提供できます。

*画像はイメージです。

One UL3Q is installed on the store ceiling with a Face Down tilt, and the other is mounted below the counter with a Face Up tilt, both displaying content.

情報をクリアにお届けできる
画面角度

上下チルト機能に対応、目線に合わせて画面角度を調整できます。
自由度の高い設置によって多くの人に高い視認性を提供。
どの角度から視聴しても情報をクリアにお届けします。

*最大15度まで上下に傾けることができます。 *画像はイメージです。

The UL3Q series can be remotely controlled and monitored through Control Manager on mobile devices and/or laptops.

リモート監視と
管理

Webベースのモニタリング ソリューションによって、より使いやすく、より安定的な運用が可能になります。
ネットワークに接続可能な環境なら、時間や場所を問わずモバイルデバイスやPCからアクセスが可能。
リアルタイムにモニターを遠隔監視・操作ができます。

*画像はイメージです。

A UL3Q is mounted on the wall, with a close-up of the brightness sensor located on the lower front of the display.

照度センサー内蔵

前面に設置されたセンサーが、周りの環境に合わせて自動的に輝度を調整。

手動の作業なしで、理想的な視聴環境とエネルギー効率を最適化します。

*画像はイメージです。

The UL3Q series provides security features to protect important data from external access or attacks.

セキュリティ機能の
強化

外部からのアクセスや攻撃から重要なデータを保護する、LGの強化カーネル保護（EKP）技術を含むセキュリティ機能を提供します。

また、ISO/IEC 15408コモンクライテリアEAL2認定など、情報セキュリティの信頼性に関する認定を取得しています。

*画像はイメージです。

LG received the 2025 EcoVadis Platinum medal.

サステナビリティへの
取り組み

LGエレクトロニクスは環境に対して全社的な取り組みを行っています。2025年EcoVadisによるサステナビリティ評価で、上位1%にあたる最高位のプラチナメダルを受賞しています。

*画像はイメージです。

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the UL3Q series installed in another location.

LG ConnectedCareで
リアルタイムに状態を把握

LGがオプションで用意しているクラウドサービスソリューションのLG ConnectedCare*なら、メンテナンスを迅速かつ簡単にできます。ワークスペースに設置されたディスプレイのステータスをリモートで管理し、故障診断やリモート制御サービスを発信。安定した稼働をサポートします。

*「LG ConnectedCare」サービスの可用性は地域によって異なります。また、別途ご購入いただく必要があります。 詳細については、お住まいの地域のLG営業担当者にお問い合わせください。*画像はイメージです。

プリント

全てのスペック

製品仕様

製品概要
シリーズ
UL3		製品型番
65UL3Q-E		JAN CODE
4989027031371		 

ディスプレイ
画面サイズ
65インチ		アスペクト比
16:9		パネル・タイプ
ADS		バックライト方式
直下型
表面処理
ヘイズ値 1%		解像度
3840×2160		表示色
約10.7億色		視野角(水平/垂直)
178ﾟ/178ﾟ
輝度(標準値)
350cd/㎡		垂直走査周波数
60Hz		コントラスト比(標準値)
1,200:1		応答時間（ms）
8ms(GTG)

出入力端子
HDMI入力
3 (HDCP2.2/1.4)		オーディオ出力
1		RS232C入力
1 (3.5φミニジャック)		RS232C出力
1 (3.5φミニジャック)
RJ45入力
1		USB Type-A
2 (USB2.0)		  

ワイヤレス通信
Wi-Fi
Bluetooth
  

スピーカー
内蔵スピーカー
○ (10W+10W)		   

システム
内蔵メモリー
8GB		温度センサー
自動照度センサー
ジャイロセンサー
USB プラグアンドプレイ
ローカルキーオペレーション
○(電源ボタンのみ)		  

ソフトウェア機能
オペレーションシステム
webOS 6.1		CMS(コンテンツ管理システム)
○ (Local Contents Scheduling / Group Manager)		フェイルオーバー
スクリーンシェア(モバイル画面共有)
モバイルアプリ操作
同期モード
○ (RS232C Sync / Local Network Sync)		回転
○ (画面回転 / 外部入力回転)		タイルモード設定
ギャップ軽減再生
設定データ複製
SNMPプロトコル
セットID自動割当
ステータスアラートメール
コントロールマネージャー
3rd Party互換性
Crestron Connected / Cisco Certification（TBD)		ビーコン
省エネ機能
○ (PM Mode / Wake on LAN)		HDMI-CEC
SIサーバー設定
コンテンツスケジューリング
USBクローニング
   

ソフトウェア互換性
SuperSign CMS
SuperSign Control / Control+
SuperSign WB
Super Sign Cloud
LG ConnectedCare
webRTC
Pro:Centric Smart
 

筐体仕様
壁掛け(VESA Standard)
300×300		コンフォーマルコーティング
  

使用環境
連続動作時間
16時間		設置向き
縦設置 / 横設置		対応傾斜角度
○(上15ﾟ下-15ﾟ)		防水防塵等級
-
動作温度
0℃～40℃(縦設置時：0℃～35℃)		動作湿度
10%～80%		  

寸法（幅 x 高さ x 奥行き）（mm）
筐体色
ブラック		ベゼル幅
上/左/右/下：10.8mm		本体寸法
1452.9×829.2×59.7mm		梱包時
1635×141×976mm

質量（kg）
本体質量
16.5kg		梱包時
21.8kg		  

電源
消費電力(標準時)
114 W		消費電力(最大)
176 W		省電力/スリープ・モード
0.5 W		電源OFF時
0.5 W
入力
AC 100V､240/50Hz		   

付属品
電源ケーブル
リモコン
リモコン用乾電池
○(×2)		3.5φミニジャック - D-Sub 9ピン変換

安全/不要輻射
安全
CB		EMC
FCC Class B / CE		  

製品 cad データ /pdf データ , 仕様表

拡張子 : pdf
65UL3Q-E_specification_sheet_202512.pdf
ダウンロード

更なる詳細のお問合せは B2B Partner Portal の登録